Louisville, KY

Card Chronicle

Bowl Projections for Louisville Football After Week 9

Being bowl eligible with three games still left on the schedule is not something I think many of us expected to see after the inexplicable loss at Boston College. But here we are! Guaranteed to watch the Cards play around the holidays and with more to still play for this regular season.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

How to Watch | Louisville at Clemson TV time, point spread, what's at stake

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A week ago, Clemson was 8-0, ranked No. 4 in the College Football Playoff poll, positioned to glide into the four-team scrum for the national title. Then, Notre Dame flipped the Tigers upside down, delivering a 35-14 win in South Bend, Indiana, last Saturday. Dabo Swinney's team generated only 281 yards, failing to score in the first three quarters against a Notre Dame team that lost to Marshall and Stanford.
CLEMSON, SC
wdrb.com

BOZICH | The wise guys think Louisville has a shot at Clemson

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Have you been following the point spread for the Louisville-Clemson football game?. Because it is absolutely screaming that the wise guys believe something wild, improbable and never seen before could happen at Memorial Stadium in South Carolina on Saturday afternoon?. A Louisville victory. Six days ago,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Report: Louisville '23 Commits Kaleb Glenn, Curtis Williams Jr. Sign Letters of Intent

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program's two verbal commitments in the Class of 2023 are now officially in the fold. La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere small forward Kaleb Glenn and Bloomfield Hills (Mich.) Brother Rice small forward Curtis Williams Jr. each signed their National Letters of Intent to play for the Cardinals on Wednesday, the first day of the week-long 2022 Early Signing Period, according to Rivals' Travis Graf.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Commercial Dispatch

Columbus boys basketball routs Louisville; Falcons girls fall to Wildcats

Facing a tough Louisville team on Tuesday night, the Columbus High School boys basketball team took just a 27-23 lead into halftime. Through the first two quarters of play, the game was very evenly matched, but things changed for the better in the third quarter for the Falcons. They exploded,...
COLUMBUS, MS
tonyspicks.com

Bellarmine Knights vs Louisville Cardinals 11/9/2022 Picks Predictions Previews

The Bellarmine Knights will go up against the Louisville Cardinals at KFC Yum! Center on Wednesday, November 09, 2022, at 9:00 PM ET. In their final game of the previous season, the Bellarmine Knights faced Jacksonville on the floor and prevailed 77-72. Bellarmine finished the contest with a 50.0% field goal percentage (25 of 50) and 12 of 25 made 3-pointers.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Longtime high school basketball coach Stan Hardin dies at 84

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) Hall of Fame basketball coach has died. Stan Hardin died on Wednesday at the age of 84. He had lung cancer. Hardin led Fairdale to back-to-back state championships in 1990 and 1991, the last boys basketball team in the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
CBS Sports

How to watch Louisville vs. Bellarmine: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game

The Louisville Cardinals and the Bellarmine Knights are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at KFC Yum! Center. Last year was nothing to brag about for U of L (13-19), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Meanwhile, Bellarmine was on the positive side of .500 (20-13) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Kentucky, including one in Louisville

KENTUCKY — Four Powerball winning tickets were sold in the commonwealth of Kentucky, including one from Louisville. In player above: $2 billion dollar Powerball ticket sold in California. The Kentucky Lottery had one $100,000 winner and three $50,000 winners. All of these lucky winners matched four numbers and the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/8

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Remaining quiet over the area until we get some moisture from NICHOLE coming in from the southeast later tomorrow night into Thursday. It still looks like areas along and east of I-65 stand the best change at the rain. Meanwhile, a cold front will move in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

VIDEO: South Louisville restaurant destroyed by fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fire investigators are investigating a fire that tore through a South Louisville restaurant. WLKY Chopper HD flew over the scene at La Casita Mexican Restaurant on Berry Boulevard near Churchill Downs and captured video. Reports say the fire started about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. In the...
LOUISVILLE, KY

