Next 5: Phoenix Suns continue minus Cam Johnson, Chris Paul questionable at Timberwolves
MINNEAPOLIS – Chris Paul’s sore right heel had nothing to do with why he kept having to stop while walking to the team bus at Wells Fargo Center's loading area in Philadelphia. He was signing autographs and taking pictures with fans at every turn. It was perhaps the...
FOX Sports
Memphis takes on Boston, looks for 4th straight victory
Boston Celtics (6-3, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (7-3, third in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -3.5; over/under is 231. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis will try to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Boston. Memphis finished 56-26 overall a season ago while...
Cleveland Cavaliers at Los Angeles Clippers: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
LOS ANGELES -- One day after topping the Lakers 114-100, the Cavaliers will return to Crypto.com Arena to take on the Los Angeles Clippers. Cleveland will be in search of its ninth straight victory when the two teams tipoff at 10:30 p.m. EDT on Monday night. The Cavs pulled off...
BREAKING: Chris Paul's Injury Status In Suns-76ers Game
Chris Paul has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers.
Yardbarker
Suns, Jae Crowder Situation Unchanged per Report
The dynamic between the Phoenix Suns and power forward Jae Crowder continues to form interesting twists and turns despite absolutely no movement from either side about resolving the current situation. The two sides of the story have been heard about what exactly transpired over the summer, but both the Suns...
FOX Sports
Calgary takes losing streak into game against Boston
Calgary Flames (5-4-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (11-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames, on a six-game losing streak, play the Boston Bruins. Boston has a 7-0-0 record at home and an 11-2-0 record overall. The Bruins have committed 57 total penalties...
ESPN
Philadelphia faces Atlanta, seeks 4th straight road win
Philadelphia 76ers (5-6, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (7-4, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the 76ers face Atlanta. Atlanta went 26-26 in Eastern Conference action and 27-14 at home during the 2021-22 season....
ESPN
Booker scores 32; Paul-less Suns beat Wolves 129-117
MINNEAPOLIS -- — Devin Booker had 32 points and a season-high 10 assists, and Mikal Bridges scored 13 of his season-high 31 points in the first quarter as the Phoenix Suns beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 129-117 on Wednesday night. Despite playing without Chris Paul due to right heel soreness...
Yardbarker
Mock Trade Sends Suns PF Jae Crowder to Cleveland
The Phoenix Suns and Jae Crowder aren't going to patch things up. That was evident after a series of rumors and tweets through the summer, which was emphasized by the two sides mutually agreeing on Crowder's absence before Media Day. There were some pleas by fans to try and work...
D'Lo failing to check in may be NBA gaffe of the year
The moment was a microcosm of the Wolves' 5-7 start to the season.
Yardbarker
Suns vs. Timberwolves- Full Game Recap
It was an all-around complete game for the Phoenix Suns as they defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 129-117 to move to 8-3 on the season. The Timberwolves made it interesting down the stretch stopping the clock by getting to the foul line but the Suns matched them point for point down the stretch. The Suns shot an impressive 48% from the field and 46% from three. They forced 17 turnovers from the Timberwolves with 8 of them going for steals. Here are the key takeaways from tonight’s game.
ESPN
New Orleans hosts conference foe Portland
Portland Trail Blazers (8-3, third in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (6-5, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays Portland in a matchup of Western Conference teams. New Orleans went 25-27 in Western Conference play and 19-22 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pelicans...
FOX Sports
Phoenix Suns travel to take on the Timberwolves
Phoenix Suns (7-3, second in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (5-6, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Phoenix Suns. Minnesota finished 46-36 overall and 32-20 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Timberwolves averaged 115.9 points per game last season, 47.6...
FOX Sports
NBA drama obscures a trio of exciting teams
The NBA loves to talk about big threes, in many ways. For a start, there is the manner in which the game has evolved, to a point where professional basketball now sometimes resembles a 3-point shooting contest, players firing off treys from any part of hardwood real estate. In the...
ESPN
Charlotte faces Portland, seeks to halt 5-game skid
Portland Trail Blazers (7-3, third in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (3-8, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will try to break its five-game skid when the Hornets play Portland. Charlotte finished 43-39 overall with a 22-19 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Hornets averaged...
Yardbarker
Suns PG Chris Paul Exits Early vs. 76ers
The Phoenix Suns are trying to extend their regular season record to 8-2 against the Philadelphia 76ers, but the early stages of the game have given little luck. The Suns have found themselves down by as much as 18 in the first half, and things went from bad to worse early on when point guard Chris Paul exited after just 14 minutes of play with right heel soreness.
FOX Sports
No. 5 Kansas hosts North Dakota State after Dick's 23-point game
North Dakota State Bison (0-1) at Kansas Jayhawks (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Kansas hosts the North Dakota State Bison after Gradey Dick scored 23 points in Kansas' 89-64 victory over the Omaha Mavericks. Kansas finished 34-6 overall last season while going 16-1 at home. The Jayhawks averaged 78.2 points...
ESPN
Memphis hosts Minnesota following overtime win against San Antonio
Minnesota Timberwolves (5-7, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (8-4, fifth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts the Minnesota Timberwolves following the Memphis Grizzlies' 124-122 overtime win against the San Antonio Spurs. The Grizzlies have gone 4-3 against Western Conference teams. Memphis is third in the...
Yardbarker
Suns' Torrey Craig Taking Advantage of Starting Opportunity
Phoenix Suns PF Torrey Craig is taking advantage of every opportunity presented. In replacement for the injured Cam Johnson, Craig fit perfectly in the Suns starting lineup on Saturday night against the Portland Trail Blazers. Craig has had two separate stints with the Suns. He was traded from the Milwaukee...
Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves picks, predictions, odds: Who wins NBA game?
The Phoenix Suns face the Minnesota Timberwolves in an NBA game on Wednesday night at the Target Center in Minneapolis. The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. MST and can be seen on Bally Sports Arizona and Bally Sports North. Who will win the game?. Check out these odds, picks...
