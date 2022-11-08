Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Pike County for Oct. 24-28, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Tommi L. Fanning of Quincy sold a residence at 115 E....
Four arrested, one wanted after stolen vehicle, meth busts in rural Missouri
Four people are behind bars and another person is wanted in a rural Missouri investigation linked to a stolen vehicle and meth possession.
This Huge Flea Market in Missouri is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer plenty of amazing deals. You never know what sort of cool items you can find.
muddyrivernews.com
More than $1.5 million in scholarships awarded to Blessing-Rieman students
QUINCY — Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences, in cooperation with the Blessing Foundation, has awarded $1.6 million in scholarships and grants to Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences students for the 2022-23 academic year. Fifty-two students received money from 44 endowed scholarships, one additional scholarship and one general financial aid fund.
khqa.com
KBUR
Fort Madison man arrested for Delivery of Methamphetamine
Fort Madison, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Fort Madison man on felony and misdemeanor drug charges. 37-year-old Antoine Pierce of Fort Madison was arrested Tuesday, November 8th, by Fort Madison Police during a traffic stop in the 2600 block of Avenue L in Fort Madison.
wlds.com
Car vs. Deer Crash on I-72 Leads to Car Getting Torched
A vehicle was destroyed by fire Thursday night after striking a deer in Scott County. Illinois State Police reports that an unknown make and model vehicle struck a deer on westbound Interstate 72 near milepost 45 at the Bluffs-Illinois Route 100 exit. Damage to the vehicle caused a gas line...
Pen City Current
Argyle, Keokuk man get prison time for separate robberies
LEE COUNTY - Two men from southern Lee County were sentenced to prison last week after being found guilty of separate 2022 robbery incidents. On September 9, 2022, Hunter John West, 18, of Argyle, plead guilty to Robbery in the 2nd Degree, a Class C Felony, and Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, a Class C Felony, Assault Causing Bodily Injury a Serious Misdemeanor, and Solicitation of Tampering with a Witness and Aggravated Misdemeanor.
ktvo.com
La Plata man badly hurt in brutal weekend assault in Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was badly injured during a weekend assault. Deputy Police Chief Justin Jones from the Kirksville Police Department told KTVO that officers were called to the 500 block of East Pierce Street at 1:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of an unconscious male.
KBUR
Pen City Current
Task force arrests Keokuk man on meth charges
KEOKUK - The Lee County Narcotics Task Force reports the arrest of a Keokuk man on felony and misdemeanor drug charges. On 11/7/2022, Russell Vandermartin, 60, of Keokuk, was arrested in the 1400 block of Palean Street. Officers with the Keokuk Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Vandermartin to take him into custody on pending felony and misdemeanor drug charges.
KBUR
Hamilton, Ill. Man injured after jumping from moving vehicle
Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says a man suffered serious injuries after jumping out of a moving vehicle. According to a news release, on Sunday, November 6th, at about 3:55 PM the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a traffic crash on Illinois Highway 96 near County Road 1600 North.
muddyrivernews.com
Unattended burning cigarette determined to be cause of Tuesday fire in Hannibal
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Fire Department was dispatched Tuesday by Northeast Missouri Emergency Communications (911) for a report of a structure fire at 3612 Iowa. All stations responded with 12 firefighters. Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters found smoke coming out of the structure. Firefighters found no one...
KMZU
Hannibal man dies in accident west of Wheeling
LIVINGSTON COUNTY – A Hannibal man is dead following a crash just outside of Wheeling Tuesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as a vehicle driven by Charles Bieber traveled off the left side of U.S. 36 at Medicine Creek Bridge and hit a guardrail. The Chevrolet Camaro went airborne, struck an embankment and began to overturn.
977wmoi.com
No Injuries Reported in Single-Family Structure Fire in Macomb
At 1:16 PM, Wednesday November 9, 2022, the Macomb Fire Department responded to a. reported structure fire in a single-family residence located at 341 S. Lafayette St. The. initial crew arrived on scene at 1:20 pm and found smoke emitting from the structure. Entry was made into the structure where...
khqa.com
2 arrested, 1 injured after shots fired in domestic disturbance
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Two people are facing charges after a fight led to shots being fired in Hannibal. Hannibal Police say officers were called a little after 9 a.m. on Saturday to a home in the 3600 block of McMasters for a domestic disturbance. Officers found Julia A....
muddyrivernews.com
Veterans Day celebration at Illinois Veterans Home
Randy Phillips captures the sights and sounds of the Veterans Day celebration at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy. on Friday, Nov. 11. Be sure to watch the interview at the 26-minute mark about veterans suicide prevention. Miss Clipping Out Stories to Save for Later?. Click the Purchase Story button...
muddyrivernews.com
Kept in the Loop: Quincy couple takes nearly a year to complete 6,000-mile boating journey
QUINCY — Boating enthusiasts Rob and Vicki Ebbing had talked about completing the Great Loop for several years, but they never found the time. “Vicki’s dad was in the Coast Guard, and he talked about it with her years ago,” Rob said. “As we went through life, we did a lot of boating. We kept buying bigger boats knowing that someday we wanted to do this.”
muddyrivernews.com
Marriage certificate from 1839 signed by Joseph Smith found in WIU archives
MACOMB, Ill. — The Archives and Special Collections of Western Illinois University is full of treasures relating to WIU and to local history. New discoveries are frequently being made as the collections are documented. A previously unknown Archives document, written by Joseph Smith (the first president of the Church...
muddyrivernews.com
MRN THIS WEEK: Robert Matz, HLGU
MRN Editor David Adam talks to the new president of Hannibal-LaGrange University to hear how the school pulled itself out of a financial crisis and what the plans are going forward. Muddy River News This Week is furnished by Harvey’s. Miss Clipping Out Stories to Save for Later?. Click...
