SHANGHAI — With the world guessing when China might abandon its zero-COVID policy and open up to the world, the fifth edition of China International Import Expo seemed to offer a glimmer of hope. "Openness" was the theme at the fifth edition of CIIE, an annual trade fair held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. During a televised opening address last Friday, Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the importance of keeping the domestic market open, which created a wave of excitement among exhibitors.

1 DAY AGO