NASDAQ

Neovasc (NVCN) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

Neovasc (NVCN) came out with a quarterly loss of $3 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $2.82. This compares to loss of $2.75 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -6.38%. A...
NASDAQ

Compass, Inc. (COMP) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Compass, Inc. (COMP) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.27 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.34. This compares to loss of $0.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 20.59%....
NASDAQ

Why Automatic Data Processing is a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock (ADP)

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP) has been named a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock by Dividend Channel, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.1% yield, as well as being recognized by prominent asset managers as being a socially responsible investment, through analysis of social and environmental criteria. Environmental criteria include considerations like the environmental impact of the company's products and services, as well as the company's efficiency in terms of its use of energy and resources. Social criteria include elements such as human rights, child labor, corporate diversity, and the company's impact on society — for instance, taken into consideration would be business activities tied to weapons, gambling, tobacco, and alcohol.
NASDAQ

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.08 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.09. This compares to loss of $0.09 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ

3.8 Billion More Reasons to Buy This High-Yield Dividend Stock Hand Over Fist

Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) has treated its investors like dividend royalty over the years. The Canadian energy infrastructure giant has increased its payout for 27 straight years, growing it at a 10% compound annual rate. That's an impressive performance, especially considering Enbridge operates in the volatile energy sector. Enbridge should have...
NASDAQ

ITeos Therapeutics, Inc. (ITOS) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

ITeos Therapeutics, Inc. (ITOS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.07 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.86 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -57.14%. A...
NASDAQ

Sangoma Technologies Corporation (SANG) Reports Q1 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

Sangoma Technologies Corporation (SANG) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.16. This compares to loss of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ

Celularity, Inc. (CELU) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates

Celularity, Inc. (CELU) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.26 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.40 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ

Why Hims & Hers Health Stock Soared Today

Shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS) popped 19% on Tuesday after the personalized health and wellness company issued an upbeat financial forecast. Hims & Hers Health added more than 170,000 net new subscriptions in the third quarter, marking an all-time high and its third consecutive quarter of over 100,000 customer additions. The company ended September with a total of 991,000 subscriptions, representing year-over-year growth of 80%.
NASDAQ

The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

Considering how the market is doing these days, it's not very hard to find stocks with a price tag of less than $300. Some of these are excellent buying opportunities, and others are value traps. Growth stocks needed some taming, and lowered stock prices indicate that investors are done with outrageous premiums.
NASDAQ

Better Buy: Coke or Pepsi

In today's video, I will break down both The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) stock and PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) stock to determine which is the better buy right now. Both stocks are consistent dividend payers, being Dividend Kings, but one is trading at a more reasonable valuation. Check out this short...
NASDAQ

Why Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Is Glowing Green Today

Shares of the anti-cancer cell therapy company Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADAP) are having an unusually strong showing today. Specifically, the biotech's stock is up by a whopping 26.8% on sky-high volume as of 2:17 p.m. ET on Tuesday. What's fueling this double-digit rally? Ahead of the opening bell, Adaptimmune released...
NASDAQ

What's Next For CVS Health Stock After A Solid Q3?

CVS stock (NYSE: CVS) is up 15% in a month, outperforming the broader S&P500 index, up 6%. The rise in CVS stock can be attributed to the solid Q3 results it reported last week. Its top and bottom line were well above our estimates, driven by continued growth in total membership and a favorable medical cost ratio (improving 230 bps y-o-y). The company took a one-time charge of $5 billion to settle all opioid-related litigation.
NASDAQ

Marathon (MRO) Moves Up Since Q3 Earnings Beat: Here's Why

The stock of independent energy explorer Marathon Oil Corporation MRO has gained 6.2% since its third-quarter results were announced on Nov 2. The positive response could be attributed to the company’s comfortable earnings beat and its continued shareholder return initiatives. What Did Marathon Oil’s Earnings Unveil?. Marathon Oil...
NASDAQ

Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 11th:. Monroe Capital MRCC: This non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.0% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ

XLP, MDLZ, PM, MO: Large Inflows Detected at ETF

Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLP) where we have detected an approximate $614.3 million dollar inflow -- that's a 3.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 214,870,000 to 223,320,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLP, in trading today Mondelez International Inc (Symbol: MDLZ) is up about 0.1%, Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) is up about 0.1%, and Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) is lower by about 0.5%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLP Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLP, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ

Here's a Bank Stock I'd Buy Before SoFi

SoFi Technologies' (NASDAQ: SOFI) recent third-quarter results were strong, beating analysts' expectations and prompting the company to raise its full-year forecast. Its better-than-expected results, especially in today's challenging environment, have put this once-hot stock back on the radar for many investors. While SoFi could be a good buy over the...

