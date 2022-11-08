Read full article on original website
Army Band performs for veterans at Jackson church
JACKSON, Tenn. — Friday, the West Tennessee Veterans Coalition organized an event at Englewood Baptist Church for veterans to come and enjoy live music, learn about benefits for veterans, and enjoy comradery. “We’re at Englewood Church tonight. We’re holding our 10nth annual Veterans Day Program. This is a different...
Aviation school inspires kids to find their wings
JACKSON, Tenn. —A group at a local airport teaches kids about aviation. The National Organization of Women in Aviation taught kids between the ages of ten and seventeen the different aspects of aviation. The lessons ranged from aviation maintenance all the way to pilot. The organization hopes to inspire...
Community parades through downtown Jackson for veterans
JACKSON, Tenn. —The City of Jackson honors veterans with a parade. I’m here at the Veterans Day Parade here in downtown Jackson, where despite the temperatures, everyone is here in attendance to support our veterans. This is the annual Veterans Day Parade that has taken place in the...
Balloon release held in honor of co-workers memory
BELLS, Tenn.–A work family remembers one of their own. Christian Walker was the young woman found dead inside of a vehicle on college street in Milan. Walker was an employee at the Bells Nursing Rehabilitation Center, when she passed away on October 16. The facility wanted to honor her...
How to win at holiday hosting
JACKSON, Tenn. — November officially ushers in the holiday season, bringing with it the hustle and bustle we’ve been missing the past couple of years. Recent surveys reveal most Americans plan to travel and spend time with family and friends this holiday season. Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Mia Syn...
First ever Merch Day set to help West Tennessee musicians
JACKSON, Tenn. — Hidden Tracks is excited to announce the first annual Merch Day on November 10. Lori Nunnery, the Executive Director of Visit Jackson, Tennessee, gave some details on the event. “Merch Day is a new event that we’re putting on from Jackson: Hidden Tracks. That is a...
Charity Gala returns after 2 years!
JACKSON, Tenn.–After two years missed, the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation hosts its 31st Annual Charity Gala. This year’s gala is bringing focus to two major facilities, the Ayers Children’s Medical Center and the 1st Hospice Home to be in West TN. “Having a hospice house in Jackson...
JMCSS event gets families involved with education
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local school system is getting families involved by hosting a Lunch and Learn event. Thursday, the parents of all high school students in the Jackson-Madison County area had the opportunity to learn about their children’s education while receiving a free lunch. Dr. Shalonda Franklin...
Veterans get free meal at Jackson restaurant
JACKSON, Tenn. — Brooks Shaw’s Old Country Store and Casey Jones Village honored veterans on Friday with a free meal to celebrate Veterans Day. Veterans were able to receive a complimentary breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Andy Clenney, Director of Catering and Sales at the Old Country Store, says...
Balloons fly high for veterans in West Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local nonprofit engaged the youth to show honor to those who have served in the military. The Eric Beasley Foundation was founded by Eric Beasley, a former Marine officer, to teach leadership skills, life skills, and wellness in a new way to children ages six to 12.
Henderson Co. marks 2022 Veterans Day at Parkers Crossroads
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Veterans Day ceremony was conducted to bring honor to the men and women who have served our country greatly. Henderson County Mayor Robbie McCready, who also served in the military, told of the impact this ceremony has for him. “Being here, especially at this...
Community comes together to feed those in need
JACKSON, Tenn. —A local group holds a Feed the Homeless event. On Saturday, the Circle of Love hosted an event to feed the community. Many people from the community were in attendance to get a meal and also to help with the event itself. The event took place on...
Jackson students pay special tribute to our veterans
JACKSON, Tenn. — Those that were willing to make the ultimate sacrifice were honored at a local school Friday. “Thank you for your service. We all are greatly in your debt,” said Jackson Christian School Junior Will Kendrick. A day to honor those that fought and continue to...
U.S. Marine Corps celebrates 247th Birthday!
JACKSON, Tenn.–Birthdays are a time of celebration and that definitely holds true, as some local heroes celebrate one special birthday. November 10th, was the 247th Birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps, and a celebration took place on Saturday to have marines join together in true comradery. “I’m just overcome...
LIFELINE host local donor competition
JACKSON, Tenn. —A local organization is asking residents to get competitive. LIFELINE Blood Services in Jackson is hosting a special friendly competition with the Battle of the Armed Forces and Battle of the Badges campaigns. Saturday marks the final day of the competitions and donors have until 6:00 p.m....
Humboldt serves as host for EMS, first responder conference
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Gibson County city’s medical center hosted a one day conference for EMS and first responders. This is the first time since the pandemic that the conference was back. Jonathan Wood, the Program Director for Air Evac Lifeteam, gave some details on the conference.
Authorities respond to Jackson house fire
JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities responded to a house fire in east Jackson on Friday. The fire occurred at a home near Campbell Street and Hillary Drive. Our crews arrived just before noon where the fire department, police, and emergency medical responders were on scene. While the fire did not...
Cold Rain, Wintry Mix or Snow All Possible Saturday Morning
A big time cold front will move through West Tennessee Friday evening and temperatures will plummet into Saturday morning. A cold rain will show up after midnight and try to transition to a wintry mix or possibly some light snow around sunrise. The further north you are, they more likely you will see snow. The further south of Jackson, the more likely you will just get a cold rain. Regardless we are not expecting snow accumulations but the forecast all hangs around a temperature difference of a couple degrees as the showers move through. There are more chances for showers including maybe wintry mix concerns into next week as well. We will sort it all out for you and have the latest forecast here.
Deer in rut pose danger to motorists
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — It’s officially that time of year. Deer are entering the rut and are on the move more than any other time of the year. This can spell trouble for motor vehicles. “When the rut happens, the bucks are actively seeking the does. So they’re...
Colder temps means following fire safety tips
With temperatures dropping, and heaters finding more use in our homes, it’s important to remember fire safety tips. The City of Jackson Fire Department took to their social media to remind residents of fire safety. As you find ways to heat your home, some important tips to remember include:
