The rose-colored glasses have come off at Meta. The company, which ballooned its workforce during the pandemic, was forced to make massive cuts this week as critics bemoaned the excessive growth that led the social media behemoth down this road to begin with. The company laid off 13% of its...
Hello, and Happy Friday. This is Matt Weinberger, Insider's deputy editor of tech analysis, filling in for Jordan Erb for the next week. By way of introduction: I just took this new role after a long stint leading our newsroom's cloud computing coverage; I'm level 39 in Pokémon Go; and my BTS biases are RM and Jin.
