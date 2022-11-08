Read full article on original website
Related
watchstadium.com
Jacksonville at Duke ACC Men’s Basketball Highlights (2022-23)
Jacksonville at Duke: The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils opened up the 2022-23 season in style with a 71-44 victory over Jacksonville. Freshman Mark Mitchell got things going with a big dunk, announcing the start to the Jon Scheyer era at Duke. Mitchell led all scorers with 18 points on 7-14 shooting while Jeremy Roach […]
watchstadium.com
North Carolina A&T vs. Duke ACC Women’s Basketball Highlights (2022-23)
North Carolina A&T vs. Duke: The Duke Blue Devils had little trouble getting past North Carolina A&T in their season opener, 77-57. Four players scored in double figures for the Blue Devils, led by Elizabeth Balogun who scored 15 points, grabbed 5 rebounds, and dished out 3 assists in the win. Kennedy Brown was a […]
Comments / 0