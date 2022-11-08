ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Kuol in, Langerak out of Australia’s squad for World Cup

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W6COE_0j2lpvjm00
1 of 2

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Australia’s head coach Graham Arnold selected 18-year-old forward Garang Kuol despite his lack of professional experience but left veteran goalkeeper Mitch Langerak out of his 26-man Socceroos squad for the World Cup.

Goalkeeper Mathew Ryan and winger Mathew Leckie were picked for a third World Cup, with Ryan leading the squad in Qatar.

Kuol is among the 17 players selected for a World Cup for the first time. He made just one appearance off the bench in a friendly against New Zealand in September but showed enough potential in that game and for an invitational team in a friendly against Barcelona to convince Arnold he’s a potential star of the future.

Kuol, who was born in Egypt to Sudanese parents and moved to Australia as a child, scored four goals in his first seven appearances off the bench for the Central Coast Mariners in Australia’s A-League. He is likely to join Newcastle in the Premier League next year.

“The make-up of our team reflects Australia’s multicultural landscape. Our boys come from all over the world, they all have different journeys, but we are united by one jersey,” Arnold said. “We have worked hard to give younger players an opportunity over the (qualifying) campaign, to expose them to international football, to test them against the best and I’m thrilled with the development and maturity of this group who now get a chance on the biggest stage possible.”

Arnold said 32 players had made a debut for Australia over the last four years and 68 players were picked for national duties in that time, with the bulk of World Cup qualifying games played away from home because of travel restrictions in place in Australia during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Australia clinched its spot at a fifth consecutive World Cup after back-to-back knockout wins, beating the United Arab Emirates in an Asian playoff before edging Peru on penalties in the intercontinental playoff.

“It’s been a unique and difficult qualification campaign,” Arnold said, “and we now arrive in Qatar with an exciting squad.”

The 34-year-old Langerak had been coaxed out of international retirement this year and given more shot at representing the Socceroos but, despite being a standout for Nagoya Grampus in Japan, lost his place in the squad to Australian-based Danny Vukovic.

Australia kicks off is Group D campaign against defending champion France on Nov. 22.

___

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Mat Ryan, Andrew Redmayne, Danny Vukovic.

Defenders: Nathaniel Atkinson, Aziz Behich, Milos Degenek, Thomas Deng, Fran Karcic, Joel King, Kye Rowles, Harry Souttar, Bailey Wright.

Midfielders: Keanu Baccas, Cameron Devlin, Ajdin Hrustic, Jackson Irvine, Riley McGree, Aaron Mooy,

Forwards: Martin Boyle, Jason Cummings, Mitchell Duke, Craig Goodwin, Garang Kuol, Mathew Leckie, Awer Mabil, Jamie Maclaren.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Switzerland beats Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Belinda Bencic keeps delivering big titles for Switzerland. The Olympic singles champion made sure Switzerland won the biggest prize in women’s team tennis for the first time on Sunday, completing a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia’s Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets in the Billie Jean King Cup final. The win gave Switzerland an unassailable 2-0 lead after Jil Teichmann outlasted Australia’s Storm Sanders 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the opening singles match. Bencic had not dropped a set all week and extended that streak by beating Tomljanovic 6-2, 6-1 to clinch the title. The 25-year-old Bencic has only made it past the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam tournament once — reaching the semifinals of the 2019 U.S. Open — but seems to always raise her level when playing for Switzerland.
BBC

T20 World Cup: Ben Stokes the 'ultimate competitor' - Jos Buttler

Captain Jos Buttler hailed Ben Stokes as the "ultimate competitor" after the all-rounder took England to T20 World Cup glory in Melbourne. Stokes' 52 not out led England to a five-wicket victory over Pakistan. It comes after his match-winning heroics in the 2019 50-over World Cup final and the Headingley...
BBC

G﻿uardiola on the World Cup, Carabao Cup and Premier League title race

M﻿anchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League game against Brentford - their final match before the World Cup. H﻿ere are the key lines from his news conference:. Guardiola quickly removed himself from any debate over the England World Cup squad...
BBC

Friday's gossip: Bellingham, Felix, Jones, Bellerin, Depay, Mane

Borussia Dortmund are confident of keeping 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham beyond the end of the season despite interest from major clubs including Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United. (90min) Paris St-Germain are interested in Atletico Madrid's 23-year-old Portugal striker Joao Felix and could try to sign him on...
The Associated Press

Japan minister quits over execution remark, PM delays trip

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delayed his departure for three upcoming summits in Southeast Asia on Friday to sack and replace his justice minister, who was widely criticized over a remark he made about capital punishment. Justice Minister Yasuhiro Hanashi told reporters he submitted his resignation...
The Associated Press

Pepi scores in 1st game after missing US World Cup roster

Ricardo Pepi scored in his first game since being bypassed for the U.S. World Cup roster, putting Groningen ahead in a 3-2 loss to Fortuna Sittard on Sunday in the Dutch Eredivisie. The 19-year-old from El Paso, Texas, tapped Ragnar Oratmangoen’s cross past goalkeeper Ivor Pandur from 6 yards in the 45th minute. Pepi has six goals in nine league matches and seven goals overall since he was loaned to Groningen from Germany’s Augsburg. He was left off the U.S. roster by coach Gregg Berhalter in favor of forwards Jesús Ferreira, Josh Sargent and Haji Wright.
TEXAS STATE
BBC

K﻿lopp on Alexander-Arnold's call-up, Kelleher and monitoring players at the World Cup

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool’s game against Southampton on Saturday. When asked about Trent Alexander-Arnold's inclusion in England's World Cup squad, Klopp said: "Trent is now 24 and has played in quite a few finals, in important games where you have to defend. Against Chelsea in the final for example he was incredibly intense."
NBC Sports

Premier League Fan Fest coming to Orlando

The Premier League Fan Fest is heading to Orlando, Florida, as the entire Premier League Mornings Live team will be at Universal for what promises to be an epic weekend. Our latest Fan Fest will take place on January 21-22, 2023 and will see Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Mustoe, Robbie Earle, Tim Howards, plus plenty of special guests, based at the Universal Resort in Orlando for the entire weekend.
ORLANDO, FL
The Associated Press

Russian ambassador blames Japan for strained relations

TOKYO (AP) — Russia’s ambassador to Tokyo blamed Japan on Friday for straining relations between the countries by imposing sanctions on Moscow over its war with Ukraine. Mikhail Galuzin also accused the United States of attempting to isolate Russia from the international community and of pressuring many countries into supporting a U.N. General Assembly resolution against Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
WASHINGTON STATE
voguebusiness.com

The UK has a plan to create a circular fashion ecosystem

To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Sustainability Edit newsletter, click here. The British Fashion Council (BFC) wants to make the UK a leader in circular economies, and it has set out a roadmap to get there. In a new report published today, the BFC outlines its vision...
The Guardian

Vale Kenny Williams – Swans’ song leader and Blood brother to all

After 40 years at the Sydney Swans, the club’s most loyal and identifiable supporter, Kenny Williams, passed away last week aged 93. Kenny Williams knew devotion. He knew it well. Seventy-one years lovingly spent with his wife, Yvonne. Every penny he earned as an apprentice jockey sent home to his mum and sister. And of course, a lifetime spent reverently in red and white.
US News and World Report

Cisco to Open New Chip Design Center in Barcelona, Spain Says

MADRID (Reuters) -U.S. tech giant Cisco Systems Inc. will open a new semiconductor chip design center in the northeastern Spanish city of Barcelona, the office of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday. It said the project was part of the so-called PERTE plan of government subsidies for semiconductor research...
BBC

Aramco Team Series: Teenager Chiara Noja wins first European tour title

German teenager Chiara Noja has beaten England's Charley Hull in a play-off to win the Aramco Team Series in Jeddah. Hull, the world number 17, led overnight and shot a four-under-par 68 to keep pace with the 16-year-old. Noja's seven-under 65 almost won the day, but the pair ended neck-and-neck...
BBC

Watch: UK Snooker Championship - Allen leads Brown, Craigie beats Zhao

The UK Snooker Championship is one of Snooker's 'Triple Crown' events alongside the World Championship and the Masters. This year is the 46th edition of the UK Championship and the winner is set to receive £250,000 from a total prize fund of £1,205,000. The event follows a different...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy