Jury Acquits Man Who Confessed Falsely to Decades-Old Cases in Desperate Attempt to Be Moved Out of Hellish Florida Prison

San Francisco jury tosses out false murder confessions
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A Florida prison inmate falsely confessed to two unsolved San Francisco homicides, according to his public defenders. Last week, a jury saw through Roy Lacy’s lies and acquitted him following a two-month-long trial. “Around the time of the murders — a stabbing in 1999 and a shooting in 2000 — Lacy […]
KTVU FOX 2
Vallejo agrees to pay $2.8 million in wrongful death suit of Angel Ramos
VALLEJO, Calif. - The city of Vallejo will pay $2.8 million to settle a lawsuit brought by the family of an unarmed man killed by police. Angel Ramos was fatally shot by a Vallejo police officer in 2017 who wrongly claimed that Ramos was armed with a knife. "The City...
sfstandard.com
Brooke Jenkins Swears She Did Not Violate Ethics in Case Involving Family Member’s Killing
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins swore under oath that she did not violate any ethical rules in a murder case where the victim was a member of her family, a filing obtained by The Standard shows. The case—one of two in which Jenkins has a conflict of interest—involves the...
KTVU FOX 2
Alameda County will elect its 1st Black district attorney
OAKLAND, Calif. - In the race for Alameda County district attorney, the outcome will be historic no matter who wins. Voters will elect either a Black man or woman to the office for the first time. Terry Wiley was leading Pamela Price by 52% to 48% on Wednesday, but hundreds...
vallejosun.com
Challenge to ruling allowing Vallejo cops to demand licenses at DUI checkpoints denied
VALLEJO – The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has denied an en banc rehearing in a case of a Vermont man who claimed his 4th Amendment rights were violated when he was asked to show his drivers’ license at a Vallejo DUI checkpoint in 2014.
EXCLUSIVE: Fired Vallejo officer involved in fatal shootings gets job with Broadmoor police
Ryan McMahon was one of six Vallejo officers who shot Willie McCoy more than 50 times in a Taco Bell drive-thru in 2019. After being fired for unsafe conduct, he now has a job with another police department.
KTVU FOX 2
Man arrested for allegedly trying to rob woman on Muni bus
SAN FRANCISCO - Police in San Francisco have arrested a man who allegedly tried to rob a woman on a Muni bus one month ago. Police learned of the incident when the woman walked into the Mission District police station about 7:10 p.m. on Oct. 7 to report the robbery.
SF’s DNA Lounge defends restraining measures used on Black woman outside venue
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco nightclub DNA Lounge is defending how its security guards restrained a Black woman outside of the venue over the Halloween weekend. Last week, a visitor to the club, Lauren Hopkins, said she was placed in a chokehold by security and posted a video of the altercation on her Instagram. […]
Bay Area police release new developments in murder of Alexis Gabe
Officials used dental records to confirm human remains found in California last week belong to 24-year-old Alexis Gabe.
The latest election results from Bay Area and California
Ballots continue to be counted across the Bay Area after the polls closed at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Click on the links below to view the most up to date election results for every race and ballot measure both statewide and in all seven Bay Area counties.
Man shot to death in San Francisco's Bayview District in broad daylight
SAN FRANCISCO – Police said they're investigating the fatal shooting of a man in San Francisco's Bayview district in broad daylight Monday and asked the public for help in the investigation.At around 12:18 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a shooting on the 4400 block of 3rd Street and upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. After officers rendered first aid, medics arrived and transported the victim to a nearby hospital."Despite the lifesaving efforts of the medical staff, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital," police noted in its announcement.The San Francisco Police Homicide Detail also responded to the shooting and took over the investigation.The victim's name was not released Tuesday.Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
Election Maps: Senate and House balance of power, governors races, California overview
The 2022 midterm elections are shaping up to be a historic, decisive moment in American politics. Here's a roundup of interactive maps that show where we stand.
History could be made in these East Bay elections
If Loren Taylor wins his race for Oakland mayor, it would be a historic outcome for the offices of Oakland mayor, Oakland police chief and Alameda County district attorney. Here's why.
Oakland police searching for suspects in armored car robbery
OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Police are searching for suspects who robbed an armored truck near a Bank of America Wednesday morning.Police received reports of the robbery of a Garda armored vehicle at 303 Hegenberger Road around 10:14 a.m. KPIX is waiting for more details from the police and will update the story when more is learned.
Two shot in Oakland’s Pill Hill area
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were shot in Oakland’s Pill Hill area on Wednesday, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. OPD said the shooting happened in the area of 30th Street and Brook Street at about 3:00 p.m. There are several businesses in the area immediately surrounding where the shooting occurred, including a […]
Three arrested in connection to catalytic converter theft in San Francisco
Three people were arrested on suspicion of stealing a catalytic converter and charges related to a ghost gun, according to the San Francisco Police Department.
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
San Jose shooting leaves victim in critical condition
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are investigating a shooting Monday night that left a male victim with life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.San Jose police tweeted about the shooting in the area of Story Road and McLaughlin Avenue in the city's Little Saigon neighborhood shortly after 7 p.m.Police said the call came in at 6:52 p.m. Arriving officers found a single male shooting victim. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.Police did not have any suspect information available when they initially reported the shooting. More details will be provided by police as they become available.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco assault victim dies from injuries, suspect now accused of homicide
SAN FRANCISCO - A 37-year-old man who was in custody for assault, now faced a manslaughter charge after the victim died from his injuries, San Francisco police said on Monday. The assault occurred on Oct. 6 in the 500 block of Broadway in North Beach. Officers were called to the scene and arrived to find a 46-year-old man suffering from an apparent head wound.
SFGate
Victim in SF attack dies from injuries
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A Brisbane man in custody for allegedly assaulting someone last month in San Francisco's North Beach neighborhood may also face manslaughter charges now that the victim has died from his injuries. The assault was reported about 2:11 a.m. Oct. 6 in the 500 block of Broadway, where...
