Card Chronicle
Bowl Projections for Louisville Football After Week 9
Being bowl eligible with three games still left on the schedule is not something I think many of us expected to see after the inexplicable loss at Boston College. But here we are! Guaranteed to watch the Cards play around the holidays and with more to still play for this regular season.
Wednesday Practice Report: Clemson Focused Squarely On Louisville
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media one final time ahead of the No. 10 Tigers' weekend matchup with Louisville.
wdrb.com
How to Watch | Louisville at Clemson TV time, point spread, what's at stake
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A week ago, Clemson was 8-0, ranked No. 4 in the College Football Playoff poll, positioned to glide into the four-team scrum for the national title. Then, Notre Dame flipped the Tigers upside down, delivering a 35-14 win in South Bend, Indiana, last Saturday. Dabo Swinney's team generated only 281 yards, failing to score in the first three quarters against a Notre Dame team that lost to Marshall and Stanford.
wdrb.com
BOZICH | The wise guys think Louisville has a shot at Clemson
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Have you been following the point spread for the Louisville-Clemson football game?. Because it is absolutely screaming that the wise guys believe something wild, improbable and never seen before could happen at Memorial Stadium in South Carolina on Saturday afternoon?. A Louisville victory. Six days ago,...
collegehoopstoday.com
The Breakfast Buffet: Louisville’s brutal opener, Jaylen Clark, Kansas may not be traditional Kansas
Here’s today’s installment of “The Breakfast Buffet”, a daily column that can be found here every single morning getting you caught up to date on everything that’s happened from the day/night before and everything that’s going to happen in the next 24 hours. Mangia!
Video: 'Smartest' Play Of College Basketball Season Going Viral
Bellarmine stunned Louisville in a cross-town battle on Wednesday night, winning 67-66 at the KFC Yum! Center. During the final 10 seconds of the game, Louisville had a chance to take the lead. However, Roosevelt Wheeler's attempt inside the paint fell short. Juston Betz rebounded the ball with roughly six...
Game Day Live Blog: Bellarmine at Louisville | Game 1
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The long offseason is finally over, and the 109th season of Louisville men's basketball is set to begin. The Cardinals will tip-off their 2022-23 season at home against a familiar squad, facing cross-town foe Bellarmine. The last 12 months have been tumultuous and full of change for...
stateoflouisville.com
Louisville basketball: Kaleb Glenn and Curtis Williams are officially Cards
Louisville basketball starts off the Kenny Payne era by signing two four-star wings in the Class of 2023. Wednesday marked the start of Early Signing Period for college hoops, and Louisville basketball has officially locked up the first two signees of the Kenny Payne era. According to Travis Graf of...
Report: Louisville '23 Commits Kaleb Glenn, Curtis Williams Jr. Sign Letters of Intent
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program's two verbal commitments in the Class of 2023 are now officially in the fold. La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere small forward Kaleb Glenn and Bloomfield Hills (Mich.) Brother Rice small forward Curtis Williams Jr. each signed their National Letters of Intent to play for the Cardinals on Wednesday, the first day of the week-long 2022 Early Signing Period, according to Rivals' Travis Graf.
Commercial Dispatch
Columbus boys basketball routs Louisville; Falcons girls fall to Wildcats
Facing a tough Louisville team on Tuesday night, the Columbus High School boys basketball team took just a 27-23 lead into halftime. Through the first two quarters of play, the game was very evenly matched, but things changed for the better in the third quarter for the Falcons. They exploded,...
tonyspicks.com
Bellarmine Knights vs Louisville Cardinals 11/9/2022 Picks Predictions Previews
The Bellarmine Knights will go up against the Louisville Cardinals at KFC Yum! Center on Wednesday, November 09, 2022, at 9:00 PM ET. In their final game of the previous season, the Bellarmine Knights faced Jacksonville on the floor and prevailed 77-72. Bellarmine finished the contest with a 50.0% field goal percentage (25 of 50) and 12 of 25 made 3-pointers.
wdrb.com
Longtime high school basketball coach Stan Hardin dies at 84
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) Hall of Fame basketball coach has died. Stan Hardin died on Wednesday at the age of 84. He had lung cancer. Hardin led Fairdale to back-to-back state championships in 1990 and 1991, the last boys basketball team in the...
CBS Sports
How to watch Louisville vs. Bellarmine: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game
The Louisville Cardinals and the Bellarmine Knights are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at KFC Yum! Center. Last year was nothing to brag about for U of L (13-19), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Meanwhile, Bellarmine was on the positive side of .500 (20-13) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.
WLKY.com
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Kentucky, including one in Louisville
KENTUCKY — Four Powerball winning tickets were sold in the commonwealth of Kentucky, including one from Louisville. In player above: $2 billion dollar Powerball ticket sold in California. The Kentucky Lottery had one $100,000 winner and three $50,000 winners. All of these lucky winners matched four numbers and the...
Penn’s Store in Marion County has been owned by the same family since 1850
It's not where you'd expect to find a store — in a field, way off the main road, all by itself in a place some might call the middle of nowhere. But people do find it.
This Flea Market in Kentucky is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for you and your family to spend the day. There's always a bunch of cool items to find and for a great deal too!
Louisville business leaves downtown citing string of violence experienced near store
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A downtown Louisville restaurant owner said he's had enough, so he's moving after just three years in the middle of the downtown business district. Melba’s Culinary Canvas is moving to NuLu, where owner Charlie Reed hopes the string of violence he faced downtown won't follow.
Wave 3
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/8
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Remaining quiet over the area until we get some moisture from NICHOLE coming in from the southeast later tomorrow night into Thursday. It still looks like areas along and east of I-65 stand the best change at the rain. Meanwhile, a cold front will move in...
WLKY.com
VIDEO: South Louisville restaurant destroyed by fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fire investigators are investigating a fire that tore through a South Louisville restaurant. WLKY Chopper HD flew over the scene at La Casita Mexican Restaurant on Berry Boulevard near Churchill Downs and captured video. Reports say the fire started about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. In the...
wdrb.com
New veteran-owned business coming to Hardin County highlights impact of Fort Knox on community
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new local business opening in Radcliff shows a glimpse into the veteran-owned businesses surrounding Fort Knox. Sakinah Bunch, a military veteran, is getting ready to open her first brick-and-mortar business in Hardin County called Clean Good Eats. "We are going to be a cooking studio...
