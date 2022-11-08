Bucks dealt 1st loss, fall to Hawks despite Young’s absence

1 of 2

ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 25 points, rookie A.J. Griffin came off the bench in Trae Young’s absence to add a career-high 24 and the Atlanta Hawks snapped the Milwaukee Bucks’ season-opening, nine-game winning streak with a 117-98 victory on Monday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from a one-game absence with a sore left knee to score 25 points for the Bucks, who were attempting to become the first team to begin a season 10-0 since the 2014-15 Golden State Warriors got off to a 24-0 start.

Young, Atlanta’s leader in points and assists, missed the game with right shin soreness. Griffin filled in admirably, logging 31 minutes and going 10 of 15 from the field.

WARRIORS 116, KINGS 113

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored a season-high 47 points, knocking down seven 3-pointers, and Golden State beat Sacramento to snap a five-game losing streak.

Andrew Wiggins had 25 points and Klay Thompson added 16 for the Warriors before Curry made two free throws with 1.3 seconds left to secure the win.

Curry, Thompson, Draymond Green and Wiggins returned to the lineup after not playing against New Orleans on Friday.

De’Aaron Fox had 28 points and six assists for Sacramento.

CLIPPERS 119, CAVALIERS 117

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George scored 26 points and made the tiebreaking three-point play with 37 seconds left, and Los Angeles rallied from a 13-point deficit in the final five minutes to snap Cleveland’s eight-game winning streak.

Norman Powell scored 10 of his 17 points during the frantic final rally by the Clippers, who finished the game on a 21-6 run. Cleveland led 112-100 before the Clippers scored 15 straight points while the Cavs missed seven consecutive shots and committed three turnovers.

Donovan Mitchell hit eight 3-pointers while scoring 30 points, and Evan Mobley added a season-high 26 before fouling out in the final minute for Cleveland, which hadn’t lost since opening night in Toronto on Oct. 19.

JAZZ 139, LAKERS 116

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen scored 23 points, Jordan Clarkson added 22 and Utah beat short-handed Los Angeles for the second time in four days.

LeBron James was sidelined along with Lonnie Walker IV, and Patrick Beverley, leaving Los Angeles with only 11 available players.

Anthony Davis scored a season-high 29 points and Russell Westbrook added 22 points off the bench as Los Angeles fell to 2-8.

MAVERICKS 96, NETS 94

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 36 points, becoming only the second NBA player ever with nine consecutive games of at least 30 to begin the season, and Dallas beat Brooklyn.

Dorian Finney-Smith scored 18 points and Josh Green had 16 for the Mavericks, who have won four straight games.

Kevin Durant had 26 points for the Nets, who led by 14 points eight minutes in. Cam Thomas scored 19 points, Royce O’Neale had 15 and Joe Harris added 14.

Doncic joined Wilt Chamberlain as the only players to score 30 or more points in the first nine games of a season. Chamberlain did it in the first 23 games of 1962-63.

76ERS 100, SUNS 88

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 33 points and 10 rebounds in his return after missing three games with the flu, Georges Niang scored 21 points on 7-for-10 shooting on 3-pointers, and Philadelphia beat Phoenix.

Tobias Harris added 21 points and Tyrese Maxey had 11 on 4-for-18 shooting from the field to help the 76ers win for the second time in six games.

Devin Booker scored 28 points for the Suns, who have lost two of three after winning seven of their first eight games to begin the season. Mikal Bridges had 15 points, and Cameron Payne and DeAndre Ayton each added 14.

TRAIL BLAZERS 110, HEAT 107

MIAMI (AP) — Josh Hart’s 3-pointer as time expired gave Portland the victory over Miami.

Max Strus made a 3-pointer for Miami with 6.2 seconds remaining to tie the game. The Trail Blazers opted not to call timeout and Damian Lillard dribbled most of the way downcourt before finding Hart in the left corner near the Heat bench.

Anfernee Simons scored 25 for Portland, Jerami Grant added 23 and Lillard finished with 19 points in his first game back after a four-game absence with a right calf strain.

Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Strus all had 16 for Miami.

CELTICS 109, GRIZZLIES 106

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 39 points, including a pair of free throws with 2.2 seconds left, and Boston held on to beat Memphis.

The Grizzlies inbounded the ball after Tatum’s free throws, but Ja Morant slipped in the backcourt and never got off a shot for a chance to tie the game.

Morant finished with 30 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. Desmond Bane had 19 points for Memphis.

Jaylen Brown had 21 points and nine rebounds but made only one of his six 3-pointers for the Celtics, who were 12 of 37 from outside the arc.

PACERS 129, PELICANS 122

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner had season highs of 37 points and 12 rebounds, and Indiana Pacers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 129-122 on Monday night for their fourth win in five games.

Tyrese Haliburton added 20 points and 13 assists for the Pacers, making six 3-pointers. Buddy Hield had 20 points with five 3-pointers. Jalen Smith added 15 points and 11 rebounds.

The Pacers made 22 3-pointers, seventh-most in franchise history, compared to the Pelicans’ 14.

Brandon Ingram scored 29 points and Zion Williamson had 26 for the Pelicans, who like the Pacers are 5-5 but have lost two in a row for the first time.

ROCKETS 134, MAGIC 127

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Green scored 34 points, K.J. Martin came off the bench to add 21 and Houston snapped a six-game losing streak.

Houston was 24 for 48 (50%) from behind the arc. Coming into the game as the NBA’s poorest shooting team (42.4%), the Rockets shot 52.9% (46 for 87).

Alperen Sengun finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Eric Gordon added 19 points for the Rockets.

Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 30 points. Franz Wagner added 23 points and Terrence Ross had 21, most in a late, futile Magic rally.

WIZARDS 108, HORNETS 100

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 20 points and Washington handed slumping Charlotte its fifth straight loss.

Kristaps Porzingis had 19 points and eight rebounds, Jordan Goodwin scored 17 points and Rui Hachimura added 16 more off the bench for the Wizards, who had lost five of their previous six games.

P.J. Washington had 25 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. added 20 for the Hornets, who’ve struggled with injuries all season and have not won since upsetting the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

PISTONS 112, THUNDER 103

DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 25 points, Cade Cunningham had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Detroit beat Oklahoma City.

Rookie Jaden Ivey had 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Isaiah Stewart had 11 points and 12 rebounds. The Pistons outscored the Thunder 64-40 in the second half.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points for the Thunder, but none of the other starters reached double figures.

NUGGETS 115, SPURS 109

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 26 points and 10 assists, Michael Porter Jr. added 24 points and Denver beat San Antonio for its third straight victory.

Denver point guard Jamal Murray added 19 points, six assists and five rebounds. Murray had six points in the final quarter, going 3 for 4 from the field.

Keldon Johnson had 30 points, Josh Richardson added 22 and Tre Jones had a career-high 20 points for the Spurs, who have lost four straight following a 5-2 start.

KNICKS 120, TIMBERWOLVES 107

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Julius Randle scored 31 points and had eight of New York’s season-high 19 3-pointers, and the Knicks cruised past Minnesota.

Jalen Brunson pitched in 23 points and eight assists, RJ Barrett had 22 points and Obi Toppin scored 15 points off the bench for the Knicks (5-5), who built a lead as big as 27 points in the second quarter and never encountered any resistance.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 25 points on 9-for-12 shooting with 13 rebounds and seven assists for the Timberwolves (5-6), who faced a deficit of double-digit points over the final 35-plus minutes of the game. Anthony Edwards had 16 points and nine rebounds.

BULLS 111, RAPTORS 97

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored a season-high 30 points as Chicago coasted past Toronto.

LaVine, who didn’t play in Sunday’s nine-point loss at Toronto because of injury management on his knee, scored the Bulls’ first nine points of the fourth quarter.

Bulls center Nikola Vucevic recorded his fourth consecutive double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Guard Fred VanVleet led the Raptors with 27 points.

