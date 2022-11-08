Read full article on original website
Rublev taunts Nadal during ATP Finals practice: "Lost both Davis Cup and Football to Russia"
Andrey Rublev practised with Nadal at the ATP Finals in Turin and they had some friendly banter during the session. It is widely known that Rublev idolizes Nadal and has called him his favourite player for a long time. The passion with which Nadal plays tennis is certainly visible in Rublev who is one of the most emotional players on the Tour.
Switzerland beats Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup
Switzerland has won the biggest prize in women's team tennis for the first time after Belinda Bencic completed a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia's Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets in the Billie Jean King Cup final
"I mean I didn’t even know that those guys were real" - Thiem reveals embarrassment at sharing locker room with Nadal, Federer, Djokovic and Murray
Dominic Thiem explained why sharing the locker room with Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and Murray has been his most embarrassing moment in the locker room. Thiem grew up watching players like Nadal, Djokovic, Murray and Federer play so when he actually saw them in the locker rooms, it was hard to process. Thiem struggled actually believe they were real due to the surreal nature of the situation.
“Off the court she is so nice and friendly” - Keys full of praise for Swiatek despite snubbing Billie Jean King Cup Finals
A couple of American players voiced their opinions on Iga Swiatek as the team is going to face Poland at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals. Swiatek won't be part of that Polish team explaining that the scheduling was the culprit for her decision not to play for her country. It's not hard to understand how it could be an issue as many other players voiced similar thoughts on the scheduling.
Kokkinakis excited to reunite again with Kyrgios for ATP Finals: "It's always good playing with a friend"
Thanasi Kokkinakis is excited to play with childhood mate Nick Kyrgios at the ATP Finals in the doubles this year. The Aussie duo did not play too many events this year but they were more than dominant when they did play earning enough points to secure a place in Turin. He's excited about the prospect as is Kyrgios as they make their debut at the ATP Finals.
TV Guide 2022 ATP Finals including Nadal, Djokovic and Fritz
The ATP Finals are taking place over the next week with the group stage starting on Sunday 13 November and on TennisUpToDate, we have you covered in terms of how to watch all the coverage from Turin. The traditional end of year tournament sees Rafael Nadal involved, as well as...
"Why not have some quick courts with slow balls or vice versa?" - Murray calls for variety in ATP's slow courts and balls
Much has been talked about events looking to look very similar as there is less variety among court speeds and Andy Murray has some propositions. According to Murray, the ATP Tour is trying way too hard to weaken some of the best servers on the Tour who have a clear advantage on very fast courts. Instead of doing that, the British player wants to see compromise because it's looking all the same now:
"He managed to pull it off, those days are over" - Tennis Hall of Famer explains why Gauff and Pegula cannot emulate John McEnroe's success in both singles and doubles
American tennis players Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula have by far had the most hectic and intense campaigns on the WTA tour this season, with double duty in singles and doubles throughout the year. While they have been highly successful in both formats, racking up many more wins than losses,...
VIDEO: Kyrgios receives marraige proposal from male fan during Mexico exhibition
Nick Kyrgios received a marriage proposal from a fan during his exhibition match against Cam Norrie in Mexico City. Kyrios and Norrie teamed up for an exhibition match in the CDMX Arena in Mexico and while he was getting ready to serve a fan shouted a marriage proposal for the Aussie. He did not respond but gave him a look during the match.
Djokovic eager for ATP Finals success: “It would be a perfect ending to the season”
Novak Djokovic is hopeful about winning the ATP Finals explaining how it would be the perfect ending to the season. Djokovic has had a couple of amazing weeks on Tour since it shifted indoors but he was unable to win the trophy in Paris last week. Dane Holger Rune proved better leaving Djokovic even more determined to succeed at the ATP Finals.
