Sheamus WWE Status Update, More Photos from Sheamus’ Recent Wedding
Sheamus is scheduled to return to the road with WWE this week. As seen in the tweet below, The Celtic Warrior is scheduled to appear at the Cricket Wireless store in Speedway, Indiana on Friday, November 11 from 11am until 1pm ET. SmackDown will take place that night in Indianapolis, which is just a few miles away.
Big Heel Turn After Tonight’s WWE NXT Main Event
Zoey Stark has turned heel on Nikkita Lyons. Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network was headlined by Katana Chance and Kayden Carter retaining the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles over Stark and Lyons. At one point during the match, there was some miscommunication as Stark almost ran into Lyons. The champions both charged but Lyons pushed Stark out of the way to save her, and then Lyons was taken out with a double superkick by Chance and Carter. Stark fought off both of the champions but Chance countered her and hit the tornado DDT. Chance and Carter then hit their top rope 450 neckbreaker combo finisher, allowing Carter to cover for the pin to win and retain.
Former WWE Writer Claims Vince McMahon Caused Shawn Michaels To Have Bad Feelings Towards Hulk Hogan In 2005
MLW owner Court Bauer was interviewed on The Insiders podcast for AdFreeShows.com where he shared stories from his time as a writer for WWE in the mid-2000s. During it, he talked about why Shawn Michaels started to resent putting Hulk Hogan over at SummerSlam 2005. The original plan was for three matches to happen between them, but only one actually happened.
Former WWE and Impact Star to Debut for AEW Tonight, Thirteen Matches Set for AEW Dark
Thirteen matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode. The undefeated tag team of Eddie Kingston and Ortiz will be back in action tonight, going against AR Fox and Caleb Konley. Blackpool Combat Club’s Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta will also be in action as they face The Wingmen’s Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi.
R-Truth Confirms Surgery and Injury from Recent WWE NXT Match
Veteran Superstar R-Truth has confirmed that he suffered an injury during his recent WWE NXT match with Grayson Waller. As noted, Truth suffered an apparent leg injury while doing a dive from the ring to the floor during a match with Waller on the November 1 NXT show. The match was stopped, and Waller was declared the winner via referee stoppage. Truth was helped to the back by ringside medics.
Backstage Update on Robert Roode’s WWE Status and Future, Roode Congratulates His Son
Robert Roode is expected to return to the ring for WWE soon, and may be switching brands. As noted, Roode took to Instagram at the end of September and indicated that he was dealing with injuries as he posted a photo of Southlake Orthopaedics in Birmingham, Alabama, adding that he was heading back home after what he hoped was a successful trip to the facility. Roode also thanked Southlake and Andrew Sports Medicine, which often takes care of injured WWE Superstars. He attached another photo to the post that indicated he underwent surgery, but he did not elaborate on why he was visiting the doctors, or why he has been out of the ring.
Saraya Limited to How Often She Can Wrestle for AEW, What She Said to Sasha Banks After Getting Cleared, More
Saraya was just medically cleared to return to the ring on Halloween, and doctors have said she can start with one match per month but that will change. As noted, it was announced on last night’s AEW Dynamite that Saraya has been cleared for in-ring action, and she will return to the ring against Britt Baker at AEW Full Gear later this month. Saraya took to Twitter following last night’s Dynamite and revealed a letter from her doctor, proving she’s medically cleared to compete. She also applauded AEW for the Full Gear card, responded to criticism and asked fans for names for her moves. You can click here for the article.
NWA Announces Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of Power
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series.. NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:. Trevor Murdoch, Thom Latimer, Tyrus vs. Doug Williams, Pope & J.R. Kratos. Kamille & KiLynn King vs. The Hex (Allysin...
Backstage Notes on Triple H Bringing Back WWE King of the Ring
There’s been a lot of talk as of late about WWE making significant changes to Premium Live Events in 2023, and it was reported that the King of the Ring tournament is likely to return. A new report from Wrestlevotes notes that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is...
