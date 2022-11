In a surprise move, McBride Berra Land Company, LLC, decided to pull its Westridge Commons development in Wildwood Town Center. The 18-attached, single-family townhomes were planned for a 2.51-acre tract along New College Avenue between Hwy. 109 and West Avenue. However, at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting Nov. 7, Joe Vujnich, director of planning and parks, said McBride decided not to move forward with the development that had been in the works for 18 months, due to the increase in interest rates, the high cost of infrastructure materials and the timing of the project.

WILDWOOD, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO