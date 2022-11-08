Read full article on original website
Wildwood seeks funding again for Village Green
The city of Wildwood has submitted another grant application to the Department of Natural Resources for a Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grant for the Village Green project. The city's portion of the grant, if successful, would be $900,000. An earlier grant application through LWCF was unsuccessful. The city...
Hoarding legislation is on its way in Ellisville
The Ellisville City Council began its Nov. 2 Work Session with a rather lengthy discussion on hoarding. The Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA) defines hoarding as "the compulsive purchasing, acquiring, searching, and saving of items that have little or no value." Although the association's website mentions specific personality characterizations of hoarders, all hoarders do not necessarily fit all items of the ADAA definition.
Ellisville addresses Wildwood concerns on Truman Drive traffic
Mayor Mike Roemerman closed the Nov. 2 Ellisville council meeting work session by discussing the city of Wildwood’s request for turn restrictions where Truman Road intersects with Westglen Farms Drive. Most of Truman Road lies in Ellisville, but Roemerman was approached by Wildwood Mayor Jim Bowlin about that last...
Board of Aldermen President-Elect Megan Green tells KMOX what she plans to tackle first
Democratic Alderwoman Megan Green won the election for President of the Board of Aldermen on Tuesday, and she joined “The Show” on KMOX to talk about what the next few months will look like.
Close races in Madison County, Andreas over Mendoza
With the Gubernatorial election headlining the news, voting locations around Madison County were busy Tuesday, according to the County Clerk. Of the 174,000 registered voters, Debbie Ming-Mendoza believes turnout will come in at around 41%. But she says a lot of the contests were close, many of them going back-and-forth.
Chesterfield prepares to send out TIF flyers
Chesterfield is already preparing to send out informational flyers at a cost of $10,000 regarding the tax increment financing (TIF) proposal for the development area that includes Chesterfield Mall and Wildhorse Creek Village in addition to a portion of Central Park. At the City Council meeting on Nov. 7, a...
3 Downstate Counties Vote to Explore Seceding From Illinois, Forming New State
Illinois residents wanting to separate their communities from Chicago and Cook County is nothing new in the political world, but three counties took things one step further during the midterm elections, passing non-binding resolutions indicating that they want their elected officials to potentially explore seceding from the state. These so-called...
Pevely expecting future residential development
(Pevely) The recent announcement of the James Hardie manufacturing plant coming to Crystal City, has many of the neighboring cities expecting a bump in growth and development in the coming years. One of those municipalities is Pevely. Pevely City Administrator Andy Hixon says all of Jefferson County should expect things to move forward in the future.
Study: No radioactive material found at a Florissant school
“From a radiological standpoint, the school is safe.”
Updated election results: Hot races in Missouri
ST. LOUIS — Voters in Missouri are picking a new U.S. Senator and weighing in on recreational marijuana in statewide elections. In local elections, voters in St. Louis County were deciding between Incumbent Sam Page, a Democrat, and challenger Mark Mantovani for County Executive. In the City of St....
What Town You Say The Rudest People In Missouri Come From
I recently featured fill in a blank question of the day on our Facebook page that asked people where the rudest people in Missouri come from. Here's what you told me. I figured the winner would either be Kansas City or St. Louis because those are the closest big cities. I wasn't wrong either. St. Louis got the most mentions of the post. That said, Kansas City made the list but wasn't in the top three or four cities listed. Like many places on the list, one person cited it.
RFT Asks: Will Missouri Ever Turn Blue?
Political expert Anita Manion breaks down Tuesday's election results
Voters chose Mary-Elizabeth as next state senator in the 22nd district
(Jefferson County) Current Republican State Representative Mary Elizabeth-Coleman of Arnold will start 2023 as the next state senator in the 22nd district after winning in Tuesday’s November General Election over Democrat Benjamin Hagin 40,664 votes to 21,445. Elizabeth-Coleman received more than 65 percent of the vote in the state...
Eatwell Market By Schnucks To Open In Chesterfield, MO
Schnuck Markets has announced the future opening of Eatwell Market by Schnucks in Chesterfield, Missouri. Located at 220 THF Blvd., the 30,000-square-foot store is expected to debut in spring 2023. Along with local offerings, the store will emphasize natural and organic foods, as well as community events. “We are excited...
Franklin County Voters Favor Schmitt, Rebuff Marijuana Amendment
Franklin County voters favored Eric Schmitt (R) in Tuesday’s election for US Senate, while rebuffing the legalization of recreational marijuana. Schmitt received 67 percent of the vote against Trudy Busch Valentine (D) as they battled to replace Roy Blunt (R) in the Senate. Schmitt won the race overall. Franklin...
Community members react to Archdiocese of St. Louis postponing elementary schools until 2024
The Archdiocese of St. Louis revealed Tuesday that it will postpone changes to Catholic elementary schools until the 2024–25 school year. Community members react to Archdiocese of St. Louis …. The Archdiocese of St. Louis revealed Tuesday that it will postpone changes to Catholic elementary schools until the 2024–25...
Election results: High profile St. Louis area races
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Voters decided a variety of issues in this midterm election. Republicans and Democrats are vying to control congress and the senate. Races for Illinois governor and US Senate from Missouri have been in the national spotlight. The Show-Me-State made recreational marijuana legal. High profile races Several races have garnered local and […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for their absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
TIF Commission holds public hearing regarding redevelopment plan in Chesterfield
About 50 people attended a public hearing on Nov. 1 in regard to the Chesterfield Regional Tax Increment Financing Redevelopment Plan and Project, which encompasses the proposed redevelopment of Chesterfield Mall, a portion of Central Park, and the continued development of Wildhorse Village (contained within what is known as the Southwest Quadrant of Chesterfield Village).
Cori Bush wins reelection bid for Missouri Congressional District 1
Cori Bush will serve a second term as a Missouri Congresswoman.
