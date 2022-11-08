ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, RI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FUN 107

Eat Barbecue and Sip Wine Soon at This Spot in Dartmouth

A couple of popular local Dartmouth businesses are "linking" up to bring customers the best of both worlds: barbecue and wine. Missing Link BBQ and Running Brook Vineyard & Winery will work together as the food truck continues its search for a permanent location. Starting Nov. 18, you'll be able to wash down some melt-in-your-mouth brisket with delectable wine at Running Brook on Old Fall River Road.
DARTMOUTH, MA
Valley Breeze

DeBarros, with new nonprofit formed, planning another big giveaway

PAWTUCKET – Local business owner Joey DeBarros is again planning to give away hundreds of turkeys and plenty of winter clothing to families in need this month, and after establishing a new nonprofit, he plans to expand the vision of the “Support is Key” brand. Joey DeBarros...
PAWTUCKET, RI
WCVB

Popular Christmas store in Massachusetts announces plans to close

ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" will be closing for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
ABINGTON, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

New England’s 2 Largest Indoor and Outdoor Winter Tubing Parks Are in The Boston Area

As you plan your winter outings to swoosh down a snowy slope on a fast-moving tube or you prefer to feel that speed indoors for the warmth of it all, I have you covered. Let's start with the largest indoor winter tubing experience in New England since it's open now and back for it's second year. And hear me out on this because it's part of a tradition made for family fun.
BOSTON, MA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Pawtucket, RI

Pawtucket is a small yet pleasant city in Providence County, Rhode Island. Its location also makes it an ideal weekend getaway from the bustling capital for those who want a change of scenery. The city is also known for its vibrant arts scene, filled with art galleries, local studios, and...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

Domestic Couple-Live in Narragansett RI

Domestic Couple (live-in) Year-round opportunity to work as a live in couple to manage a busy Narragansett, RI home. This position is full time and hands on in nature. The home is very active with family and guests, especially during summer months. Some responsibilities include housekeeping, laundry, cooking, errands, pool maintenance, light handyman duties, driving and general household upkeep. Prefer a mature, energetic couple that is seeking a long-term position. The ideal candidates are flexible, dependable, team players, hardworking and efficient. Accommodations in a private, furnished guest house on the premises are available for two adults with paid utilities. Compensation package includes salary, paid time off, 401K retirement plan, and partial paid medical coverage. An automobile will be available for use in meeting work responsibilities. Only non-smoker need apply. If interested, please email dpappas@picerneri.com or call 401-287-3106 for a detailed job description.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
rinewstoday.com

All Providence 8th graders offered Classical HS entrance test. New date, accommodations

Providence Public Schools Offer First-Ever Additional Test Date, Transportation, and Multilingual Supports for Classical High School Entrance Exam. For the first time, The Providence Public School District (PPSD) is offering a Classical High School entrance exam day field trip for Providence students who were unable to take the test in October. Also for the first time, the District is offering multilingual learners additional time to complete the exam, and is providing bilingual glossaries to multilingual learners.
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

Taco mourns the loss of John Hazen White III

Statement from Taco on the passing of John Hazen White III. Cranston – It is with profound sadness that the White family and Taco Comfort Solutions has announced the sudden passing of John Hazen White III, 35, on Thursday, November 3, 2022. John was born in Providence, RI on...
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

RI Weather for November 9, 2022 – John Donnelly

A quite nice and typical mid-Autumn day with a cool start and seasonable temperature range, mid 30’s for lows and mid 50’s for highs with a light and variable breeze, just enough to nudge some of the final leafy holdouts off of their branches. ___. John Donnelly was...
JOHNSTON, RI
Boston

‘Knuckleheads’ toss portable toilet into R.I. pond

"It takes an idiot to vandalize public property to start with, but it takes a really malicious idiot to vandalize public property that exists to ensure access to the outdoors for people with disabilities." Carbuncle Pond was not stocked with special fish like other bodies of water were in honor...
COVENTRY, RI
kbsi23.com

Leave your leaves this fall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Another autumn is in progress and with the falling of the leaves, comes the cleaning up of the leaf litter. What may be an unsightly nuisance to us is actually a source of survival for many local critters. Dr. Rachael Bonoan, assistant professor and pollinator...
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

Dartmouth Shares a Slice of $2 Billion Powerball Jackpot

If you win a portion of the Powerball jackpot but not the whole thing, can you still say you hit Powerball?. Someone finally won the estimated record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot on Tuesday morning that was rescheduled from Monday night due to security issues with one of the participating states.
DARTMOUTH, MA

