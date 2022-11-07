Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling NOAH “Global Honored Crown” Results (11/10/22), 3 Title Changes
Pro Wrestling NOAH held its “Global Honored Crown” event on November 10 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. This event featured 5 title matches including the GHC Heavyweight Champion Kaito Kiyomiya defending against Timothy Thatcher in the main event. Here are the full results and highlights for Pro Wrestling...
Impact Wrestling Results – November 10, 2022
After a recap of the 11/3/2022 episode of IMPACT Wrestling, Tom Hannifan & Matt Rehwoldt welcomed the audience to the broadcast before transitioning to the opening match. IMPACT Digital Media Championship Match. Brian Myers (c) (w/ Matt Cardona) vs. Joe Hendry. Hendry ran down Myers in his promo before declaring...
GCW Settlement Series Part 6 Results (11/8/22)
On November 8th, Game Changer Wrestling held part six of their IWTV Settlement Series. The event took place in Willamsburg, New Jersey at the H2O Wrestling Center. The event aired on IWTV. GCW has two more shows left in their Settlement Series with IWTV. GCW had been sued by IWTV...
The Undertaker’s One Man Show Confirmed for Royal Rumble Weekend
WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker will attend Royal Rumble Weekend in San Antonio, Texas. WWE has announced the next “UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW” for Friday, January 27 from San Antonio’s Tech Port Center + Arena. This is the eve of the Royal Rumble. Tickets for Taker’s...
Title Matches To Open and Close Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS
Brian Myers will defend the Impact Digital Media Title against Joe Hendry to open tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode on AXS. Jordynne Grace will defend her Impact Knockouts World Championship against Gisele Shaw in the main event of tonight’s show. Impact has also revealed the following details for tonight’s...
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (11/11/22)
WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. While WWE has not officially announced Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for tonight’s show, he, along with Drew McIntyre, Liv Morgan, Sami Zayn, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Braun Strowman, and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, is being advertised by the WWE Events website and the arena website. The dark main event will feature RAW Superstars Matt Riddle and Damian Priest.
Video: Watch AEW Dark (11/8/22) – Episode 169
The latest episode of AEW Dark is available to watch below. Here is the full line-up: * Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida vs. Emi Sakura and Mei Suruga. * Kip Sabian vs. Marcus Kross. * Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Rico Gonzalez. * Zack Clayton vs....
WWE Has Officially Retired the 24/7 Championship
It is now official. The WWE 24/7 Championship has come to an end. WWE.com has confirmed the title’s status. The active titles in the Superstars section show the year the belt was introduced until “Present.” The WWE 24/7 title, as seen below, is listed as a title that existed from 2019 to 2022.
PWMania’s Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: 10 Years of The Shield, WWE Crown Jewel, More
On this week’s PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast the talk is WWE Crown Jewel. Listen along as Justin C, Cam and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent give their thoughts on the show. How impressive was Logan Paul? Does the WWE have a major star on their hands? Which match outcome was the most surprising?
WWE NXT Viewership and Rating Report for 11/8/22
According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, this week’s live episode of WWE NXT drew 664,000 viewers on the USA Network. This is a 0.89% decrease from the previous week’s total of 670,000 viewers. NXT drew a 0.15 rating in the key 18-49 demographic on Tuesday. This is a...
Another NWA Wrestler Reportedly Leaving the Company
Another NWA star is said to have given notice to the company. PWMania.com previously reported that Nick Aldis recently gave his notice and was then suspended by the company. According to a new Fightful Select report, Taryn Terrell has told people that she also gave notice to NWA officials last month.
Backstage News on Cameron Grimes Heading to the WWE Main Roster
Cameron Grimes is expected to be on his way to the main roster. According to Wrestling Observer Radio, Grimes was recently informed that he will be promoted from WWE NXT to RAW or SmackDown following his current feud with Joe Gacy and The Schism. Gacy defeated Grimes on this week’s...
MLW Fusion On PWTV Full Lineup (11/10/22)
The highly anticipated new season for MLW FUSION kicks off November 10 at 8pm EST on PWTV. Fans can stream MLW FUSION on PWTV for free. MLW FUSION will also air on Saturday November 12 at 8pm EST nationwide on cable and dish on beIN SPORTS. MLW released the full...
Latest on Chelsea Green’s Status Following This Week’s Impact, Heading to WWE?
On Thursday’s episode of Impact Wrestling, there was yet another indication that Chelsea Green might be returning to WWE. On the show, Green was defeated by Knockouts Champion Mickie James. Green was upset after the match that she didn’t beat James and that she was supposed to retire her. She was so upset that she informed Deonna Purrazzo that she was leaving.
WWE Registers Trademark for “Michin”
WWE has filed a new trademark application. On November 7th, the company filed for a new term with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The term “Michin” was registered for use in the entertainment industry, such as wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.
New Matches and Stipulation Added to Impact Over Drive, Updated Line-Up
Bully Ray vs. Moose at the Impact Wrestling Over Drive pay-per-view now has a major stipulation. Bully vs. Moose will now be a Tables Match, as announced on this week’s Impact. Bully defeated Zicky Dice on last night’s show, but Moose then put Ray through a table with a Spear.
Davey Richards Explains How His NWA Appearance Came Together
Davey Richards is signed to MLW, but the forbidden door is open with NWA, as he stepped into the NWA ring to defend the MLW National Openweight Title against Thrillbilly Silas at NWA 74. Richards discussed how the NWA appearance came together on the Battleground podcast. “As people know, I’m...
AEW Dark Results – November 8, 2022
Match starts off with a lock up. Zack Clayton sends Blake Li to the mat then offers his hand to Li. Li doesn’t accept it and Clayton hits him with a back elbow and a clothesline. He goes for a pin, but Li kicks out. Clayton hits an uppercut,...
Dustin Rhodes Issues Update on His Health Following Retirement Hints
In October, Dustin Rhodes made some comments about the future of his wrestling career and dropped a hint about possibly retiring. Rhodes recently provided an update on his health while appearing as a guest on the Sports Guys Talk Wrestling podcast. “Knee is great. I’m feeling good. I’m ready to...
Tony Khan Reveals Why ROH Final Battle Will Air in the Afternoon
The ROH Final Battle event will take place on Saturday, December 10 from the University of Texas at Arlington, with a special start time of 4 PM Eastern time. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, AEW/ROH owner Tony Khan discussed the possibility of starting the event in the afternoon rather than the evening. Despite the fact that Final Battle was announced before this NXT special, WWE has decided to hold NXT Deadline on Peacock on the evening of December 10th.
