Athens, OH

WOUB

Ohio Volleyball falls to Ball State in four sets

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Ohio Volleyball split its series with Ball State in four sets on Saturday night. Despite breaking the Cardinals 13-game-winning streak Friday night they couldn’t repeat their performance. After four sets, the Bobcats put an end to their streak and gained some confidence. The Cardinals came out looking for some revenge on Ohio’s senior day.
ATHENS, OH
WOUB

Ohio Hockey falls to Pitt 2-1 in game two of their series

Ohio Hockey was set to host a catfight on Saturday night against the Pittsburgh Panthers. The two teams met 24 hours prior in an Ohio seven to one win. Ohio forward Luc Reeve came into the game leading the ACHA in goals and was second in points. After a three-point night in Friday’s meeting, Pittsburgh needed to slow him down to stand a chance.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Portsmouth Times

West, linemen, 3-peaters pave way

SCIOTO COUNTY — This time, a West side story should be told when it comes to all-Southeast District football for Scioto County —along with a new wrinkle, and three three-peaters for first team. That’s because the West Senators, with winning nine regular-season games including topping Wheelersburg for their...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Pirates play for redemption

WHEELERSBURG — Simply put, the Wheelersburg Pirates play football for each other as a brotherhood —past, present and future. Given the tragic nature of some events of the past week, and with on-the-field outcomes from a year ago and longer, these Pirates play — quite frankly — for redemption on Friday night.
WHEELERSBURG, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio University students to be featured on Amazon Tv Show

ATHENS, Ohio (WTRF) — Season 6 of The College Tour on Amazon Prime Video will feature Ohio University students. It’s an innovative series from Emmy-nominated producers Alex Boylan, Lisa Hennessy, and Burton Roberts, that is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Hosted by The Amazing Race winner Boylan, The College Tour travels the country telling […]
ATHENS, OH
hotelnewsresource.com

Courtyard Columbus-Newark, Ohio For Sale

CBRE Hotels has been exclusively retained in connection with the solicitation of bids to acquire the fee simple interest in the 84-room Courtyard by Marriott located directly on State Route 161/16, west of downtown Newark, and east of Granville and New Albany, Ohio. The Courtyard is situated on 1.904-acre site with excellent configuration with prime access and visibility to State Route 16.
NEWARK, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man killed in Gallia County crash

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man is dead after a crash in Gallia County, Ohio. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 24-year-old Gregory Martin, of Gallipolis, was killed in a car crash on SR 141 near milepost 2 in Gallia County on Nov. 11 at 12:21 a.m. OSHP says the road was closed for about […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

House Fire on Luck Avenue

The Zanesville Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire Thursday evening. The fire broke out around 7pm at 112 Luck Avenue. Chief Jeff Bell said that one person was taken to Genesis Hospital. Chief Bell said they’re currently investigating the cause of the fire. We’ll...
ZANESVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Ohio State Highway Patrol Chillicothe Post Trooper of the Year

Chillicothe – Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Corey J. Cottrill has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Chillicothe Post. The selection of Trooper Cottrill, age 32, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Chillicothe Post. Trooper Cottrill was selected for this award by his peers, because of his enthusiastic work attitude, leadership abilities, community engagement, and his level of professionalism with his supervisors, peers, and the public.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Firefighters respond to Sofidel in Circleville

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple fire crews have responded to the Sofidel facility along Route 23 in Circleville. According to initial reports, smoke was seen coming from the converting warehouse at the facility. There is no word at this time about the seriousness of the fire. Additional assistance was...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
WOWK 13 News

Scioto County, Ohio sees major brush fire damage

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Scioto County engineer officials spent Wednesday repairing Duck Run Road after a brush fire caused thousands of dollars worth of damages. Officials had to replace multiple culverts under the road that were burned by the fires. “We got plastic culverts running under the road and it caught them on fire […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Missing Chillicothe teen found safe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A missing Ross County teen was found safe yesterday evening. According to local law enforcement officials, around 5 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Chillicothe Police Department were dispatched to the area of Old Eastern Avenue for a missing teen. Reports say officers spoke with the girl’s...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Local woman killed in Ross Co. crash

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Route 23 at Blackwater Road. On November 8, 2022, at approximately 4:48 P.M. a 2012 Toyota Camry, driven by Maged Gerges, 56, of Upper Arlington, was traveling north on US 23. A 1996 Chevrolet S-10, driven by Angela Letsche, 67, of Chillicothe, was traveling west on Blackwater Road. Troopers say Letsche failed to yield at the stop sign at Blackwater Road and was struck by Mr. Gerges.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WSAZ

Man indicted on murder charges in deadly shooting

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man has been indicted on several charges, including murder, in a deadly shooting in Portsmouth in October 2021. The Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office says a grand jury returned an indictment on Tariq Barkley Taylor, 21. Taylor is charged with one count of aggravated...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
iheart.com

Western Avenue Lane Closure Set for NEXT Weekend in Chillicothe

A correction on an upcoming lane reduction of Western Avenue in Chillicothe for utility work: We mistakenly reported that would take place tomorrow, November 12th, but that is actually set for November 19th. The closure Saturday NEXT week, from about 8am to 4pm, will close the westbound lane of Western...
CHILLICOTHE, OH

