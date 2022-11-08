Two more dry days this week. We get sunshine today and tomorrow with temps warming. The warming continues into Friday. However, the remains of Tropical Storm Nicole will be coming up out of the Southeast US and will make it into Ohio for Friday. We can expect scattered showers through Friday and the rain totals can be .25″-2.5″ over about 75% of the state. The NW part of the state has the biggest chance to miss out on the moisture that will be a result of that tropical system. The southeast part of the state will be on the high end of the range. The map below shows potential for rain to finish the week.

