MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The third annual Topple the Tow Truck will be held Saturday, November 12. According to PMR, an auto repair and towing company, they will be set up at Steven’s Floral Gifts and Framing and Jack and Josie’s in Marion from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to collect toys for kids in the region.

MARION, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO