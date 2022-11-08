ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Pawtucket, RI

Pawtucket is a small yet pleasant city in Providence County, Rhode Island. Its location also makes it an ideal weekend getaway from the bustling capital for those who want a change of scenery. The city is also known for its vibrant arts scene, filled with art galleries, local studios, and...
PAWTUCKET, RI
rinewstoday.com

ART! Then & Now at Dryden Gallery

THEN & NOW is an exhibition of photographs of musicians taken by Richard McCaffrey between 1974 and 1985, paired with photos of the same musicians taken by Rick Farrell between 2008 and 2022. The opening party is set for November 17th from 5 to 7pm. At other times when the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Domestic Couple-Live in Narragansett RI

Domestic Couple (live-in) Year-round opportunity to work as a live in couple to manage a busy Narragansett, RI home. This position is full time and hands on in nature. The home is very active with family and guests, especially during summer months. Some responsibilities include housekeeping, laundry, cooking, errands, pool maintenance, light handyman duties, driving and general household upkeep. Prefer a mature, energetic couple that is seeking a long-term position. The ideal candidates are flexible, dependable, team players, hardworking and efficient. Accommodations in a private, furnished guest house on the premises are available for two adults with paid utilities. Compensation package includes salary, paid time off, 401K retirement plan, and partial paid medical coverage. An automobile will be available for use in meeting work responsibilities. Only non-smoker need apply. If interested, please email dpappas@picerneri.com or call 401-287-3106 for a detailed job description.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
rimonthly.com

Cozy Up with these Rhode Island Made and Sold Comforts

Clockwise from left: Lands Downunder throws in cider and spice, $128 each; and herringbone throw in deep merlot, $98, Wendy Brown Home, Providence, wendybrownhome.com. Autumn by the Sea Puzzle, $17.99, Nava, Providence, shopnava.com. Hope Puzzles, Fish of Rhode Island, $79, hopepuzzles.com. Juniper Hill “Pumpkin Hearth” candle, $25, juniperhillapothecary.com. Faux berries, $11 per bundle, Wendy Brown Home. Ceramic vase, $38, Rhode Island Antiques Mall, Pawtucket, riantiquesmall.com. Stoneware mug, $20, Nava. Caribe and Co. coconut syrup, $20, caribeandco.com. Newport Sea Salt Co. rosemary thyme sea salt, $16; Blake Hill caramelized onion savory jam, $8.99; Ocean State Pepper Co. Mainely Maple spice, $7.99; The Cheese Board Deck by Meg Quinn, $20, Inkfish Books, Warren, inkfishbooks.com. Natural Tables by Shellie Pomeroy, $29.95, Nava. Sweet by Yotam Ottolenghi and Helen Goh, $35, Inkfish Books. Pumpkins, Four Town Farm, Seekonk, Massachusetts, 4townfarm.com.
PAWTUCKET, RI
rinewstoday.com

RI Weather for Nov. 10, 2022 – John Donnelly

Another classic. Clear and warm with an occasional gusty breeze. Chilly morning lows around 40 rising to the mid 60’s with northwesterly breezes reaching into the mid 20 mph range under crystal blue skies and lots of autumn sun. ___. John Donnelly was born in Hialeah, Florida and moved...
JOHNSTON, RI
Valley Breeze

DeBarros, with new nonprofit formed, planning another big giveaway

PAWTUCKET – Local business owner Joey DeBarros is again planning to give away hundreds of turkeys and plenty of winter clothing to families in need this month, and after establishing a new nonprofit, he plans to expand the vision of the “Support is Key” brand. Joey DeBarros...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

Syroya's Bakery opens in North Providence

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Syroya Eugene held a grand opening of her new bakery, Syroya’s Bakery, 1860 Mineral Spring Ave. near North Providence High School, last Saturday, officially starting business as the first minority woman-owned bakery in town. Eugene, 41, was born and raised in Providence and got her...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Department of Transportation bridge work to cause weekend delays

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said Thursday it will start sliding two bridge decks into place this weekend. The Department of Transportation said the project will start Friday at the Pontiac Avenue interchange in Cranston. Charles St. Martin, a spokesperson for DOT, said that...
CRANSTON, RI
Valley Breeze

Neighbors take it upon themselves to restore veteran cemetery

CUMBERLAND – After reading a September story on the Historic District Commission’s efforts to document and preserve the town’s 40 or so cemeteries, town resident Mark Cataudella began organizing a neighborhood cleanup of old burial grounds he knew to be in the Womantam Lane/Wampum Trail area. Coordinating...
CUMBERLAND, RI
Turnto10.com

Democrats sweep top offices in Rhode Island

(WJAR) — Rhode Island Democrats swept the election on Tuesday night, with Democrats securing the votes for several top state positions. The race for lieutenant governor had not been called, but incumbent Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos led two challengers with 82% of the vote counted. Members and candidates of...
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy