Quincy, IL

muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Pike County for Oct. 24-28, 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Tommi L. Fanning of Quincy sold a residence at 115 E....
PIKE COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

More than $1.5 million in scholarships awarded to Blessing-Rieman students

QUINCY — Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences, in cooperation with the Blessing Foundation, has awarded $1.6 million in scholarships and grants to Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences students for the 2022-23 academic year. Fifty-two students received money from 44 endowed scholarships, one additional scholarship and one general financial aid fund.
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Keokuk man accused of distributing meth

KEOKUK, Iowa, (KHQA) — A Keokuk man has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor drug charges. Russell Vandermartin, 60, was arrested on Monday in the 1400 block of Palean Street after Keokuk police officers conducted a traffic stop on Vandermartin to take him into custody on pending felony and misdemeanor drug charges.
KEOKUK, IA
KBUR

Fort Madison man arrested for Delivery of Methamphetamine

Fort Madison, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Fort Madison man on felony and misdemeanor drug charges. 37-year-old Antoine Pierce of Fort Madison was arrested Tuesday, November 8th, by Fort Madison Police during a traffic stop in the 2600 block of Avenue L in Fort Madison.
FORT MADISON, IA
wlds.com

Car vs. Deer Crash on I-72 Leads to Car Getting Torched

A vehicle was destroyed by fire Thursday night after striking a deer in Scott County. Illinois State Police reports that an unknown make and model vehicle struck a deer on westbound Interstate 72 near milepost 45 at the Bluffs-Illinois Route 100 exit. Damage to the vehicle caused a gas line...
SCOTT COUNTY, IL
Pen City Current

Argyle, Keokuk man get prison time for separate robberies

LEE COUNTY - Two men from southern Lee County were sentenced to prison last week after being found guilty of separate 2022 robbery incidents. On September 9, 2022, Hunter John West, 18, of Argyle, plead guilty to Robbery in the 2nd Degree, a Class C Felony, and Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, a Class C Felony, Assault Causing Bodily Injury a Serious Misdemeanor, and Solicitation of Tampering with a Witness and Aggravated Misdemeanor.
LEE COUNTY, IA
ktvo.com

La Plata man badly hurt in brutal weekend assault in Kirksville

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was badly injured during a weekend assault. Deputy Police Chief Justin Jones from the Kirksville Police Department told KTVO that officers were called to the 500 block of East Pierce Street at 1:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of an unconscious male.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
KBUR

Hamilton, Ill. Man injured after jumping from moving vehicle

Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says a man suffered serious injuries after jumping out of a moving vehicle. According to a news release, on Sunday, November 6th, at about 3:55 PM the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a traffic crash on Illinois Highway 96 near County Road 1600 North.
HAMILTON, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Unattended burning cigarette determined to be cause of Tuesday fire in Hannibal

HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Fire Department was dispatched Tuesday by Northeast Missouri Emergency Communications (911) for a report of a structure fire at 3612 Iowa. All stations responded with 12 firefighters. Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters found smoke coming out of the structure. Firefighters found no one...
HANNIBAL, MO
KMZU

Hannibal man dies in accident west of Wheeling

LIVINGSTON COUNTY – A Hannibal man is dead following a crash just outside of Wheeling Tuesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as a vehicle driven by Charles Bieber traveled off the left side of U.S. 36 at Medicine Creek Bridge and hit a guardrail. The Chevrolet Camaro went airborne, struck an embankment and began to overturn.
HANNIBAL, MO
977wmoi.com

No Injuries Reported in Single-Family Structure Fire in Macomb

At 1:16 PM, Wednesday November 9, 2022, the Macomb Fire Department responded to a. reported structure fire in a single-family residence located at 341 S. Lafayette St. The. initial crew arrived on scene at 1:20 pm and found smoke emitting from the structure. Entry was made into the structure where...
MACOMB, IL
khqa.com

2 arrested, 1 injured after shots fired in domestic disturbance

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Two people are facing charges after a fight led to shots being fired in Hannibal. Hannibal Police say officers were called a little after 9 a.m. on Saturday to a home in the 3600 block of McMasters for a domestic disturbance. Officers found Julia A....
HANNIBAL, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Veterans Day celebration at Illinois Veterans Home

Randy Phillips captures the sights and sounds of the Veterans Day celebration at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy. on Friday, Nov. 11. Be sure to watch the interview at the 26-minute mark about veterans suicide prevention. Miss Clipping Out Stories to Save for Later?. Click the Purchase Story button...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Kept in the Loop: Quincy couple takes nearly a year to complete 6,000-mile boating journey

QUINCY — Boating enthusiasts Rob and Vicki Ebbing had talked about completing the Great Loop for several years, but they never found the time. “Vicki’s dad was in the Coast Guard, and he talked about it with her years ago,” Rob said. “As we went through life, we did a lot of boating. We kept buying bigger boats knowing that someday we wanted to do this.”
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Marriage certificate from 1839 signed by Joseph Smith found in WIU archives

MACOMB, Ill. — The Archives and Special Collections of Western Illinois University is full of treasures relating to WIU and to local history. New discoveries are frequently being made as the collections are documented. A previously unknown Archives document, written by Joseph Smith (the first president of the Church...
MACOMB, IL
muddyrivernews.com

MRN THIS WEEK: Robert Matz, HLGU

MRN Editor David Adam talks to the new president of Hannibal-LaGrange University to hear how the school pulled itself out of a financial crisis and what the plans are going forward. Muddy River News This Week is furnished by Harvey’s. Miss Clipping Out Stories to Save for Later?. Click...
HANNIBAL, MO

