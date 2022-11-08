Read full article on original website
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sheamus WWE Status Update, More Photos from Sheamus’ Recent Wedding
Sheamus is scheduled to return to the road with WWE this week. As seen in the tweet below, The Celtic Warrior is scheduled to appear at the Cricket Wireless store in Speedway, Indiana on Friday, November 11 from 11am until 1pm ET. SmackDown will take place that night in Indianapolis, which is just a few miles away.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Big Heel Turn After Tonight’s WWE NXT Main Event
Zoey Stark has turned heel on Nikkita Lyons. Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network was headlined by Katana Chance and Kayden Carter retaining the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles over Stark and Lyons. At one point during the match, there was some miscommunication as Stark almost ran into Lyons. The champions both charged but Lyons pushed Stark out of the way to save her, and then Lyons was taken out with a double superkick by Chance and Carter. Stark fought off both of the champions but Chance countered her and hit the tornado DDT. Chance and Carter then hit their top rope 450 neckbreaker combo finisher, allowing Carter to cover for the pin to win and retain.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former WWE and Impact Star to Debut for AEW Tonight, Thirteen Matches Set for AEW Dark
Thirteen matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode. The undefeated tag team of Eddie Kingston and Ortiz will be back in action tonight, going against AR Fox and Caleb Konley. Blackpool Combat Club’s Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta will also be in action as they face The Wingmen’s Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi.
wrestlinginc.com
Samu Picks Who Would Win At WWE WrestleMania: The Rock Or Roman Reigns
2022 has been a year of the unpredictable, with many promotions stepping through the "forbidden door" and assembling a multitude of "dream matches." Perhaps not so forbidden, but more familial, is the potential clash of two representatives from the famous Anoa'i family. Roman Reigns vs. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been a highly sought after match since the rise of "The Tribal Chief" as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and leader of The Bloodline, and now a cousin of the two has weighed in with his thoughts on the possible bout.
ringsidenews.com
Jason Jordan Was Very Busy Backstage During WWE RAW This Week
Jason Jordan was promoted to the role of Lead Producer last year. This came after John Laurinaitis was moved to overseeing talent relations. Seth Rollins is one of the most popular and consistent performers on the WWE roster today. The Visionary has gained a reputation as an incredible storyteller inside the squared circle. It looks like Jordan produced all of Seth Rollins’ segments.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Spoils Huge Star Appearing At WrestleMania 39?
WrestleMania 39 may be months away, but the build-up to the big event has already started from a production point of view. Ringside News reports that they have obtained photographs of the WWE production trucks with designs for the upcoming premium live event. Posting the images to their Instagram, we...
wrestletalk.com
Kevin Nash Reflects On Conversation With Top WWE Star Ahead Of First WrestleMania
Kevin Nash has reflected on a conversation with a top WWE star ahead of their first WrestleMania. In January 2016, the wrestling world was turned on their head when former TNA and IWGP Heavyweight Champion AJ Styles made his WWE debut in the Royal Rumble Match. Since then, Styles has...
tjrwrestling.net
Vince McMahon Approved Incredible WWE Deathmatch Plans
It has been revealed that Vince McMahon once gave the green light to an “exploding deathmatch” taking place on WWE television. Exploding deathmatches have been a mainstay of wrestling in Japan for decades with Mick Foley famously defeating Terry Funk in the finals of the King of the Deathmatch Tournament in Kawasaki in 1995. The match between Foley and Funk was labelled a No Ropes Barbed Wire Exploding Barbed Wire Boards & Exploding Ring Time Bomb Death – but Vince McMahon wasn’t going to go that far.
How The Rivalry Between WWE's Roman Reigns And Logan Paul Started
Let’s take a look at how Roman Reigns and Logan Paul wound up in the same ring.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Saraya Limited to How Often She Can Wrestle for AEW, What She Said to Sasha Banks After Getting Cleared, More
Saraya was just medically cleared to return to the ring on Halloween, and doctors have said she can start with one match per month but that will change. As noted, it was announced on last night’s AEW Dynamite that Saraya has been cleared for in-ring action, and she will return to the ring against Britt Baker at AEW Full Gear later this month. Saraya took to Twitter following last night’s Dynamite and revealed a letter from her doctor, proving she’s medically cleared to compete. She also applauded AEW for the Full Gear card, responded to criticism and asked fans for names for her moves. You can click here for the article.
