Hard work and determination behind Ohio’s success at World Dairy Expo
It is a spectacle unique among livestock shows — the World Dairy Expo’s Parade of Champions highlights the top animals at the show. Exhibitors lead their banner-draped cattle through a dark arena, across colored shavings (gray in 2022), illuminated by a lone spotlight. The eyes of World Dairy Expo attendees and interested parties from around the globe are fixed on the focus of that spotlight.
Healthy soils, homegrown feed and high quality hogs
Hogs have long been recognized for their noteworthy eating habits. On Ohio hog farms today, the vast majority of those eat-like-a-pig diets is comprised of crops produced locally, in some cases grown on the same farm. This largely-homegrown feed source is a vital part of the production of high quality, consistent pork products in Ohio.
Drought conditions expanding in Ohio
Drought conditions continue to expand across Ohio. As of the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report on Thursday November 3, 2022, 86% of Ohio is abnormally dry with 43% of the state classified as D1 or in Moderate Drought. West Central Ohio (centered on Darke County) has been particularly dry, only receiving about 25% of normal rainfall over the last 90 days. Dry conditions have dropped stream flows, diminshed soil moisture, hindered wheat and cover crop emergence, and contributed to numerous field and equipment fires across the region. Record highs in the upper 70s combined with gusty winds over this past weekend did little to help conditions. Over the past two months, several stations across Ohio (Akron, Dayon, Cincinnati, Columbus, Findlay, and New Philadelphia) have all experienced their top 5 driest streatches for this period. For the latest up-to-date conditions, seasonal outlooks, and monthly climate summaries, please visit the State Climate Office of Ohio.
Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, November 9, 2022
Two more dry days this week. We get sunshine today and tomorrow with temps warming. The warming continues into Friday. However, the remains of Tropical Storm Nicole will be coming up out of the Southeast US and will make it into Ohio for Friday. We can expect scattered showers through Friday and the rain totals can be .25″-2.5″ over about 75% of the state. The NW part of the state has the biggest chance to miss out on the moisture that will be a result of that tropical system. The southeast part of the state will be on the high end of the range. The map below shows potential for rain to finish the week.
