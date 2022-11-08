Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal BuildingsMark HakeMaryland State
Black Women The Main Target Of Washington D.C.'s First Serial KillerStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for PresidentThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Related
Kings place F Brendan Lemieux (lower body) on IR
The Los Angeles Kings placed forward Brendan Lemieux on injured reserve Sunday with a lower-body injury. Lemieux did not return
NHL
Bjork delivers with goal, poise in his NHL debut for Blue Jackets
Defensemen from Sweden made it a memorable first game by becoming just seventh CBJ player to score in his debut. Marcus Bjork likes to cook dinner for teammates, loves music (in particular house music that is popular in his native Sweden) and supports Manchester City in his off time. Those...
NHL
Benn scores in Maple Leafs debut to help defeat Canucks
TORONTO -- Jordie Benn scored the go-ahead goal in his first game with the Toronto Maple Leafs, helping them come from behind to defeat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday. Benn made it 3-2 at 10:01 of the second period when he scored at right side of...
NHL
Milano scores first two goals for Capitals in win against Lightning
WASHINGTON -- Sonny Milano scored two goals and had an assist for the Washington Capitals in a 5-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Capital One Arena on Friday. Anthony Mantha had a goal and an assist, and Darcy Kuemper made 28 saves for the Capitals (7-7-2), who finished their homestand 2-2-0.
NHL
Catching up with... Blake Biondi
MONTREAL -- Forward Blake Biondi is in the midst of his junior campaign with the University of Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs. Biondi has six points (3 goals, 3 assists) in 12 games this season. The 20-year-old Hermantown, MN native was a fourth-round selection (109th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft. Here...
NHL
Nuts & Bolts: Lightning get a rematch with the Caps
The Bolts will try to avenge Friday's loss to Washington when the teams meet at AMALIE Arena. Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Capitals on Sunday. When: Sunday, November 13 - 7 p.m. ET. Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL. TV coverage: ESPN (check...
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets at Kraken
The Winnipeg Jets wrap up their third set of back-to-backs tonight as they take on the Seattle Kraken. After last night's game in Calgary, the Jets won't hold a morning skate, so stay tuned for the Three Storylines as well as any line-up information as it comes available. -- Mitchell...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Detroit Red Wings: How to Watch
Kings look too close out there four-game home stand with a perfect 4-0-0 record. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Detroit Red Wings:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports+. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Kings...
NHL
3 Takeaways: Islanders Shut Out by Coyotes
Missed shots prove costly as Islanders are shut out 2-0 by Arizona. The New York Islanders were shut out for the second time this season in a 2-0 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. Ilya Sorokin allowed just one goal on the power play early in the third, to...
NHL
Jets' point streak snapped at seven with loss to Flames
"We have to match their intensity no matter what the situation is." Twice the Winnipeg Jets battled back against a desperate Calgary Flames squad on Saturday night, but they couldn't find the magic a third time, as the Jets fell 3-2 at Scotiabank Saddledome. The loss snaps Winnipeg's seven-game point...
NHL
Martin Brodeur: 'The Time Is Right' for New EVP Role | FEATURE
Brodeur ready to leave his fingerprints on the franchise through his work in the front office. Athletes are different breeds. Even when they stop playing the game they played, they never truly leave. There's a burning desire to win and to be the best and that is something that has never left Martin Brodeur. The emotions run deep, even when you're not playing anymore.
NHL
Rantanen has goal, three assists, Avalanche defeat Hurricanes
DENVER -- Mikko Rantanen had a goal and three assists, and the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 at Ball Arena on Saturday. Rantanen has 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) during a five-game point streak. "He was great," Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. "Physical, hard on pucks, playing...
NHL
CBJ activate F Joona Luoto and assign to Cleveland Monsters
The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated Joona Luoto off the Injured/Non-Roster list and assigned the forward to the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Luoto, 25, who signed a one-year, two-way NHL/AHL contract as a free agent with the...
NHL
Devils Lines Finding Individual Identities | FEATURE
As New Jersey is looking for four productive lines, the Devils are seeing identities forming with each group of three. 'If it's not broken, don't fix it' is a common saying that fits with the Devils right now. Over their nine straight wins, New Jersey has started each of its last eight games with the same lines and pairings. Playing with four productive lines is a goal of every team, and the Devils reaping the benefits of that consistency early this season.
NHL
Blue Jackets spoil Tortorella return to Columbus with Flyers
COLUMBUS -- The Columbus Blue Jackets ended a five-game losing streak and spoiled the return of former coach John Tortorella to Nationwide Arena, defeating the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 on Thursday. Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and two assists, Boone Jenner scored twice, and Zach Werenski had a goal and an...
NHL
3 Takeaways: Islanders Beat Blue Jackets 4-3 in Comeback Win
Zach Parise scores OT winner, Brock Nelson scores a pair of goals as Islanders rally from three deficits for 4-3 win. Zach Parise scored the OT winner 39 seconds into the extra frame on Saturday night, as the New York Islanders scored a 4-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets at UBS Arena.
NHL
Giroux helps Senators defeat Flyers in return, end seven-game skid
PHILADELPHIA -- Claude Giroux had three assists in his return to Wells Fargo Center, helping the Ottawa Senators defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Saturday. Giroux played for the Flyers from 2007-2022, including the final 10 seasons as captain. "I didn't want to get emotional," Giroux said. "I wanted to...
NHL
PIT@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens earned their third consecutive victory on Saturday night, edging the Penguins 5-4 in overtime at the Bell Centre. Josh Anderson returned to the lineup after serving a two-game suspension for boarding. It didn't take the power forward long to make an impact when he scored his...
NHL
World Cup of Hockey won't be held in 2024
NHL, NHLPA say 'it is not feasible,' hopeful for return in 2025. The NHL and NHL Players' Association announced Friday that the World Cup of Hockey will not be played in February 2024. "Over the last year, the NHL and NHLPA have been working on plans to conduct the next...
NHL
B's Come Alive in the Third, Secure Win Over Sabres
BUFFALO - Keith Kinkaid made 30 saves, Patrice Bergeron scored twice and Jakub Zboril notched his first NHL goal for the game winner to pace the Bruins to a 3-1 victory at KeyBank Center on Saturday night in the opening end of this weekend's back-to-back. Coach Jim Montgomery credited the...
Comments / 0