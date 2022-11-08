Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Brooklyn CrashQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Two Displaced in Evening House Fire in BrooklynQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
High School Students Learn About Manufacturing Careers at Quinebaug Valley Community CollegeMelissa LamarKillingly, CT
Related
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Pawtucket, RI
Pawtucket is a small yet pleasant city in Providence County, Rhode Island. Its location also makes it an ideal weekend getaway from the bustling capital for those who want a change of scenery. The city is also known for its vibrant arts scene, filled with art galleries, local studios, and...
GoLocalProv
Two Providence Streets Just Paved Are Being Ripped Up a Month Later By RI Energy
For more than two years, South Main Street and North Main Street have been in near-constant turmoil due to utility work conducted by Rhode Island Energy and its predecessor National Grid. Just weeks ago, the streets' re-pavement was completed. In addition, the streets perpendicular in the College Hill neighborhood between...
Indoor dog park with full-service bar opening in Massachusetts
EVERETT, Mass. — A unique destination that combines an indoor park for dogs and a full-service bar for their pet parents is opening soon in Massachusetts. Park-9 Dog Bar recently took to Instagram to announce plans to open in Everett in early 2023 with a caption that read, “Where dogs bring their humans.”
Cicilline celebrates opening of new cocktail bar in Providence
Clementine is the brainchild of Rep. David Cicilline.
rinewstoday.com
ART! Then & Now at Dryden Gallery
THEN & NOW is an exhibition of photographs of musicians taken by Richard McCaffrey between 1974 and 1985, paired with photos of the same musicians taken by Rick Farrell between 2008 and 2022. The opening party is set for November 17th from 5 to 7pm. At other times when the...
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England
This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
ABC6.com
Frontline nurses, workers at Butler Hospital to protest low staffing levels
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Frontline nurses and workers at Care New England’s Butler Hospital plan to protest low staffing levels on Thursday. A nurse’s union spokesperson told ABC 6 News that staffing levels at the hospital are dangerously low. The workers are also asking for higher wages...
Providence PD Commander Verdi to retire this month
After 35 years at the department - and six as deputy chief - Providence police Commander Thomas Verdi is retiring.
Valley Breeze
Domestic Couple-Live in Narragansett RI
Domestic Couple (live-in) Year-round opportunity to work as a live in couple to manage a busy Narragansett, RI home. This position is full time and hands on in nature. The home is very active with family and guests, especially during summer months. Some responsibilities include housekeeping, laundry, cooking, errands, pool maintenance, light handyman duties, driving and general household upkeep. Prefer a mature, energetic couple that is seeking a long-term position. The ideal candidates are flexible, dependable, team players, hardworking and efficient. Accommodations in a private, furnished guest house on the premises are available for two adults with paid utilities. Compensation package includes salary, paid time off, 401K retirement plan, and partial paid medical coverage. An automobile will be available for use in meeting work responsibilities. Only non-smoker need apply. If interested, please email dpappas@picerneri.com or call 401-287-3106 for a detailed job description.
rinewstoday.com
RI Veterans: Did you know? (Veterans Day events, discounts…) 10-11-22 – John A. Cianci
Photo, above: members of Balfour-Cole Post 64, American Legion. Smithfield, RI in front of Pleasant View Elementary School, Smithfield after enjoying a veteran concert by over 500 students at the school. On November 11, 2022, be sure to recognize and thank a veteran for his or her service. Veterans Day...
rimonthly.com
Cozy Up with these Rhode Island Made and Sold Comforts
Clockwise from left: Lands Downunder throws in cider and spice, $128 each; and herringbone throw in deep merlot, $98, Wendy Brown Home, Providence, wendybrownhome.com. Autumn by the Sea Puzzle, $17.99, Nava, Providence, shopnava.com. Hope Puzzles, Fish of Rhode Island, $79, hopepuzzles.com. Juniper Hill “Pumpkin Hearth” candle, $25, juniperhillapothecary.com. Faux berries, $11 per bundle, Wendy Brown Home. Ceramic vase, $38, Rhode Island Antiques Mall, Pawtucket, riantiquesmall.com. Stoneware mug, $20, Nava. Caribe and Co. coconut syrup, $20, caribeandco.com. Newport Sea Salt Co. rosemary thyme sea salt, $16; Blake Hill caramelized onion savory jam, $8.99; Ocean State Pepper Co. Mainely Maple spice, $7.99; The Cheese Board Deck by Meg Quinn, $20, Inkfish Books, Warren, inkfishbooks.com. Natural Tables by Shellie Pomeroy, $29.95, Nava. Sweet by Yotam Ottolenghi and Helen Goh, $35, Inkfish Books. Pumpkins, Four Town Farm, Seekonk, Massachusetts, 4townfarm.com.
Valley Breeze
Lombardi: New playground, opening soon, will put us on the map
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The town’s new ADA-accessible playground, arguably set to be the best in the state, says Mayor Charles Lombardi, will “put us on the map” for families across Rhode Island. The new $500,000 playground at 7 June St. “is looking really good” as crews...
$70K in lottery winnings still unclaimed in RI
No one has claimed $70,000 worth of lottery money in the state from a Powerball ticket and two Mega Millions tickets, The Rhode Island Lottery said.
rinewstoday.com
RI Weather for Nov. 10, 2022 – John Donnelly
Another classic. Clear and warm with an occasional gusty breeze. Chilly morning lows around 40 rising to the mid 60’s with northwesterly breezes reaching into the mid 20 mph range under crystal blue skies and lots of autumn sun. ___. John Donnelly was born in Hialeah, Florida and moved...
Bold Point Park in Providence Getting Major Upgrades By Next Year
Big improvements are coming to a popular outdoor music venue in Providence, Rhode Island. Bold Point Park has hosted many concerts over the last few years, and after city officials broke ground last week, it is already on its way to a fresh look for music lovers to enjoy within the next calendar year.
Valley Breeze
DeBarros, with new nonprofit formed, planning another big giveaway
PAWTUCKET – Local business owner Joey DeBarros is again planning to give away hundreds of turkeys and plenty of winter clothing to families in need this month, and after establishing a new nonprofit, he plans to expand the vision of the “Support is Key” brand. Joey DeBarros...
Valley Breeze
Syroya's Bakery opens in North Providence
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Syroya Eugene held a grand opening of her new bakery, Syroya’s Bakery, 1860 Mineral Spring Ave. near North Providence High School, last Saturday, officially starting business as the first minority woman-owned bakery in town. Eugene, 41, was born and raised in Providence and got her...
ABC6.com
Department of Transportation bridge work to cause weekend delays
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said Thursday it will start sliding two bridge decks into place this weekend. The Department of Transportation said the project will start Friday at the Pontiac Avenue interchange in Cranston. Charles St. Martin, a spokesperson for DOT, said that...
Valley Breeze
Neighbors take it upon themselves to restore veteran cemetery
CUMBERLAND – After reading a September story on the Historic District Commission’s efforts to document and preserve the town’s 40 or so cemeteries, town resident Mark Cataudella began organizing a neighborhood cleanup of old burial grounds he knew to be in the Womantam Lane/Wampum Trail area. Coordinating...
Turnto10.com
Democrats sweep top offices in Rhode Island
(WJAR) — Rhode Island Democrats swept the election on Tuesday night, with Democrats securing the votes for several top state positions. The race for lieutenant governor had not been called, but incumbent Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos led two challengers with 82% of the vote counted. Members and candidates of...
Comments / 1