Big Stipulation Added to WWE NXT Title Match for Next Week, New Match and More Added to Card
A big stipulation has been added to next week’s WWE NXT Women’s Title match. WWE previously announced that NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose will defend her title against Alba Fyre on the November 15 episode. Now it’s been announced that the title defense will be held under Last Woman Standing rules.
WWE Has “Craziness” Planned For Survivor Series WarGames Matches
WWE Survivor Series takes place on Saturday, November 26, 2022 from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Peacock. Bryan Alvarez reported on his Twitter Super Followers feed that fans can expect some “craziness” at Survivor Series during the WarGames matches. Per the report, the reason for this...
WWE NXT Results 11/8/2022
– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens live on the USA Network, from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Vic Joseph welcomes us, and he’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Joe Gacy vs. Cameron Grimes. We immediately see The Schism members at the...
Shawn Michaels to Issue Statement on WWE NXT Deadline, New Countdown Teaser
WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels is set to issue a statement on WWE NXT Deadline soon. WWE previously announced that the final NXT Premium Live Event of 2022 will take place on Saturday, December 10. It was announced on tonight’s show that Michaels will be on next Tuesday’s NXT to make a statement on Deadline.
Can’t Knock The Hustle: Who Will Experience The Games Of War At Survivor Series War Games?
When this column goes live, we will be 17 days away from Survivor Series: WarGames. With Crown Jewel over and done with, the build for Survivor Series officially began on this week’s episode of Raw. Here’s what we knew about the show before Raw even started:. We’re getting...
Preview For Tonight’s MLW Fusion
MLW presents a new episode of Fusion tonight on Pro Wrestling TV at 8 pm ET. The show is replayed Fridays on beIN SPORTS XTRA at 10 pm ET. *MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed vs. Arez vs. La Estrella vs. Lince Dorada. *Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Clara Carreres. *A tribute to...
Spoilers: AEW Delays Match, Updates on the World Title Eliminator Tournament for Full Gear
AEW has announced Lance Archer vs. Ricky Starks in a match for the World Title Eliminator Tournament for Friday’s Rampage episode, but the match was not taped last night in Boston with the rest of the Rampage matches. However, AEW did tape two tournament matches last night as Bandido...
Big Update on the Status of the WWE 24/7 Title
The WWE 24/7 Title is no more. We noted earlier how Monday’s RAW saw Nikki Cross defeat Dana Brook to become the new WWE 24/7 Champion. WWE then aired a backstage segment where Cross tried to throw the title in a trash can and while she missed, the message was received.
WWE 24/7 Title Status Update, Dana Brooke Lashes Out Over Title Trashing, Nikki Cross Comments
The WWE 24/7 Title remains active following last night’s trashing by new champion Nikki Cross. As noted, this week’s RAW saw Cross defeat Dana Brooke to capture the WWE 24/7 Title. WWE then aired a backstage segment where Cross, while walking with Damage CTRL and in a bit of a trance, threw the title into a trash can. The belt missed the trash can and landed on the floor, but the message was there. The segment led to a lot of speculation on WWE possibly doing away with the title, but that has not been confirmed.
GCW World Tag Team Championships Match Added To Wasted Time Event
As part of their GCW Wasted Time event on December 3rd at Pop’s Nightclub in Sauget, Illinois on FITE+, Game Changer Wrestling has announced a new match. Los Macizos (Miedo Extremo & Ciclope) will defend their GCW World Tag Team Championships against 2 Cold Scorpio & The Sandman as well as The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice).
Torrie Wilson Reveals WWE Angle She Turned Down Because It ‘Didn’t Feel Right’
Torrie Wilson, a member of the WWE Hall of Fame, revealed an angle she passed on in the WWE because it didn’t feel right during a recent interview with Mike O’Hearn for the Generation Iron Fitness & Bodybuilding Network. Wilson stated the following: (via WrestlingInc.com),. “They wanted me,...
