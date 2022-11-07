Read full article on original website
Related
Investigators: Suspect in head-on crash that killed Minnesota musician says she drove drunk for "freedom"
HUDSON, Wis. – New details have been released about a wrong-way crash that killed a Minnesota musician.Investigators say driver Amber Pospisil admitted she was drinking vodka behind the wheel, and said she did it for her "freedom." Metal guitarist Mark Filbrant, of the band Gorrified, died in the crash on Oct. 30 while he was driving home to Robbinsdale from a show in Wisconsin. New traffic camera video shows Pospisil going the wrong way on Interstate 94 near Hudson. Investigators say Pospisil had a blood-alcohol level of 0.218 when she hit Filbrant head-on. Other drivers hit crash debris, which sent sparks flying.Pospisil faces several charges, including homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety. She was convicted of driving while intoxicated in Minnesota in 2021, and is not allowed to drink per the conditions of her probation.
fox9.com
Police: Brooklyn Park man orders teens to kill ex's new boyfriend
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 22-year-old man faces murder charges for allegedly ordering two teenagers to break into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and kill her current boyfriend, as well as her if she got in the way, according to authorities. Erick Dewaun Haynes, of Brooklyn Park, is charged...
Charges: Man had been harassing ex-girlfriend days prior to her murder
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A man is facing charges Thursday for his involvement in the death of the mother of his 1-year-old child earlier this week in Brooklyn Park.Erick Dewaun Haynes, 23, one of five people arrested for the death of 23-year-old Zaria McKeever, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder.In a post-Miranda statement, police say Haynes admitted he was mad at McKeever over their relationship ending and her new boyfriend.Police say McKeever had told her boyfriend Monday that Haynes had been following her and had seen someone she knew to be friends with Haynes around the apartment complex....
Woman, 23, ID'd as victim in Brooklyn Park home invasion, fatal shooting
A 23-year-old Brooklyn Park woman has been identified as the victim killed in a targeted home invasion earlier this week. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner says Zaria Rashun McKeever, 23, died from multiple gunshot wounds following the home invasion around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Eden Park Apartments. Police found...
Boy recovering after being shot in Fridley, says sheriff
FRIDLEY, Minn. – A boy was found injured from a gunshot wound Wednesday evening in Fridley.The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says they found the injured boy on 3rd Street Northeast just off Highway 47.The boy's age and condition have not been released, and it's not known yet who shot him.
Albany Man Hurt in Mille Lacs County Crash
MILACA (WJON News) -- An Albany man was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Mille Lacs County. The Minnesota State Patrol says 43-year-old Gary Mortensen was traveling west on 80th Street, which is the Highway 23 detour when his pickup collided with another vehicle. The crash happened just after 5:00...
Man Sentenced to 9.5 Years in Prison for Violent Armed Carjacking
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) – A Hennepin County man has been sentenced to over nine years in prison for a violent armed carjacking. According to court documents, on June 5, 2021, 21-year-old Jerome Swanson approached an individual who was driving a 2005 Buick LaCrosse in Minneapolis. Swanson asked for a ride to a nearby location and, when the victim and Swanson arrived, Swanson pulled out a pistol and pointed it at the victim, and demanded they give Swanson the vehicle. A struggle ensued and the victim was shot in the hip.
Ice House Stolen in Stearns County; U-Haul Taken in St. Cloud
The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a stolen vehicle on the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue Southeast. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers indicated that the stolen vehicle is a 2019 Ford Econoline U-Haul truck with a 15-foot cargo box. It has an Arizona license plate AJ 75937. The Stearns...
Driver Hurt As Fire Extinguisher Crashes Through Windshield
CARLOS (WJON News) -- A woman was taken to the hospital after a fire extinguisher came crashing through the windshield of her vehicle. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 7:00 a.m. Friday on Highway 29 near Carlos, north of Alexandria. Sergeant Jesse Grabow says it is...