McEnroe believes Rune and Next Gen still have a way to go to topple Djokovic : “If the Australian Open started next week, to me Djokovic is the solid favourite”
Patrick McEnroe believes Novak Djokovic is the best player right now picking him to win the Australian Open if it started tomorrow. Djokovic has been king down under for a very long time having won the event a couple of times in a row. We say 'in a row' because he didn't play last year with many adamant that he would have won it had he played. Considering how he played this year when he did play, it's not far-fetched at all.
VIDEO: Paire's professional persona ends with outburst during Challenger
Benoit Paire explained recently that he's motivated to turn his career around but he didn't remain professional for too long. He was in Japan playing at a challenger event and he was clearly annoyed. When he dropped a point in the opening set at 3-3 Paire had an outburst in French which was translated by Tennis Majors. He shouted:
Felix Auger-Aliassime sets title aims at ATP Finals: "There is no reason, in my opinion, not to aspire to victory"
Felix Auger-Aliassime doesn't see a reason why he would not target winning the ATP Finals believing himself capable of it. Felix Auger-Aliassime recently had a tremendous running winning three trophies in three consecutive weeks. The Canadian was playing some amazing tennis showing himself very calm in finals despite sporting an abysmal career record up until that point.
RTF President Tarpischev believes Wimbledon ban and injuries ruined Medvedev's season: "His nerves are unsteady"
Russian Tennis Federation Tarpischev believes the Wimbledon ban and injuries destroyed the season of Daniil Medvedev. Medvedev did not have a very good season failing to win any major trophies and losing a couple of finals in the process. It started really well with a final in Australia. It was a match where he was very close to winning the match but he was unable to finish it off against Nadal.
"If there was anything illegal in the drinks, he would test positive for it" - Patrick McEnroe defends Djokovic over mystery drink scandal
Patrick McEnroe has come out in Novak Djokovic's defense in light of the recent mystery drink controversy involving the Serb's trainer and fellow team members. The former American player suggested that it would be impossible for any illegal substance in the Serb's drinks to go undetected with the high level of testing protocols in place on the pro tennis circuit.
"Like everyone else, I’m here to win the event" - Fritz sets ATP Finals aim
Taylor Fritz will kick of his maiden ATP Finals appereance later today and he's looking to win the event. Every event Fritz plays is one that he intends to win and he confirmed that in his interview before the event. His first match will be against Rafael Nadal on an indoor court that generally plays rather fast. That gives Fritz plenty of chances against Nadal who did not play that much lately.
Video: Rafael Nadal ramps up intensity in practice session with Felix Auger-Aliassime ahead of ATP Finals
Former World No.1 Rafael Nadal is busy preparing for the 2022 ATP Finals and has stepped up his pursuit of a maiden title at the year-end championships with a second practice session in Turin, this time with Felix Auger-Aliassime. The Spaniard, who had a poor showing at the recently concluded...
Belinda Bencic seals Switzerland's win over Canada at Billie Jean King Cup Finals
Belinda Bencic needed to win in order for Switzerland to move on at the Billie Jean King Cup and she did just that by beating Fernandez in straight sets. Andreescu lost the first match and Fernandez lost the second set to give Switzerland a chance to go to the semi-final once more. They played in it last year as well and it seems like they are on the path to a final once more.
Djokovic's PTPA open to starting rival tour alongside ATP and WTA: "That's why we exist"
Novak Djokovic's PTPA is not looking to replace the ATP but would consider it if suitable offers for something like that arrived. The PTPA was formed by Djokovic and his good friend Pospisil as they felt the ATP was not doing a well enough job of representing all the players. While receiving largely negative reactions, the organization received some support from fans and even some seasoned professionals like Isner, Schwartzman, and Opelka among others.
Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni on how nephew strived to improve himself: "It is what Rafa was forced to do more or less from a very young age"
Rafael Nadal became so great at tennis with a combination of talent and a maniacal work ethic that is still present today. Nadal leaves nothing to chance and he works as hard as any player in the history of the sport. John McEnroe famously said that nobody but Jimmy Connors tries harder on the court than Rafael Nadal and that ferocious competitive spirit is what pushed him to the heights he reached.
