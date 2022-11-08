Read full article on original website
Topple the Tow Truck to collect toys for 3rd year
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The third annual Topple the Tow Truck will be held Saturday, November 12. According to PMR, an auto repair and towing company, they will be set up at Steven’s Floral Gifts and Framing and Jack and Josie’s in Marion from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to collect toys for kids in the region.
2-night music event to raise money for Southern Ill. Honor Flight
HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - A two-night music event will raise money for the Southern Illinois Honor Flight. According to a release from the Veterans Honor Flight, the event will feature the Illinois State Quartet and Gospel Music Convention. It will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, November 11 and...
MoDOT to host chili dinner for Christmas Angels program
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation will host a chili dinner to raise money for the Christmas Angels program. According to a release from MoDOT, it will be held Thursday, December 1 with chili orders due by 4 p.m. on Monday, November 28. It costs $6 and...
Community invited to Veterans Day Ceremony at McCracken Co. Courthouse
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The community is invited to a Veterans Day Ceremony on Friday, November 11. According to a release from McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer, the ceremony will take place at the Veteran’s Memorial on the grounds of the McCracken County Courthouse starting at 4:30 p.m.
Beautification initiative to hold litter pick-up day in Saline County on Saturday
CAPE GIRARDEAU (KFVS) - Clean Soil of Southern Illinois (SoIL) is planning another litter pick-up this weekend in Saline County. Volunteers will clean up Illinois Routes 13 and 34, as well as U.S. 45 on Saturday, Nov. 12. Volunteers are asked to meet at 8:30 a.m. at 504 N. Commercial...
Civil War genealogy at Fort D
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Veterans Day is on Friday, November 11 and Fort D in Cape Girardeau will bring something new to its commemoration this year: Civil War genealogy. The State Historical Society will host the annual event at Fort D. In addition to the cannon fire and re-enactors,...
Christmas in Downtown Anna scheduled for Nov. 26
ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Christmas in Downtown Anna and Small Business Saturday will be November 26. According to city leaders, the fun begins at 8 a.m. and lasts through 8 p.m. It will take place on South Main Street, East Davie Street and West Davie Street. Some of the events...
Kids can eat breakfast with Santa at New Madrid Co. Family Resource Center
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The New Madrid County Family Resource Center is raising money for its Angel Tree Project. You can take your kids to eat breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 3 from 9 a.m. to noon. It costs $1 for breakfast and $2 for pictures with...
WKCTC commemorates Native American Heritage Month with Wickliffe Mounds discussion
WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - West Kentucky Community and Technical College will honor Native American Heritage Month with a discussion on Wickliffe Mounds. According to a release from WKCTC, Carla Hildebrand and Erin Langan from Wickliffe Mounds will be talking about the importance of Native American artifacts and history and how it benefits the western Kentucky area.
