Tropical Storm Watch In Effect for Walt Disney World, Florida Cast Member Union Plans To Protest, Cast Members Receive Access to PhotoPass Lenses, and More: Daily Recap (11/7/22)

An exciting Disney Parks attraction was totally scrapped as it presented a problem that was unsolvable–even for Imagineers. In recent months, Guests who frequent their favorite Disney Park–especially the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort–have been extremely vocal about their frustrations related to massive crowds and “insanely” long lines for attractions, dining venues, rides, and shows. The introduction of Genie+ and Lightning Lane hasn’t really helped to diffuse long lines in the queues, in the opinion of many Guests.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 19 DAYS AGO