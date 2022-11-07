Read full article on original website
kjluradio.com
Phelps County man arrested after he's found with stolen kayaks and drugs
A Phelps County man is arrested after being caught with stolen kayaks and drugs. Justin Barnwell, 25, of Jerome, is charged with possession of a controlled substance. Additional charges are expected. Barnwell has a hearing scheduled for December 13. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were sent to the...
myozarksonline.com
Pulaski County Fugitive Taken Into Custody
Pulaski County Deputies responded to the area of 25000 Rim Drive at around 7:40 last night after receiving information Dawson Preble was at a residence in the area. It is believed that Preble was involved in an incident in Laclede County, where it was alleged Preble stole a vehicle, and the car was currently in Pulaski County.
Jefferson City police arrest man wanted for assault
A man accused of pistol-whipping another person after his mother shot a separate victim was arrested Tuesday morning. The post Jefferson City police arrest man wanted for assault appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man jailed after road rage reported in Jefferson City
Jefferson City police say they arrested a man Monday on accusations that he shot at another driver. The post Man jailed after road rage reported in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Three people charged in relation to Moniteau County theft
MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Three people are facing charges in relation to a reported theft in Moniteau County from last week. Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a possible theft on Nov. 1. According to a press release, a landowner and neighbors saw two vehicles on a property on Hays Road just outside of Tipton.
KYTV
Judge revokes bond for parents charged in death of Benton County, Mo., girl
WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) - The parents of a four-year-old girl killed in Benton County returned to jail after a grand jury indicted the two on first-degree murder charges. A judge revoked their bond on Wednesday. “The Masts were very upset because they had no knowledge that their bonds were revoked,”...
Police: Woman faces several felonies after shooting another in the leg
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City woman faces three felonies after she allegedly shot another woman in the leg on Sunday morning, according to a probable cause statement. Victoria Crumble, 40, is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. Jefferson City police were called to 807 Stadium Boulevard The post Police: Woman faces several felonies after shooting another in the leg appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City police looking for man involved in string of weekend violence
Jefferson City police say they arrested a woman and are seeking her son on charges related to a string of violence early Sunday that included a shooting and a separate assault. The post Jefferson City police looking for man involved in string of weekend violence appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Medical emergency turns into narcotics incident at JC convenience store
A medical emergency at a Jefferson City convenience store ends with drug and weapon charges. JCPD was called to the Casey’s General Store on Eastland Drive Friday afternoon to investigate a medical emergency in the parking lot. When officers arrived, they found a 45-year-old man slumped over the steering wheel. As EMS was attempting to remove the man from his vehicle, officers noticed the man had a firearm.
lakeexpo.com
Osage Nation Donates $100,000 To Seven Lake Of The Ozarks Community Organizations
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — In October, the Osage Nation Gaming Enterprise Board reported $100,000 in donations to seven Missouri-based entities as efforts continue to establish an Osage Casino & Hotel property near the Lake of the Ozarks. On Oct. 26, GEB Chair Geoff Hager wrote to Principal...
Wright County Sheriff’s Office secures jail after inmate uprising
WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. – The Wright County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that an inmate uprising at the county jailhouse on Saturday night has been contained. Around 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, the Wright County Sheriff’s Department received a call that seven to eight inmates at the jail refused to lock down after several commands […]
myozarksonline.com
Phillipsburg Man Facing Several Charges Following Saturday Arrest
A 43-year-old Phillipsburg man was placed on a 24-hour hold in the Laclede County Jail following his arrest Saturday afternoon. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that Russell B. Jones is facing charges of Domestic Assault, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Methamphetamine, and endangering the welfare of a child. No court date has yet been set.
Jurors in Givens trial will come from Pulaski County
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The jury for a woman accused of killing a child under her supervision will come from outside Cole County. According to public court records -- the jurors for Quatavia Givens' trial will be selected from people living in Pulaski County. Her trial will be in Cole County. Prosecutors charged Givens with first-degree murder, endangering the The post Jurors in Givens trial will come from Pulaski County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man discovered drowned in Niangua River in Dallas County, Missouri
DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. — A man drowned in Dallas County Monday, Nov. 7. Dennis W. Steckline, 75, of Lee’s Summit was discovered in the Barclay Spring Access area of the Niangua River in Dallas County around 8:45 a.m. Nov. 7. Next of kin has been notified. Steckline was not wearing a safety device when he […]
houstonherald.com
Man from Licking arrested on county warrants
A man from Licking was arrested Friday on warrants from Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Billy J. Shepherd, 26, was arrested on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor registration violation. He is held in the Texas County Jail.
kjluradio.com
Osage County man accused of double homicide heads to trial next September
A jury trial is scheduled for an Osage County man accused of a double homicide. Warren Taylor, of Linn, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action for allegedly murdering Leonard and Pauline Gerloff at their home in Chamois in the summer of 2021.
KYTV
Bourbon man dies in car crash in Phelps County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), James Hendricks, 50, of Bourbon, MO died in a car crash at eastbound I-44 near mile marker 197.2 near St. James at around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday. MSHP said the crash occurred when the vehicle in front of...
KYTV
Special Operations Team responds to disturbance at Wright County, Mo. jail
WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - If you live in Hartville, you might have seen several police cars rush to the Wright County Jail Saturday night. In a Facebook post, the Wright County Sheriff’s Office says a Special Operations Team responded to the jail after inmates refused to go into their cells.
KRMS Radio
Elderly Man Drowns While Trying to Recover a Loose Bass Boat
One person is dead after drowning while attempting to recover a bass boat which got loose and started floating away from the Coffman Beach Access dock in the Rocky Mount area. Though no official details are being released at this time, it is known that it happened early Monday afternoon when the elderly man, reportedly, took off some of his clothing before jumping into the water. Witnesses in the area say the man went under about 120-feet from the dock where the water was about 18-feet deep…he did not resurface. Personnel from the Rocky Mount and Mid-County Fire Districts responded to the scene and recovered the man’s body. At this time, an identity is not being released, apparently, pending notification of next of kin.
1 man dead after a 2-car crash in Phelps County Sunday
PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop I investigated a two-car crash that happened Sunday afternoon which resulted in the death of one man. It happened at about 3:45 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 44 in Phelps County, about a mile east of St. James.