MN Woman Accused of Going 111 mph in Rochester Fleeing Attempt
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Brook Park, MN woman is accused of traveling 111 mph on North Broadway Ave. in an attempt to flee a state trooper in Rochester. Charges filed in Olmsted County Court Tuesday say 36-year-old Heather Hanson was clocked by a state trooper traveling 71 mph in a 30 mph zone on Broadway near 6th St. Northwest around 2:45 a.m. Monday. The trooper was heading in the opposite direction and turned around to chase the vehicle down and activated his emergency lights.
Champlin man charged in Salvation Army arson, vandalism
A Champlin man faces multiple criminal charges after he allegedly broke into the Brooklyn Park Salvation Army and started a fire, causing hugely expensive damages ahead of a winter coat drive this month. Jack Douglas Heinrich, 33, was allegedly captured on security cameras shattering numerous windows and setting donated winter...
willmarradio.com
Willmar man killed in crash near Mall of America
(Bloomington MN-) A man killed in a crash near the Mall of America Tuesday afternoon was from Willmar. 23-year-old Abdikadir Issack was riding in a Honda Accord that was being pursued by Bloomington Police on the Lindau Lane ramp to eastbound Interstate 494. When negotiating the turn, the Accord jumped the median, went across the second lane to eastbound 494, left the roadway and struck a pillar.
Pierz Man Arrested in Connection with a Shooting in Sartell
SARTELL (WJON News) -- The Sartell Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place late Saturday night. Around 11:00 p.m., police were called to a report of a man with a gunshot wound at a home in the 1900 block of Cypress Circle. Authorities say they provided aid to...
knsiradio.com
One Person Arrested After Shooting Saturday Night in Sartell
(KNSI) — One person is in custody after a shooting Saturday night in Sartell. According to police, they were called just after 11:00 to the 1900 block of Cypress Circle for a victim with a gunshot wound to the stomach. The suspect fled the scene, but police received information about a vehicle connected to the shooting. Waite Park police found the car a short time later and arrested the 33-year-old driver without incident.
fox9.com
Woman found dead after apparent home invasion in Brooklyn Park, five arrested
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A woman in Brooklyn Park was killed and five people are in custody in what police are calling an apparent home invasion. Brooklyn Park Police say they responded to a call around 2:34 a.m. of a home invasion at the Eden Park Apartment complex on the 6300 block of Zane Avenue North.
Brooklyn Park arrest five people after break-in, murder at apartment complex
Police in Brooklyn Park arrested five people after a woman was shot and killed in her apartment early Tuesday morning. They believe everyone involved knew each other.
Hit and Run, Police Chase On Interstate 94
ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- Interstate 94 near Alexandria was shut down for a brief period Monday morning because of a police chase. State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow says after a hit-and-run crash involving a stolen vehicle on eastbound Interstate 94 near Ashby, troopers and other law enforcement chased the vehicle and used stop sticks to end the pursuit.
Blaine police say a missing teen has been found
BLAINE, Minn. — A 16-year-old girl last seen on Monday has been found, according to Blaine Police. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension asked for the public's help in locating the teen, reporting that she had last been seen the morning of Nov. 3. An alert sent out by...
NEXT Drive: Crash with injuries backs up traffic in Blaine
BLAINE, Minn. -- A crash with injuries is backing up traffic in the north metro Wednesday morning.Authorities say two cars were involved in the crash at Highway 65 and 117th Avenue. There was no word on how many people were injured, or how severe the injuries were.Traffic on the southbound side of 65 was down to a single lane.Authorities did not have an estimate of how long it would take to clear the scene.
I-94 briefly closed due to hit-and-run crash near Alexandria
Interstate 94 was closed in both directions between Alexandria and Osakis due to a hit-and-run crash Monday morning. Sgt. Jesse Grabow with the Minnesota State Patrol said detours were in place as of 7 a.m. between Exit 103 and Hwy 27. The State Patrol said in an update the hit-and-run...
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
St. Cloud, MN
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://minnesotasnewcountry.com
Comments / 0