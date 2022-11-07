Read full article on original website
nmhu.edu
NMHU Associate VP Denise Montoya Named Vice-Chair of LANL Foundation Board
Montoya is working to bring more resources to rural communities in Northern New Mexico. Dr. Denise Montoya, New Mexico Highlands University’s Associate Vice President for Finance, Administration, and Government Relations was named the new Vice-Chair of the Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) Foundation Board. Montoya served as the LANL Foundation Board’s Secretary prior to stepping into her new role. As Vice-Chair, Montoya is focused on increased outreach and support for education in Northern New Mexico including in Mora and San Miguel counties.
Santa Fe Reporter
City of Santa Fe: Downtown Fire Under Investigation
The Santa Fe Fire Department responded yesterday afternoon—at approximately 12:40 pm—to a structure fire on Otero street near Paseo de Peralta. According to a city news release, the event was a “first alarm fire” requiring three fire engines/ladder trucks, a Rescue Engine, two medical units, battalion chiefs and a training captain. Here are some photos. Both the Santa Fe Police Department and the Fire Department’s Prevention Office are investigating the fire, the cause of which remains undetermined. The structure that burned was an unoccupied commercial building under renovation—the former McKee Office Building whose owners hope to turn into a downtown hotel. Developer and partial owner Marc Bertram tells the Santa Fe New Mexican he thinks the fire could have been started by an unhoused person camping in the building. “We have had constant problems with people, specifically in the building that caught fire, ever since we started demolition on it,” Bertram told the paper. “They will sneak in there and they’ll camp out in there…we’re in the process of sort of tearing it apart, so it’s wide open.” He said the fire could push the project back by six months. SFPD last summer arrested and charged Oryan Yazzie with arson and burglary in the same vicinity, following a fire they say he set at La Casa Sena; that case remains pending following a psychiatric evaluation of Yazzie to determine his competency to stand trial.
losalamosreporter.com
The Food Depot’s Times And Locations For Food Distribution
Need food assistance or know someone who does? Here are this week’s food distributions from The Food Depot:. * Los Alamos date and time changed due to holiday*. The Food Depot is an equal opportunity provider.
State holding delinquent property auction
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state tax and revenue department will soon auction off properties that were delinquent on their taxes. The auctions will be held on November 16 in Silver City and November 30 in Las Vegas. The auctions begin at 10 but people will need to register within an hour before they begin. […]
KOAT 7
Kidnaping ransom scam for Santa Fe Catholic schools
SANTA FE, N.M. — The Archdiocese of Santa Fe's Catholic Schools released a statement regarding recent kidnapping ransom scams. The school system said wrongdoers are contacting parents and guardians for ransom in a credit card payment. In return, their child would have a safe return after being taken off school property.
pinonpost.com
Ronchetti holds massive closing rally in ABQ ahead of Election Day
On Monday night, Mark Ronchetti’s campaign held a final rally before Election Day in Albuquerque as a finale of his “Ronchetti on the Road” tour. During the tour, which began in late October, Ronchetti hit all 33 counties, with stops all across the map. At the rally....
New Mexico man takes plea deal for 7th DWI charge
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – In New Mexico, an eighth DWI carries a minimum 10-year sentence. So, how did a New Mexico man with a long history of drunk driving recently land a plea deal for a pair of DWIs with each one counting as his seventh? It’s a scene 62-year-old Rajashkumar Patel has experienced before; […]
Wife of former Española city councilman sentenced for political crimes
The wife of former Española city councilman has been sentenced for political crimes.
4 arrested in Santa Fe Target shoplifting bust
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An undercover retail theft operation in Santa Fe resulted in four arrests and stopped other would-be thieves. Police caught 26-year-old Shawn Alarid, 44-year-old Jason Chase, 58-year-old Billy Harris, and 54-year-old Loren Salazar. They were all caught shoplifting from Target on Zafarano Wednesday. Police were there undercover because of more reports of […]
Escaped New Mexico inmate is back in custody
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico inmate accused of escaping during a prisoner transport is back in custody. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office says Troy Martinez was being moved from the Rio Arriba County Jail when he escaped. Officials say Martinez was being transported from the jail to Christus St. Vincent Hospital in Santa Fe. […]
KTAR.com
Arizona deputies arrest fugitive accused of murder in New Mexico
PHOENIX – A man wanted for murder in New Mexico was arrested in northern Arizona this week, authorities said. Fabian Archuleta, 39, was taken into custody around 3 p.m. Tuesday in Seligman, off Interstate 40 between Kingman and Flagstaff, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release Friday.
2 charged with first-degree murder after woman found dead in Santa Fe
If anyone has any information, they can Sergeant Lisa Champlin by calling 505-955-5044.
Colorado suspects arrested in Santa Fe as part of homicide investigation
On Monday, the Denver Police Department asked for help from the Santa Fe Police Department as a part of a homicide investigation.
