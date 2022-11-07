Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Neovasc (NVCN) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Neovasc (NVCN) came out with a quarterly loss of $3 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $2.82. This compares to loss of $2.75 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -6.38%. A...
NASDAQ
Compass, Inc. (COMP) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Compass, Inc. (COMP) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.27 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.34. This compares to loss of $0.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 20.59%....
NASDAQ
Addex Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR (ADXN) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Addex Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR (ADXN) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.56 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.72 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company...
NASDAQ
Why Automatic Data Processing is a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock (ADP)
Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP) has been named a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock by Dividend Channel, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.1% yield, as well as being recognized by prominent asset managers as being a socially responsible investment, through analysis of social and environmental criteria. Environmental criteria include considerations like the environmental impact of the company's products and services, as well as the company's efficiency in terms of its use of energy and resources. Social criteria include elements such as human rights, child labor, corporate diversity, and the company's impact on society — for instance, taken into consideration would be business activities tied to weapons, gambling, tobacco, and alcohol.
NASDAQ
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.08 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.09. This compares to loss of $0.09 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ
3.8 Billion More Reasons to Buy This High-Yield Dividend Stock Hand Over Fist
Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) has treated its investors like dividend royalty over the years. The Canadian energy infrastructure giant has increased its payout for 27 straight years, growing it at a 10% compound annual rate. That's an impressive performance, especially considering Enbridge operates in the volatile energy sector. Enbridge should have...
NASDAQ
ITeos Therapeutics, Inc. (ITOS) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
ITeos Therapeutics, Inc. (ITOS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.07 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.86 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -57.14%. A...
NASDAQ
Sangoma Technologies Corporation (SANG) Reports Q1 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Sangoma Technologies Corporation (SANG) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.16. This compares to loss of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ
Celularity, Inc. (CELU) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
Celularity, Inc. (CELU) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.26 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.40 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ
Why Hims & Hers Health Stock Soared Today
Shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS) popped 19% on Tuesday after the personalized health and wellness company issued an upbeat financial forecast. Hims & Hers Health added more than 170,000 net new subscriptions in the third quarter, marking an all-time high and its third consecutive quarter of over 100,000 customer additions. The company ended September with a total of 991,000 subscriptions, representing year-over-year growth of 80%.
NASDAQ
The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
Considering how the market is doing these days, it's not very hard to find stocks with a price tag of less than $300. Some of these are excellent buying opportunities, and others are value traps. Growth stocks needed some taming, and lowered stock prices indicate that investors are done with outrageous premiums.
NASDAQ
Better Buy: Coke or Pepsi
In today's video, I will break down both The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) stock and PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) stock to determine which is the better buy right now. Both stocks are consistent dividend payers, being Dividend Kings, but one is trading at a more reasonable valuation. Check out this short...
NASDAQ
Why Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Is Glowing Green Today
Shares of the anti-cancer cell therapy company Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADAP) are having an unusually strong showing today. Specifically, the biotech's stock is up by a whopping 26.8% on sky-high volume as of 2:17 p.m. ET on Tuesday. What's fueling this double-digit rally? Ahead of the opening bell, Adaptimmune released...
NASDAQ
Zacks.com featured highlights International Game Technology, Encore Wire, CONSOL Energy and Tecnoglass
Chicago, IL – November 11, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are International Game Technology IGT, Encore Wire WIRE, CONSOL Energy Inc. CEIX and Tecnoglass, Inc. TGLS. These 4 Solid Net Profit Margin Stocks Have Winning Potential. Investors eye businesses that generate profits on a regular...
NASDAQ
What's Next For CVS Health Stock After A Solid Q3?
CVS stock (NYSE: CVS) is up 15% in a month, outperforming the broader S&P500 index, up 6%. The rise in CVS stock can be attributed to the solid Q3 results it reported last week. Its top and bottom line were well above our estimates, driven by continued growth in total membership and a favorable medical cost ratio (improving 230 bps y-o-y). The company took a one-time charge of $5 billion to settle all opioid-related litigation.
NASDAQ
Marathon (MRO) Moves Up Since Q3 Earnings Beat: Here's Why
The stock of independent energy explorer Marathon Oil Corporation MRO has gained 6.2% since its third-quarter results were announced on Nov 2. The positive response could be attributed to the company’s comfortable earnings beat and its continued shareholder return initiatives. What Did Marathon Oil’s Earnings Unveil?. Marathon Oil...
NASDAQ
Zacks.com featured highlights Washington Federal, HarborOne Bancorp, Ladder Capital, MGIC Investment and KKR Real Estate Finance
Chicago, IL – November 11, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are Washington Federal, Inc. WAFD, HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. HONE, Ladder Capital Corp LADR, MGIC Investment Corp. MTG and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. KREF. 5 Top Stocks to Buy on New Analyst Coverages. As...
NASDAQ
Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 11th:. Monroe Capital MRCC: This non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.0% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
XLP, MDLZ, PM, MO: Large Inflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLP) where we have detected an approximate $614.3 million dollar inflow -- that's a 3.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 214,870,000 to 223,320,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLP, in trading today Mondelez International Inc (Symbol: MDLZ) is up about 0.1%, Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) is up about 0.1%, and Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) is lower by about 0.5%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLP Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLP, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Here's a Bank Stock I'd Buy Before SoFi
SoFi Technologies' (NASDAQ: SOFI) recent third-quarter results were strong, beating analysts' expectations and prompting the company to raise its full-year forecast. Its better-than-expected results, especially in today's challenging environment, have put this once-hot stock back on the radar for many investors. While SoFi could be a good buy over the...
