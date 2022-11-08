Read full article on original website
Related
technode.global
Singapore climatetech venture builder Wavemaker Impact announces first close of its debut fund
Singapore-based climatetech venture builder Wavemaker Impact (WMI) announced the first close of its debut fund to drive decarbonization in the region at scale. In a statement on Wednesday, the firm said its limited partners include Pavilion Capital, an investment company established in Singapore in 2012; JG Digital Equity Ventures, the venture capital arm of the Philippines’ JG Summit Holdings; Kajima Ventures; Grantham Foundation, a Boston-based climate investor; and a number of family offices and high net worth investors in Asia and Europe.
UAE and U.S. reach deal for $100 billion in clean energy projects
ABU DHABI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The United States and United Arab Emirates have reached an agreement to spend $100 billion on clean energy projects with a goal of adding 100 gigawatts globally by 2035, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.
waste360.com
Bank of America and CrossBoundary Energy join Forces to Expand Renewable Energy Across Africa For a More Sustainable Future
CrossBoundary Energy, a leading developer, owner, and operator of commercial and industrial renewable energy projects in Africa, announced today in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt at the COP27 United Nations Climate Change Conference, their intention to explore financing solutions with Bank of America, to rapidly scale its investments in renewable energy solutions for commercial and industrial businesses across Africa. The collaboration serves as an example of a blended finance transaction driving capital flow into Emerging Markets and will support CrossBoundary's delivery of approximately 255MW of solar and wind generation and 50MWh of storage projects.
salestechstar.com
Startek Accepts Final Offer to Acquire Interest in Contact Center Company
Startek, Inc. announced that it has accepted a final offer, dated November 9, 2022, by Arabian Internet and Communications Services Company (Solutions) to acquire the Company’s indirect 51 percent ownership interest in Contact Center Company (CCC), which is the Company’s joint venture that operates in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Solutions would also be acquiring the remaining 49 percent ownership interest in CCC held by Saudi Telecom Company (STC). This offer provides for a transaction based on an enterprise value for CCC of SAR 450 million, on debt free and cash free basis, to be paid in cash.
Luxury, Apparel, Beauty Brands Showcase Technology Innovations At China’s Fifth CIIE Fair
SHANGHAI — With the world guessing when China might abandon its zero-COVID policy and open up to the world, the fifth edition of China International Import Expo seemed to offer a glimmer of hope. “Openness” was the theme at the fifth edition of CIIE, an annual trade fair held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. During a televised opening address last Friday, Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the importance of keeping the domestic market open, which created a wave of excitement among exhibitors.More from WWDInside Charisse Pearlina Weston's Solo Exhibition at the Queens MuseumInside Control Gallery's First Exhibition, 'Post...
Universal Robots Reaches 1,000 Employees
ODENSE, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Universal Robots, the largest company in a fast-growing Danish robotics hub, has become the cluster’s first organization to reach 1,000 employees – one of only a few Danish companies founded in this millennium to hit this milestone. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005830/en/ Universal Robots is the world’s leading manufacturer of collaborative robots - or cobots. The fast-growing company just hired its 1000th employee. (Photo: Business Wire)
hospitalitytech.com
New Sustainability Research Reveals that 65 % of Business Travel Leaders Seek to Prioritize Green Hotels in Corporate Online Booking Tools
Research from GBTA and HRS notes growing importance of validated sustainability labels and C-suite pressure as lodging programs consider their preferred hotel options for 2023. HRS, a global corporate travel and payment technology platform, and GBTA, a business travel association, announced results tied to sustainability and corporate lodging from a...
maritime-executive.com
Brazil's ABTP Renews Complaint that Maersk and MSC Dominate Market
Port Association files regulatory complaint ahead of the pending terminal privatization in the Port of Santos. Brazilian companies have been working to block the efforts by Maersk and MSC to expand their terminal and logistics operations including further acquisitions in Brazil. In their latest move, the Brazilian Port Terminal Association (ABTP) filed a request 10 days ago with regulators calling for an investigation into the business practices of the two container shipping giants.
