South Carolina vs Clemson: Line, Prediction, TV Channel & Live Stream for SEC Basketball
After opening their 2022-23 SEC Basketball season Tuesday night, South Carolina is now set for their toughest test yet as the Gamecocks will host in-state rival Clemson Friday night inside Colonial Life Arena. Beginning with a look at the Gamecocks, South Carolina (1-0) opened the 2022-23 campaign Tuesday night at...
Florida football: Odds and predictions for Florida vs South Carolina
Florida football is looking to get some revenge on South Carolina this weekend, as well as win their second game in a row as they try to finish off the season strong. Shane Beamer has done a good job starting to turn South Carolina around, but they aren’t at the point yet where they can compete with the better teams in the SEC East. Florida on the other hand has had their rough patches this season, but seem to be heating up at the right time after a great second half in College Station.
USC Gamecock
PHOTOS: South Carolina faces off against Ole Miss
The South Carolina volleyball team went up against Ole Miss during a weekend tournament from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2022. The Gamecocks began the weekend with a 3-1 loss after four hard-fought sets. The Gamecocks finished out the weekend with a 3-1 win against Rebels on Sunday Nov. 6, 2022. They lost the first set of the match but came back, winning the last three sets.
Gamecocks lose 2024 commitment
The South Carolina Gamecocks lost a commitment on Tuesday night. Karson Hobbs, a three-star cornerback from Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati, announced his decommitment from South Carolina on Twitter. Hobbs committed to the Gamecocks in July. “First, I would like to thank South Carolina and the coaches for overwhelming...
wach.com
South Carolina earns three-seed in NCAA Tournament
(WACH) — Fresh off an SEC Tournament title with a trophy and automatic bid in tow, selection Monday came with a little less stress for South Carolina Women's Soccer. The Gamecocks earning a three-seed into the NCAA Tournament after their defeat of No. 3 Alabama 1-0 in the SEC Championship Sunday.
USC Gamecock
PHOTOS: South Carolina women's basketball dominates in season opener against East Tennessee State
The Gamecock women's basketball team achieved a landslide win against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.The Gamecocks started out strong with a 29-6 lead just after the first quarter of the game and ultimately won 101-31. Prior to the game, the players, coaching staff and team staff were awarded their NCAA National Championship rings from the 2021-2022 season.
Gamecocks nab top prospect Chloe Kitts
South Carolina head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley announced that Chloe Kitts (Oviedo, Fla./Faith Christian Academy) has signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the University and play for the Gamecocks.
Kickoff time announced for UT vs. South Carolina
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The kickoff time for the UT vs. South Carolina game has been announced. The game will take place at either 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, according to a tweet from Tennessee Football. Tennessee will travel to South Carolina and play in Williams-Brice...
Number one Gamecocks open with big win
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Zia Cooke scored 17 points and Aliyah Boston her her 61st career double-double to lead No. 1 South Carolina to a season-opening 101-31 victory over East Tennessee State on Monday night. The defending national champs celebrated their NCAA Tournament title with championship rings and a banner in the arena rafters before […]
WSFA
Tuskegee to play Benedict in SIAC Championship Saturday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers will battle the Benedict Tigers for the SIAC Championship Saturday afternoon. Tuskegee is 8-2, while Benedict is 10-0 for the 2022 football season. DATE: Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. TIME: 1:30 P.M. Central. LOCATION: Charlie W. Johnson Stadium, Columbia, SC. Sign up for...
The Daily South
This South Carolina Town Claims To Be The Home Of Pimiento Cheese
Pimiento cheese is an iconic Southern spread that combines grated cheese, pimiento peppers, and mayonnaise into a creamy delight that can be put onto everything from burgers to toast points. But did you know that Columbia, S.C. claims to be home to one of the oldest published pimiento cheese recipes?
Here's the final vote in the Kirkman Finlay and Heather Bauer State House race
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A well-known member of the South Carolina legislature from Columbia is trailing in his bid for re-election. With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Republican Kirkman Finlay was behind Democratic challenger Heather Bauer by 234 votes --- 7,497 to 7,263 -- in the race for House District 75. Bauer got 51 percent of the vote to Finlay's 49 percent.
'Wateree Street' trail opens in Camden
CAMDEN, S.C. — A new path connecting Historic Camden and the Revolutionary War Center has officially opened. It's called "Wateree Road," and it showcases many different types of architecture. "We also are using it as an extension of both of our programming to talk about the indigenous people who...
$1.9 billion up for grabs in Powerball drawing Monday night
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Powerball fever continues with $1.9 billion dollars up for grabs in Monday night's drawing. If there's no jackpot winner Monday night it will be the longest consecutive drought in Powerball history. The lottery is a game of chance. “I feel pretty lucky this is our third...
USC Gamecock
USC's Iranian Student Association joins international women's rights protests, demonstrations: 'Please support us'
The USC Iranian Student Association wants the university to promote awareness and solidarity for the women of Iran after Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman, was killed by morality police in Iran on Sept. 16 for wearing her hijab incorrectly. Since the killing, protests and demonstrations worldwide have erupted in...
abccolumbia.com
Results and latest updates on the 2022 Midterm Election
ABC NEWS– Your Voice Your Vote-The latest news, analysis and videos on the 2022 Midterm Election from ABC News. Count on ABC Columbia News for the latest results and updates from South Carolina’s election.
abccolumbia.com
Chief Meteorologist John Farley Tracking Nicole
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) Chief Meteorologist John Farley is tracking Nicole and the potential impacts for the Midlands. Impacts: Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Orangeburg County, SC
South Carolina's Orangeburg County was established in 1769 and is home to stunning natural scenery. It was named after William IV, Prince of Orange, who was married to Princess Anne, George II of England's daughter. Orangeburg City, sometimes known as "the Garden City," serves as the county seat for this...
WIS-TV
Heather Bauer issues victory statement in House District 75 race
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wednesday morning Heather Bauer (D) issued a victory statement in the race for House District 75. At the time of writing the Associated Press has not declared the race but the results stand at 7480 votes for Bauer and 7,263 votes for incumbent Kirkman Finlay (R). The AP estimates 98% of the votes have been counted.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Sumter County, SC
Sumter County is located in the middle of South Carolina and next to the river that leads to Lake Marion in the southern portion. The county, named after General Thomas Sumter, known as "The Fighting Gamecock" during the revolutionary war, has a deeply rooted military history. Sumter County is not...
