Baltimore, MD

FOX Sports

NFL Week 9 top plays: Ravens crush Saints on Monday Night Football

Week 9 of the NFL season concluded with the Baltimore Ravens taking care of business on the road to defeat the New Orleans Saints, 27-13, on Monday Night Football. The Ravens improved to 6-3 with the win as Lamar Jackson threw for a touchdown and Kenyan Drake scored two. Justin Houston dominated defensively, recording 2.5 sacks and an interception. The Saints fell to 3-6 with the loss.
BALTIMORE, MD
ESPN

Best ManningCast moments from Ravens vs. Saints

Peyton Manning and Eli Manning were once again on hand for "Monday Night Football" in Week 9's edition of the "ManningCast." The Baltimore Ravens were on the road for a 27-13 win in Lamar Jackson's first start against the New Orleans Saints. Jackson boasts the best record among quarterbacks since...
BALTIMORE, MD
ESPN

Baltimore Ravens win third straight, shut down New Orleans Saints

NEW ORLEANS -- The Baltimore Ravens (6-3) won their third straight and fourth out of their past five with a 27-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints, increasing their lead atop the AFC North. Baltimore's defense controlled the game, recording four sacks, including 2.5 by Justin Houston. The Saints (3-6)...
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Saints’ 4 biggest heroes in Week 9 loss vs. Ravens

The New Orleans Saints absorbed their sixth loss of the year after they lost to the Baltimore Ravens, 27-13, at home in Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season. At 3-6, the Saints are in third place in the NFC South. Here are the four Saints most to blame for their Week 9 loss vs. the Ravens.
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL

Move the Sticks: Patriots DB Kyle Dugger joins + Colts QB situation

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys are joined by Patriots DB Kyle Dugger as he discusses his transition from a D-II college to the NFL, the success of the Patriots defense this season, and much more. Next, the pair look at the Colts' QB situation after firing head coach Frank Reich. To wrap up the show, the duo break down the Monday Night Football game between the Ravens and Saints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

