Fort Leonard Wood’s 1st Engineer Brigade held a change-of-responsibility ceremony Tuesday at Nutter Field House, where Command Sergeant Major Rodney Russell relinquished responsibility of the brigade to Command Sergeant Major Don Batchan. Under Russell’s leadership, the brigade increased opportunities for its permanent party Soldiers to further develop. Russell, who moves on to his next assignment in Atlanta, Georgia, as the command sergeant major for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Atlantic Division, thanked the brigade and Army Engineer Regiment Soldiers and civilians and said he feels “truly humbled to have been a part of this team here at Fort Leonard Wood.” The new brigade commander previously served in the 169th Engineer Battalion, where he was chief instructor for the Technical Engineer Skills Division.

FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO