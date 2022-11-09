Cooler temps move in; heavy rain threat possible toward the weekend

WHAT'S NEW: Colder temps will continue to settle down across Long Island. A beautiful, "Fall Classic" of a day comes our way today.

WHAT'S NEXT: Tropical moisture, from a system near the Bahamas, will come our way Friday into Saturday. Several inches of rain, gusty winds & rough waves, could be in store for Long Island as well as the chance for flooding.

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Rich Hoffman says cool and crisp air with sun and a light breeze is on the way.

TROPICS:

There are 2 disturbances being monitored by the National Hurricane Center.

NICOLE – The system is a tropical storm, located just north of the Bahamas, and moving west towards Florida. It is forecast to strengthen into a category 1 hurricane by Wednesday evening and make landfall late Wed/early Thu on the Florida East Coast. It will weaken and move up the East Coast, bringing tropical rains by Friday/Saturday to Long Island.

A second system is a tropical wave in the Central Atlantic Ocean. It has a low (30%) chance of development in the next 5 days. It will pose no threat to anyone.

FORECAST:

OVERNIGHT: Clear skies, diminishing winds, a chill in the air. Lows: mid to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: *Pick of the week* Lots of sunshine, very light winds, comfortable air with temps around seasonable levels for this time of year. Highs: mid to upper 50s. Lows: low 40s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, feeling milder but with more moisture moving in. Highs: mid 60s. Lows: low to mid 50s.

FRIDAY: VETERANS DAY – WEATHER TO WATCH - Mostly cloudy in the morning with scattered showers arriving by the evening commute & turning to heavier downpours as the evening progresses. Highs: mid to upper 60s. Lows: upper 50s to 60.

SATURDAY: WEATHER TO WATCH - Heavy rains through the midday hours, then drier conditions with breezy winds and cooler temps later. Highs: mid 60s. Lows: upper 30s to mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy & breezy with a colder feeling in the air. Highs: low 50s. Lows: mid 30s.

NEXT WEEK: More times than not, running cooler than average with a few rain chances midweek.