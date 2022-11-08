ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Tropical Storm Watch In Effect for Walt Disney World, Florida Cast Member Union Plans To Protest, Cast Members Receive Access to PhotoPass Lenses, and More: Daily Recap (11/7/22)

By Katie Francis
dlnewstoday.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
disneydining.com

Disney Scraps New Attraction, Citing an Unsolvable Problem with Guests

An exciting Disney Parks attraction was totally scrapped as it presented a problem that was unsolvable–even for Imagineers. In recent months, Guests who frequent their favorite Disney Park–especially the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort–have been extremely vocal about their frustrations related to massive crowds and “insanely” long lines for attractions, dining venues, rides, and shows. The introduction of Genie+ and Lightning Lane hasn’t really helped to diffuse long lines in the queues, in the opinion of many Guests.
CALIFORNIA STATE
cohaitungchi.com

Walt Disney World Ticket Prices 2022

Planning a trip to the Most Magical Place on Earth? We’ve got all the details on Walt Disney World ticket prices for 2022, including Park Hopper, After Hours events, and great discounts and deals. For 2022, Disney World ticket prices start at $109 per ticket and max out at...
disneydining.com

Florida High School Pulls Out of Performance After Disney Demands They Cover Their Mascot

A Florida High School band that was scheduled to perform at Walt Disney World is dealing with a major disappointment today as they received word that they will not be performing after all due to its mascot. The “Venice High School Marching Indians” were asked by Disney to cover the Native American mascot on their uniforms in order to take part in the performance.
VENICE, FL
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Shares Huge CocoCay Private Island News

Royal Caribbean International President RCL Michael Bayley lived through some dark days during his industry's long covid-related shutdown. There was the obvious problem that the pandemic had closed the cruise business down globally, but that wasn't even the company's biggest immediate concern. "I can tell you it was a terrible...
disneydining.com

More Protests Unfold at Disney Resort, Forcing Closure

We previously shared the news that security was enhanced at one Disney Park as Guests gathered to protest the theme park reservation system implemented by Disney. Now, we’re seeing more protests unfold for the Disney Resort. Guests Fearful, Furious as Disney Park Protesters Intimidate Them, Bang Drums, Render Park...

Comments / 0

Community Policy