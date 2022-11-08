Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Magaziner upsets Fung for U.S. District 2
PROVIDENCE – Democrats swept every statewide office and both congressional districts in this year’s midterm elections, with Gov. Dan McKee elected to a full term with over 57% of the vote. “We’re just getting started,” McKee said. “Tonight, let’s celebrate this victory, and tomorrow, let’s get to work,...
rinewstoday.com
RI Weather for November 11, 2022 – John Donnelly
We’ll have a partly sunny start going quickly downhill in the afternoon with some rain beginning around 4pm and intensifying through the evening as what’s left of Tropical Depression Nicole tracks generally to our west, but her rain bands pass over the state on this Veteran’s Day. Morning lows in the low 50’s rise to the upper 60’s with a tropical feel to the air. A wind out of the south will intensify to the point of some gusts in a 30-40 mph range later in the evening/overnight hours.
Turnto10.com
Democrats sweep top offices in Rhode Island
(WJAR) — Rhode Island Democrats swept the election on Tuesday night, with Democrats securing the votes for several top state positions. The race for lieutenant governor had not been called, but incumbent Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos led two challengers with 82% of the vote counted. Members and candidates of...
oceanstatecurrent.com
Rhode Island ranks fourth in new analysis of states’ electricity prices
(The Center Square) – Rhode Island’s model of assessing electric fees based on renewable sources and under the guidelines of a regional initiative taxing carbon emitters has led to one of the highest rates in the U.S., according to a recent study. The American Legislative Exchange Council, an...
Rhode Island pediatric beds are 100% full amid surge in respiratory viruses
Every one of Rhode Island’s pediatric hospital beds was full on Sunday and Monday, according to an NBC News analysis of data from the Department of Health and Human Services. Rhode Island is among the states most severely affected by the aggressive, nationwide surge of pediatric respiratory infections. As...
tinyhousetalk.com
Rhode Island Waterfront Tiny Home
We keep finding more and more awesome ESCAPE tiny homes set up as Airbnbs across the country. This beautiful one has a ground floor bedroom that feels like a cozy retreat. Giant windows look out over the Rhode Island waterfront, and you are only minutes away from the nearest beach.
Turnto10.com
6 Rhode Island communities vote to ban cannabis sales while 25 approve it
(WJAR) — Numerous cities and towns voted to approve or ban the sale of recreational cannabis on Tuesday’s ballot. Gov. Dan McKee signed legislation in May to legalize recreational marijuana in Rhode Island. Six municipalities voted to ban the sale of recreational cannabis, according to initial state results.
Rhode Island Energy provides customers with one-time bill credit
Rhode Island Energy is providing its electric and gas customers with a one-time bill credit of roughly $64 to help offset the rising energy costs. Rhode Island Energy is providing the credits as part of ... Read More » The post Rhode Island Energy provides customers with one-time bill credit appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
RECAP: Election Day in Rhode Island, Massachusetts
12 News brought you coverage throughout the day on air and online.
iheart.com
RI Ballot Questions: Pot Sales, Money for URI, Schools and Green Economy
In addition to some hotly contested political races, Rhode Islanders are also voting on three statewide bond referenda. Question 1 would allow borrowing for $100 million in upgrades to URI's Narragansett Bay Campus. The campus is home to some of the nation's leading programs involving oceanography and ocean engineering. Question 2 allocates $250million in school building renovations and construction. Question 3 would provide approve the financing of $50 for environmental and recreational programs.
RI Energy customers to begin receiving roughly $64 credits
Rhode Island Energy customers should see a one-time bill credit on their gas and electric bills soon.
rinewstoday.com
Mid-term elections 2022 – local, national updates
This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day on Wednesday. Governor of Rhode Island – Gov. Dan McKee (58% to 39.1%, Ashley Kalus) Congress, District 2 – Seth Magaziner (50.3% to 47%, Allan Fung) Lt. Governor of Rhode Island – Sabina Matos (51% to...
25 RI communities approve cannabis retail sales
Residents in 31 cities and towns voted Tuesday if cannabis businesses should be allowed to open in the community where they live.
oceanstatecurrent.com
Rhode Island putting federal, state funds to address housing crisis
(The Center Square) – A mixture of federal and state funding are being used to address Rhode Island’s housing situation. More than $166 million will be put to work to support the construction and preservation of affordable housing in the state, Gov. Dan McKee said. RIHousing has now opened a competitive funding round that will be used for financing those efforts throughout the state.
finehomesandliving.com
4 Pests to Watch Out for in Rhode Island
While creepy crawlies are essential to the ecosystem, nobody wants them in their homes. Sharing a space with these unwelcome houseguests is not just a nuisance – some can also spread diseases or cause severe damage to your home. Although some pests may be more active during specific seasons,...
iheart.com
Remnants Of Hurricane Nicole Could Impact Local Forecast
We have an eye on the sky for you over the next 36 hours or so- tracking Hurricane Nicole and weighing its impact on Rhode Island. The storm has made landfall in Florida and has since been downgraded. But that doesn't mean it isn't an issue for us. The storm...
motifri.com
RI Election 2022 — Magaziner, McKee, cannabis sales win big: Democrats sweep all state general offices
Republican candidates, expected to mount strong challenges in marquee races, went down to defeat against Democratic opponents in RI in the Nov 8 election, although by varying margins. For the seat being vacated by retiring James Langevin (D) in the US House of Representatives for the 2nd congressional district, Allan...
GoLocalProv
McKee Wins Governorship
Governor Dan McKee has won a four-year term as Governor of the State of Rhode Island. With 99% of polling places reporting, McKee had 203,905 votes -- good for 57.8% of the vote and an overwhelming victory over Republican Ashley Kalus who finished with 137,677 votes and 39%. McKee has...
Reports of broken voting machines, confusion surrounding mail-in ballots among Election Day issues
On Election Day, sometimes, things don’t always go so smoothly. So far on Tuesday, at some Massachusetts polls, there have been reports of broken machines, election volunteers being harassed, confusion surrounding mail-in ballots and, reports of some City Clerks requiring an ID to vote, according to the Lawyers for Civil Rights.
James Diossa elected as RI’s next treasurer
Voters will decide Tuesday whether to elect Democrat James Diossa or Republican James Lathrop as the Rhode Island's next general treasurer, with responsibility for overseeing the $10 billion state pension fund.
Comments / 0