Camden County, MO

Related
kjluradio.com

Phelps County man arrested after he's found with stolen kayaks and drugs

A Phelps County man is arrested after being caught with stolen kayaks and drugs. Justin Barnwell, 25, of Jerome, is charged with possession of a controlled substance. Additional charges are expected. Barnwell has a hearing scheduled for December 13. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were sent to the...
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
myozarksonline.com

Pulaski County Fugitive Taken Into Custody

Pulaski County Deputies responded to the area of 25000 Rim Drive at around 7:40 last night after receiving information Dawson Preble was at a residence in the area. It is believed that Preble was involved in an incident in Laclede County, where it was alleged Preble stole a vehicle, and the car was currently in Pulaski County.
abc17news.com

Three people charged in relation to Moniteau County theft

MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Three people are facing charges in relation to a reported theft in Moniteau County from last week. Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a possible theft on Nov. 1. According to a press release, a landowner and neighbors saw two vehicles on a property on Hays Road just outside of Tipton.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police: Woman faces several felonies after shooting another in the leg

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City woman faces three felonies after she allegedly shot another woman in the leg on Sunday morning, according to a probable cause statement. Victoria Crumble, 40, is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. Jefferson City police were called to 807 Stadium Boulevard The post Police: Woman faces several felonies after shooting another in the leg appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Medical emergency turns into narcotics incident at JC convenience store

A medical emergency at a Jefferson City convenience store ends with drug and weapon charges. JCPD was called to the Casey’s General Store on Eastland Drive Friday afternoon to investigate a medical emergency in the parking lot. When officers arrived, they found a 45-year-old man slumped over the steering wheel. As EMS was attempting to remove the man from his vehicle, officers noticed the man had a firearm.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
myozarksonline.com

Phillipsburg Man Facing Several Charges Following Saturday Arrest

A 43-year-old Phillipsburg man was placed on a 24-hour hold in the Laclede County Jail following his arrest Saturday afternoon. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that Russell B. Jones is facing charges of Domestic Assault, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Methamphetamine, and endangering the welfare of a child. No court date has yet been set.
PHILLIPSBURG, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jurors in Givens trial will come from Pulaski County

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The jury for a woman accused of killing a child under her supervision will come from outside Cole County. According to public court records -- the jurors for Quatavia Givens' trial will be selected from people living in Pulaski County. Her trial will be in Cole County.  Prosecutors charged Givens with first-degree murder, endangering the The post Jurors in Givens trial will come from Pulaski County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

Man from Licking arrested on county warrants

A man from Licking was arrested Friday on warrants from Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Billy J. Shepherd, 26, was arrested on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor registration violation. He is held in the Texas County Jail.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Bourbon man dies in car crash in Phelps County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), James Hendricks, 50, of Bourbon, MO died in a car crash at eastbound I-44 near mile marker 197.2 near St. James at around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday. MSHP said the crash occurred when the vehicle in front of...
BOURBON, MO
KRMS Radio

Elderly Man Drowns While Trying to Recover a Loose Bass Boat

One person is dead after drowning while attempting to recover a bass boat which got loose and started floating away from the Coffman Beach Access dock in the Rocky Mount area. Though no official details are being released at this time, it is known that it happened early Monday afternoon when the elderly man, reportedly, took off some of his clothing before jumping into the water. Witnesses in the area say the man went under about 120-feet from the dock where the water was about 18-feet deep…he did not resurface. Personnel from the Rocky Mount and Mid-County Fire Districts responded to the scene and recovered the man’s body. At this time, an identity is not being released, apparently, pending notification of next of kin.
ROCKY MOUNT, MO

