Missouri State

myozarksonline.com

Voters Say No To Constitutional Convention, Yes To Pot

The votes are in on a ballot measure that would call a convention to possibly change Missouri’s Constitution. Alisa Nelson reports. Recreational marijuana will become legal in Missouri in February. In a close contest, voters passed Amendment 3 by a margin of 53 to 47 percent. John Payne is with the group Legal Missouri, which backed the amendment:
MISSOURI STATE
myozarksonline.com

What Will Happen With Medical Marijuana Program

Missouri is working to have marijuana ready to sell for recreational use next February. Lyndall Fraker, with the Missouri Department of Health, says the medical marijuana program will still continue…. The patient card will become 25-dollars every three years and there is a cost associated with getting certification from...
MISSOURI STATE
myozarksonline.com

1st Engineer Brigade held a change-of-responsibility ceremony Tuesday at Nutter Field House

Fort Leonard Wood’s 1st Engineer Brigade held a change-of-responsibility ceremony Tuesday at Nutter Field House, where Command Sergeant Major Rodney Russell relinquished responsibility of the brigade to Command Sergeant Major Don Batchan. Under Russell’s leadership, the brigade increased opportunities for its permanent party Soldiers to further develop. Russell, who moves on to his next assignment in Atlanta, Georgia, as the command sergeant major for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Atlantic Division, thanked the brigade and Army Engineer Regiment Soldiers and civilians and said he feels “truly humbled to have been a part of this team here at Fort Leonard Wood.” The new brigade commander previously served in the 169th Engineer Battalion, where he was chief instructor for the Technical Engineer Skills Division.
FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO
myozarksonline.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol gearing up for Thanksgiving traffic

It’s hard to believe but Thanksgiving is only two weeks away. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reminding you to have safety in mind when you plan that holiday trip. First, make sure your vehicle is in good condition and that you are well-rested before you start out on roadways that will become filled with traffic.
myozarksonline.com

Firearms Deer Season Begins Saturday

Saturday marks the beginning of the firearms deer season in the Show-Me State, Laclede County Missouri Conservation Agent Jarrad Jewell offers some tips for those venturing out into the woods this weekend. The Missouri Firearms Deer season begins Saturday morning and will run through Tuesday, November 22nd.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
Winter Temps Coming

Winter Temps Coming

With those winter temperatures finally arriving this week, it is time for Missourians to make sure they have everything in check. Kevin Deitsch, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Saint Louis, says that always begins with checking the forecast. Deitch also says that you should always...
MISSOURI STATE