Yardbarker
Daily Update: Roman Reigns record, Asuka & IYO SKY, Jim Ross
NWA's Billy Corgan confused by Nick Aldis' actions, thinks he's 'working an angle'. The Young Bucks file trademark for 'The Wayward Sons'. WWE announces 'The Search for Africa's Next Superstar'. Latest Audio:. Latest Free YouTube Video:. INLINE. This Week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. *Match and performer of the week. *WWE business...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Update on Robert Roode’s WWE Status and Future, Roode Congratulates His Son
Robert Roode is expected to return to the ring for WWE soon, and may be switching brands. As noted, Roode took to Instagram at the end of September and indicated that he was dealing with injuries as he posted a photo of Southlake Orthopaedics in Birmingham, Alabama, adding that he was heading back home after what he hoped was a successful trip to the facility. Roode also thanked Southlake and Andrew Sports Medicine, which often takes care of injured WWE Superstars. He attached another photo to the post that indicated he underwent surgery, but he did not elaborate on why he was visiting the doctors, or why he has been out of the ring.
wrestletalk.com
Logan Paul Teases Match With Major WWE Star
YouTuber-turned-wrestler Logan Paul has teased a potential match with former WWE World Champion-turned-actor John Cena. In a recent interview with Louis Dangoor of Givemesport, WrestleVotes said that John Cena should be making an appearance at the next WrestleMania, and that he “should be wrestling” at the event. In...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Planning “Craziness” For Survivor Series WarGames
How do you like your WarGames? Crazy? Then you might just be in luck with what WWE has planned for Survivor Series according to a new report. For the first time ever, WWE will be bringing the WarGames match to the main roster. It has been a part of the NXT brand since 2017 starting with just one match, but then it expanded to one men’s and women’s match at WarGames events starting in 2019. That’s what Triple H plans to do at Survivor Series as well.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Notes on Triple H Bringing Back WWE King of the Ring
There’s been a lot of talk as of late about WWE making significant changes to Premium Live Events in 2023, and it was reported that the King of the Ring tournament is likely to return. A new report from Wrestlevotes notes that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Bobby Roode's Injury Status And WWE Return
Bobby Roode, who last performed in the ring for WWE on June 25 at a house show in Amarillo, Texas, is reportedly on his way back. According to PWInsider, Roode was recently spotted in Birmingham, Alabama, a city regularly visited by seriously injured and recovering WWE performers. As a result of Roode's recent follow-up trip to Birmingham, PWi was told that Roode is set to return to television soon after seemingly overcoming the worst of his injury troubles.
wrestletalk.com
Major Update On John Cena’s WrestleMania 39 Status
There has been a major update on the status of John Cena for next year’s WrestleMania 39 event in Los Angeles. Cena last wrestled for WWE back at SummerSlam in 2021, coming up short against Roman Reigns in a Universal Championship bout, his only match of the year. Cena...
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Dynamite 11/9/22 Results
Less than two weeks away from AEW’s Full Gear, the card is starting to take shape. Let’s see what’s on tap for tonight:. AEW World Title Tournament Eliminator: Eddie Kingston vs. Ethan Page. Jamie Hayter vs. Slye Blue. FTR & The Acclaimed vs. Swerve in Our Glory...
wrestlingheadlines.com
GCW World Tag Team Championships Match Added To Wasted Time Event
As part of their GCW Wasted Time event on December 3rd at Pop’s Nightclub in Sauget, Illinois on FITE+, Game Changer Wrestling has announced a new match. Los Macizos (Miedo Extremo & Ciclope) will defend their GCW World Tag Team Championships against 2 Cold Scorpio & The Sandman as well as The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice).
wrestlingheadlines.com
NWA Announces Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of Power
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series.. NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:. Trevor Murdoch, Thom Latimer, Tyrus vs. Doug Williams, Pope & J.R. Kratos. Kamille & KiLynn King vs. The Hex (Allysin...
