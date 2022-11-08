ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rahway, NJ

Fan Arrested After Throwing a Drink At Scarlett During WWE House Show

At Saturday’s WWE live event in Peoria, Illinois, those in attendance noted on Twitter that a fan was arrested after throwing water at Scarlett. Multiple fans were ejected and police were called following the incident as it happened during the match between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre. One fan,...
New NWA Television Champion Crowned At Tonight’s Hard Times 3 PPV

Tonight the National Wrestling Alliance invaded the Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette Louisiana for their Hard Times 3 pay-per-view, which featured AJ Cazana taking on Jordan Clearwater for the vacant NWA Television Championship. After a competitive back and forth…Clearwater hit a running strike and pinned Cazana’s shoulders to...
AEW Rampage 11/11/22 Results

Just about a week away from Full Gear, we’re looking at a heavy World Title Eliminator Tournament presence tonight. AEW World Title Eliminator: Brian Cage vs. Dante Martin. AEW All-Atlantic Title: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Lee Johnson. Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results...
Results From GCW Nick Gage Invitational 7 Event

The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Nick Gage Invitational 7 event that took place on Saturday night from the Summit Park District in Summit, Illinois, courtesy of Fightful:. – NGI First Round: Alex Colon def. Hunter Freeman and Sawyer Wreck. – NGI First Round: Ciclope...
Lacey Evans Teases Character Change After Huge Loss On WWE SmackDown

WWE stifled Lacey Evans with frequent gimmick changes during Vince McMahon’s days as CEO of the company. Lacey Evans was said to be a personal favorite of her former boss, but never managed to find her footing. She’s finally getting back to her basics. Lacey Evans was part...
WWE Star Comes To The Defense Of Braun Strowman

A WWE star has come to the defense of Braun Strowman. Following WWE Crown Jewel, Braun Strowman garnered a great deal of heat when he had a series of tweets that targeted “grocery baggers” and “flippy wrestlers”. Various reports have confirmed that there are those within...
Tyrus Reveals His Favorite Trait Of Austin Idol, Talks Idol’s Experience

NWA star and current Television Champion Tyrus recently spoke with the Miami Herald to hype up this Saturday’s Hard Times pay-per-view, where he will be facing Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a triple-threat for the NWA world heavyweight title. During the interview, Tyrus discussed working with the great...
Report: Triple H Has ‘Changed His Mind’ About Pushing WWE Act

Paul Levesque (Triple H) has reportedly “changed his mind” about pushing a particular WWE act since he took over main roster creative. In an interview with GiveMeSport, WrestleVotes discussed Levesque’s current perception of the Judgment Day group now made up of Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio, and how it’s changed since he was first named WWE’s Chief Content Officer.
Valerie Loureda Makes Her In-Ring Debut At WWE NXT House Show

Valerie Loureda made history by becoming the first Cuban-American woman to sign with WWE earlier this year. The former Bellator star finally made her in-ring debut on Saturday in Orlando, FL at an NXT live event. It was the opening match on the card as she teamed with Xyon Quinn,...
Producers Revealed For WWE Friday Night SmackDown Matches

The producers have been revealed for some of the matches that aired on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN, according to Fightful Select. Producers. – Drew Gulak vs. Humberto was the dark match, produced by Jason Jordan. – Tag Titles: New Day...
Another WWE SmackDown Match for Next Week’s Show

Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi will also take place during next week’s WWE SmackDown on FOX. As noted, this week’s SmackDown saw Shotzi win a Six-Pack Challenge to become the new #1 contender to SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey for a title match at WWE Survivor Series on November 26. WWE later aired a backstage segment where Baszler confronted Shotzi, mocking her for thinking she can beat Rousey.
Update On Ticket Sales For Monday’s WWE Raw

WWE will hold Raw from KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY this Monday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 6,333 tickets and there are 1,231 left. Only a few things have been announced for the show. Here is the current lineup:. United States Champion Seth Rollins defends against Finn...
WWE World Cup Plans Change as Tournament Kicks Off, Possible Date for GUNTHER’s Title Defense, Next Matches Revealed

The WWE SmackDown World Cup Tournament kicked off during tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode. The eight-man tournament opened with Santos Escobar representing Mexico, Shinsuke Nakamura representing Japan, Braun Strowman representing the United States, Jinder Mahal representing India, Butch representing England, Sami Zayn representing Canada, Mustafa Ali representing Pakistan, and Ricochet representing the United States.
New Title Match Revealed for WWE Survivor Series, Updated Card

Shotzi is your new #1 contender to WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. Tonight’s Veteran’s Day & post-Crown Jewel edition of SmackDown on FOX saw Shotzi win a Six-Pack Challenge to become the new #1 contender to Rousey and her title. The match also included Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville, Raquel Rodriguez, Xia Li and Lacey Evans. Shotzi pinned Evans to get the win.
Former WWE Referee Recalls Getting A Bonus For Genuine 3-Count In CM Punk Match

On an episode of WWE Monday Night Raw in 2012, CM Punk squared off against Jack Swagger. The match may go unnoticed in history, but it is notable for how it ended as Swagger was counted out for the pinfall defeat despite appearing to raise his shoulder just before the three count.
WWE NXT House Show Results From Orlando, FL 11/12/22

Below are results from Saturday’s WWE NXT house show from Orlando, FL, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:. Chase U (Andre Chase, Duke Hudson & Thea Hail) defeated Xyon Quinn, Bronco Nima & Valerie Loureda. Grayson Waller is in the ring and sets up a match. Tank Ledger defeated Kale Dixon,...
Chris Jericho Says That Logan Paul Succeeding Is Good For The Wrestling Business, Calls WWE Smart For Using Him

AEW superstar and current ROH world champion Chris Jericho recently spoke with Howie Mandel about a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including his thoughts on WWE using Logan Paul, how well Paul has done for himself after only three matches, and why he thinks WWE is smart for using someone with such a large non-wrestling following. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

