Florida football is looking to get some revenge on South Carolina this weekend, as well as win their second game in a row as they try to finish off the season strong. Shane Beamer has done a good job starting to turn South Carolina around, but they aren’t at the point yet where they can compete with the better teams in the SEC East. Florida on the other hand has had their rough patches this season, but seem to be heating up at the right time after a great second half in College Station.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO