Woonsocket Call

Magaziner upsets Fung for U.S. District 2

PROVIDENCE – Democrats swept every statewide office and both congressional districts in this year’s midterm elections, with Gov. Dan McKee elected to a full term with over 57% of the vote. “We’re just getting started,” McKee said. “Tonight, let’s celebrate this victory, and tomorrow, let’s get to work,...
rinewstoday.com

RI Weather for November 11, 2022 – John Donnelly

We’ll have a partly sunny start going quickly downhill in the afternoon with some rain beginning around 4pm and intensifying through the evening as what’s left of Tropical Depression Nicole tracks generally to our west, but her rain bands pass over the state on this Veteran’s Day. Morning lows in the low 50’s rise to the upper 60’s with a tropical feel to the air. A wind out of the south will intensify to the point of some gusts in a 30-40 mph range later in the evening/overnight hours.
Turnto10.com

Democrats sweep top offices in Rhode Island

(WJAR) — Rhode Island Democrats swept the election on Tuesday night, with Democrats securing the votes for several top state positions. The race for lieutenant governor had not been called, but incumbent Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos led two challengers with 82% of the vote counted. Members and candidates of...
tinyhousetalk.com

Rhode Island Waterfront Tiny Home

We keep finding more and more awesome ESCAPE tiny homes set up as Airbnbs across the country. This beautiful one has a ground floor bedroom that feels like a cozy retreat. Giant windows look out over the Rhode Island waterfront, and you are only minutes away from the nearest beach.
iheart.com

RI Ballot Questions: Pot Sales, Money for URI, Schools and Green Economy

In addition to some hotly contested political races, Rhode Islanders are also voting on three statewide bond referenda. Question 1 would allow borrowing for $100 million in upgrades to URI's Narragansett Bay Campus. The campus is home to some of the nation's leading programs involving oceanography and ocean engineering. Question 2 allocates $250million in school building renovations and construction. Question 3 would provide approve the financing of $50 for environmental and recreational programs.
rinewstoday.com

Mid-term elections 2022 – local, national updates

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day on Wednesday. Governor of Rhode Island – Gov. Dan McKee (58% to 39.1%, Ashley Kalus) Congress, District 2 – Seth Magaziner (50.3% to 47%, Allan Fung) Lt. Governor of Rhode Island – Sabina Matos (51% to...
oceanstatecurrent.com

Rhode Island putting federal, state funds to address housing crisis

(The Center Square) – A mixture of federal and state funding are being used to address Rhode Island’s housing situation. More than $166 million will be put to work to support the construction and preservation of affordable housing in the state, Gov. Dan McKee said. RIHousing has now opened a competitive funding round that will be used for financing those efforts throughout the state.
finehomesandliving.com

4 Pests to Watch Out for in Rhode Island

While creepy crawlies are essential to the ecosystem, nobody wants them in their homes. Sharing a space with these unwelcome houseguests is not just a nuisance – some can also spread diseases or cause severe damage to your home. Although some pests may be more active during specific seasons,...
iheart.com

Remnants Of Hurricane Nicole Could Impact Local Forecast

We have an eye on the sky for you over the next 36 hours or so- tracking Hurricane Nicole and weighing its impact on Rhode Island. The storm has made landfall in Florida and has since been downgraded. But that doesn't mean it isn't an issue for us. The storm...
GoLocalProv

McKee Wins Governorship

Governor Dan McKee has won a four-year term as Governor of the State of Rhode Island. With 99% of polling places reporting, McKee had 203,905 votes -- good for 57.8% of the vote and an overwhelming victory over Republican Ashley Kalus who finished with 137,677 votes and 39%. McKee has...
