WHEC TV-10
Georgia secretary of state’s race chosen for required audit
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Thursday that state election officials will conduct an audit of his own race to satisfy an audit requirement in state law. The audit stems from a law passed in 2019, not from any concerns about any problems or the...
Illinois governor eyes legislative allies after reelection
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday that his reelection a day earlier indicates that voters want Illinois “to be a beacon of hope and opportunity and caring” and declared his desire to serve the state as governor while dismissing the idea that he is eyeing the White House in two years.
Why AP called the Florida governor’s race for Ron DeSantis
WASHINGTON (AP) — WHY AP CALLED FLORIDA FOR RON DESANTIS. Gov. Ron DeSantis outperformed former Gov. Charlie Crist in a number of areas where Florida Democrats have typically outperformed Republicans. That’s why AP called the race for DeSantis over the Democrat Crist on Tuesday. DeSantis was elected four...
Why AP called Pennsylvania governor’s race for Josh Shapiro
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Doug Mastriano could not catch up to Democrat Josh Shapiro’s lead in the Pennsylvania governor’s race. The deeper into the night it got, the clearer it was that the GOP state senator couldn’t overtake Shapiro’s lead. That’s when The Associated Press...
All eyes turn to Nevada’s critical Senate, House races
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Eyes across the U.S. turned to the swing state of Nevada on Wednesday, where critical races — including one that could determine control of the U.S. Senate — remained too early to call amid a plodding vote count that could last through the week.
Vermont GOP Gov. Scott seeks reelection in deep blue state
Voters in deep blue Vermont were deciding whether to send Republican Gov. Phil Scott back to Montpelier for his fourth two-year term. In Tuesday’s voting, the 64-year-old Scott was being challenged by Democrat Brenda Siegel and three independent candidates. Since he became governor in 2017, Scott says, he has...
Ex-attorney Murdaugh looms over fraud trial of his banker
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A banker accused of helping disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh take money from the legal settlements of clients is the first person to stand trial in the sprawling rural South Carolina legal drama that has captivated true-crime audiences. Former Palmetto State Bank CEO Russell Laffitte faces...
Voter ID passes in Nebraska as states settle ballot items
Residents of Nebraska approved a new photo identification requirement for future elections as voters in several states decided measures that could affect the way ballots are cast in the next presidential election. The voting-related measures were among more than 130 state proposals appearing on ballots, addressing contentious issues such as...
Race for New York governor may be a toss-up
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – In a state where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans two-to-one, it might surprise you the race for governor is so close. Incumbent Democrat Governor Kathy Hochul had a double-digit lead in the polls just months ago. That lead has narrowed considerably with Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin closing the gap.
Tennessee DA seeks death sentence commutation, AG against
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s conservative attorney general and Nashville’s liberal district attorney are at odds over whether a death row inmate is intellectually disabled and consequently should not be executed. The case involves Byron Black, a 66-year-old inmate convicted in the 1988 shooting deaths of girlfriend...
Hawaii hate crime trial begins for beating of white man
HONOLULU (AP) — Lawyers representing two Native Hawaiian men don’t dispute they brutally assaulted a white man who purchased a house in their remote village on the island of Maui. They acknowledged the 2014 attack was wrong, but they said it wasn’t a hate crime, as U.S. prosecutors...
Death sentence upheld in Nebraska killing, dismemberment
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man sentenced to death for the killing and dismemberment of a Lincoln woman he met through the dating app Tinder lost his initial appeal in which he argued he should have been granted a mistrial after violently disrupting his own trial. The Nebraska Supreme...
Nicole strengthens into rare November hurricane, heads toward storm-weary Florida’s Atlantic coastline
MIAMI (AP) — Nicole strengthens into rare November hurricane, heads toward storm-weary Florida’s Atlantic coastline. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Good Question: How valid are lottery drawings?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This good question has to do with something we’ve been hearing about a lot lately, the lottery. After more than 40 drawings, the Powerball jackpot is finally going home with one lucky winner from California. Monday night’s drawing had to be delayed until Tuesday morning due to technical difficulties. There was another recent lottery anomaly that had some people asking how do they know the drawings are accurate.
