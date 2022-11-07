ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NM

nmhu.edu

NMHU Associate VP Denise Montoya Named Vice-Chair of LANL Foundation Board

Montoya is working to bring more resources to rural communities in Northern New Mexico. Dr. Denise Montoya, New Mexico Highlands University’s Associate Vice President for Finance, Administration, and Government Relations was named the new Vice-Chair of the Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) Foundation Board. Montoya served as the LANL Foundation Board’s Secretary prior to stepping into her new role. As Vice-Chair, Montoya is focused on increased outreach and support for education in Northern New Mexico including in Mora and San Miguel counties.
LAS VEGAS, NM
LAS VEGAS, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

City of Santa Fe: Downtown Fire Under Investigation

The Santa Fe Fire Department responded yesterday afternoon—at approximately 12:40 pm—to a structure fire on Otero street near Paseo de Peralta. According to a city news release, the event was a “first alarm fire” requiring three fire engines/ladder trucks, a Rescue Engine, two medical units, battalion chiefs and a training captain. Here are some photos. Both the Santa Fe Police Department and the Fire Department’s Prevention Office are investigating the fire, the cause of which remains undetermined. The structure that burned was an unoccupied commercial building under renovation—the former McKee Office Building whose owners hope to turn into a downtown hotel. Developer and partial owner Marc Bertram tells the Santa Fe New Mexican he thinks the fire could have been started by an unhoused person camping in the building. “We have had constant problems with people, specifically in the building that caught fire, ever since we started demolition on it,” Bertram told the paper. “They will sneak in there and they’ll camp out in there…we’re in the process of sort of tearing it apart, so it’s wide open.” He said the fire could push the project back by six months. SFPD last summer arrested and charged Oryan Yazzie with arson and burglary in the same vicinity, following a fire they say he set at La Casa Sena; that case remains pending following a psychiatric evaluation of Yazzie to determine his competency to stand trial.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

State holding delinquent property auction

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state tax and revenue department will soon auction off properties that were delinquent on their taxes. The auctions will be held on November 16 in Silver City and November 30 in Las Vegas. The auctions begin at 10 but people will need to register within an hour before they begin. […]
SILVER CITY, NM
KOAT 7

Kidnaping ransom scam for Santa Fe Catholic schools

SANTA FE, N.M. — The Archdiocese of Santa Fe's Catholic Schools released a statement regarding recent kidnapping ransom scams. The school system said wrongdoers are contacting parents and guardians for ransom in a credit card payment. In return, their child would have a safe return after being taken off school property.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico man takes plea deal for 7th DWI charge

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – In New Mexico, an eighth DWI carries a minimum 10-year sentence. So, how did a New Mexico man with a long history of drunk driving recently land a plea deal for a pair of DWIs with each one counting as his seventh? It’s a scene 62-year-old Rajashkumar Patel has experienced before; […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

4 arrested in Santa Fe Target shoplifting bust

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An undercover retail theft operation in Santa Fe resulted in four arrests and stopped other would-be thieves. Police caught 26-year-old Shawn Alarid, 44-year-old Jason Chase, 58-year-old Billy Harris, and 54-year-old Loren Salazar. They were all caught shoplifting from Target on Zafarano Wednesday. Police were there undercover because of more reports of […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Escaped New Mexico inmate is back in custody

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico inmate accused of escaping during a prisoner transport is back in custody. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office says Troy Martinez was being moved from the Rio Arriba County Jail when he escaped. Officials say Martinez was being transported from the jail to Christus St. Vincent Hospital in Santa Fe. […]
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
KTAR.com

Arizona deputies arrest fugitive accused of murder in New Mexico

PHOENIX – A man wanted for murder in New Mexico was arrested in northern Arizona this week, authorities said. Fabian Archuleta, 39, was taken into custody around 3 p.m. Tuesday in Seligman, off Interstate 40 between Kingman and Flagstaff, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release Friday.
SELIGMAN, AZ