TechCrunch
Say hello to the newest crypto startups from web3 accelerator Alliance DAO’s demo day
“This is actually worse than the 2018 bear market,” Qiao Wang, a core contributor at Alliance DAO, said, referring to the tentative plans for Binance to absorb competitor FTX. “Today, everyone was caught off guard, myself included … the last three months of working closely with our founders in All9, I’m hopeful again. It’s people like them that will push our industry forward.”
aircargoweek.com
Rhenus Group designates the Americas as key region for growth
Because of ongoing global disruptions and the need for further diversification of cargo flows, the Rhenus Group declares the Americas as a vital region. The leading global logistics service provider is investing further in North, Central and South America, focusing on its goal to complete its global network of locations. Rhenus is committing to creating more sustainable transportation and expanding its freight forwarding services as well as warehousing solutions across the Americas.
aiexpress.io
UK, Canada, and Singapore join forces to secure IoT devices
The UK, Canada, and Singapore are joining forces to enhance the safety of IoT units. In a joint assertion, the governments of the respective international locations famous the financial and social advantages of IoT units. Nonetheless, in addition they warned of the dangers of insecure IoT units not simply to customers’ personal safety, privateness, and security, but additionally to the broader economic system by means of large-scale cyberattacks.
Insurers are rising to the world's social sustainability challenges, says The Geneva Association
ZURICH , Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid growing stakeholder expectations for businesses to have more social impact, a new. report, The Role of Insurance in Promoting Social Sustainability, highlights insurance's abundant, inherent social benefit in providing financial stability and peace of mind to people and businesses. The Geneva Association.
Render Executive Team Expands to Meet Global Demand for Network Construction Technology
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Global leader in geospatial network construction management technology, Render Networks, today announced the appointment of Abby Gates as Vice President of People and Culture, supporting the platform’s fast growth trajectory and global expansion. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005690/en/ Abby Gates, Vice President of People and Culture, Render Networks (Photo: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com
Vodafone Group, IBM Collaborate on Quantum-safe Cybersecurity
IBM announced at the IBM Quantum Summit 2022 that Vodafone Group is collaborating with IBM on quantum-safe cybersecurity, and also joining the IBM Quantum Network, which will give the company cloud access to IBM’s advanced quantum computing systems, as well as IBM’s industry-leading quantum expertise. The multinational telecommunications...
salestechstar.com
Wipro Appoints Warren Zambelli as the Managing Director, Africa
Wipro Limited, a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, announced the appointment of Warren Zambelli as the Managing Director for Africa. Zambelli has over 20 years of experience spanning capital markets, banking, insurance, telecom and retail. His formative years were spent in various front-office environments affording...
aircargoweek.com
China’s e-commerce boom drives country’s growth
Arguable the epicentre of one of the first waves of globalisation, linking markets from East to West, Central Asia has a long and storied history of trade. In China, this dates back to, at least, the country’s Han Dynasty in 206 BCE, with the country’s original Silk Road forging trade networks across Central Asian nations and beyond, with some routes covering thousands of miles into Europe.
foodlogistics.com
Enhanced Data Sharing Critical to Digital Transformation in Food Industry
The supply chain disruptions and relentless aftershocks experienced by the food industry over the past three years has accelerated digital transformation by producers, suppliers, distributors and retailers. Leading-edge companies are working to move data and metrics relevant to their unique operations from legacy systems and manual processes to digitally enabled platforms. But for every brand/SKU/channel/retailer/point-of-sale combination, there can be as many as 30 businesses and 200 unique interactions in the route from field to shelf. Data silos abound, both within and between supply chain participants.
monitordaily.com
Ritchie Bros. Acquires IAA for $7.3B
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and IAA entered into a definitive agreement under which Ritchie Bros. will acquire IAA in a stock and cash transaction valued at approximately $7.3 billion, including the assumption of $1 billion of net debt. The transaction has the unanimous support of both company’s boards of directors.
solarindustrymag.com
IRENA Report Shows International Energy Transition Goals Not on Target
Renewables are the backbone of the energy transition and a viable climate solution. Yet out of the 183 parties to the Paris Agreement with renewable energy components in their Nationally Determined Commitments (NDCs), only 143 have quantified targets with the vast majority focusing on the power sector. Only 12 countries had committed to a percentage of renewables in their overall energy mixes.
maritime-executive.com
France Launches €300M Plan for Decarbonization Joined by CMA CGM
France in an effort to accelerate the decarbonization of the shipping industry and set an example for other nations announced the government’s France-Mer 2030 plan. France’s secretary of state for maritime affairs, Hervé Berville, mapped out the plan during a meeting for the French shipping industry calling for private industry to join in the effort to make maritime decarbonization “as French as possible.” CMA CGM responded to the call announcing its further commitment to a more sustainable French shipping industry.
Comments / 0