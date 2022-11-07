ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierz, MN

CBS Minnesota

Investigators: Suspect in head-on crash that killed Minnesota musician says she drove drunk for "freedom"

HUDSON, Wis. – New details have been released about a wrong-way crash that killed a Minnesota musician.Investigators say driver Amber Pospisil admitted she was drinking vodka behind the wheel, and said she did it for her "freedom." Metal guitarist Mark Filbrant, of the band Gorrified, died in the crash on Oct. 30 while he was driving home to Robbinsdale from a show in Wisconsin. New traffic camera video shows Pospisil going the wrong way on Interstate 94 near Hudson.   Investigators say Pospisil had a blood-alcohol level of 0.218 when she hit Filbrant head-on. Other drivers hit crash debris, which sent sparks flying.Pospisil faces several charges, including homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety. She was convicted of driving while intoxicated in Minnesota in 2021, and is not allowed to drink per the conditions of her probation.
HUDSON, WI
fox9.com

Police: Brooklyn Park man orders teens to kill ex's new boyfriend

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 22-year-old man faces murder charges for allegedly ordering two teenagers to break into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and kill her current boyfriend, as well as her if she got in the way, according to authorities. Erick Dewaun Haynes, of Brooklyn Park, is charged...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Man had been harassing ex-girlfriend days prior to her murder

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A man is facing charges Thursday for his involvement in the death of the mother of his 1-year-old child earlier this week in Brooklyn Park.Erick Dewaun Haynes, 23, one of five people arrested for the death of 23-year-old Zaria McKeever, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder.In a post-Miranda statement, police say Haynes admitted he was mad at McKeever over their relationship ending and her new boyfriend.Police say McKeever had told her boyfriend Monday that Haynes had been following her and had seen someone she knew to be friends with Haynes around the apartment complex....
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Man Sentenced to 9.5 Years in Prison for Violent Armed Carjacking

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) – A Hennepin County man has been sentenced to over nine years in prison for a violent armed carjacking. According to court documents, on June 5, 2021, 21-year-old Jerome Swanson approached an individual who was driving a 2005 Buick LaCrosse in Minneapolis. Swanson asked for a ride to a nearby location and, when the victim and Swanson arrived, Swanson pulled out a pistol and pointed it at the victim, and demanded they give Swanson the vehicle. A struggle ensued and the victim was shot in the hip.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

MN Woman Accused of Going 111 mph in Rochester Fleeing Attempt

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Brook Park, MN woman is accused of traveling 111 mph on North Broadway Ave. in an attempt to flee a state trooper in Rochester. Charges filed in Olmsted County Court Tuesday say 36-year-old Heather Hanson was clocked by a state trooper traveling 71 mph in a 30 mph zone on Broadway near 6th St. Northwest around 2:45 a.m. Monday. The trooper was heading in the opposite direction and turned around to chase the vehicle down and activated his emergency lights.
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

Champlin man charged in Salvation Army arson, vandalism

A Champlin man faces multiple criminal charges after he allegedly broke into the Brooklyn Park Salvation Army and started a fire, causing hugely expensive damages ahead of a winter coat drive this month. Jack Douglas Heinrich, 33, was allegedly captured on security cameras shattering numerous windows and setting donated winter...
CHAMPLIN, MN
willmarradio.com

Willmar man killed in crash near Mall of America

(Bloomington MN-) A man killed in a crash near the Mall of America Tuesday afternoon was from Willmar. 23-year-old Abdikadir Issack was riding in a Honda Accord that was being pursued by Bloomington Police on the Lindau Lane ramp to eastbound Interstate 494. When negotiating the turn, the Accord jumped the median, went across the second lane to eastbound 494, left the roadway and struck a pillar.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
knsiradio.com

One Person Arrested After Shooting Saturday Night in Sartell

(KNSI) — One person is in custody after a shooting Saturday night in Sartell. According to police, they were called just after 11:00 to the 1900 block of Cypress Circle for a victim with a gunshot wound to the stomach. The suspect fled the scene, but police received information about a vehicle connected to the shooting. Waite Park police found the car a short time later and arrested the 33-year-old driver without incident.
SARTELL, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Hit and Run, Police Chase On Interstate 94

ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- Interstate 94 near Alexandria was shut down for a brief period Monday morning because of a police chase. State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow says after a hit-and-run crash involving a stolen vehicle on eastbound Interstate 94 near Ashby, troopers and other law enforcement chased the vehicle and used stop sticks to end the pursuit.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
KARE 11

Blaine police say a missing teen has been found

BLAINE, Minn. — A 16-year-old girl last seen on Monday has been found, according to Blaine Police. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension asked for the public's help in locating the teen, reporting that she had last been seen the morning of Nov. 3. An alert sent out by...
BLAINE, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Drive: Crash with injuries backs up traffic in Blaine

BLAINE, Minn. -- A crash with injuries is backing up traffic in the north metro Wednesday morning.Authorities say two cars were involved in the crash at Highway 65 and 117th Avenue. There was no word on how many people were injured, or how severe the injuries were.Traffic on the southbound side of 65 was down to a single lane.Authorities did not have an estimate of how long it would take to clear the scene.
BLAINE, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

