Read full article on original website
Related
wutv29.com
Newly elected Gov. Kathy Hochul faces challenges
On Tuesday night Western New York native Kathy Hochul made history when she beat Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin and became the first woman elected to the state's highest office. UB Political Science Professor Shawn Donahue speaks to the significance of the election, "You haven't had a female governor before in...
wutv29.com
NY voters pass $4.2B Environmental Bond Act: What to know
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — Election results are showing New York voters support the Environmental Bond Act, the only statewide proposition this year. Currently, 67 percent of those casting their ballots approved of the $4.2 billion in state borrowing to pay for major “green” projects. Formally known as...
wutv29.com
Key House races remain undecided in New York
ALBANY, NY (AP) — Five U.S. House races in New York remain undecided, but Republicans are threatening to pick off more seats from Democrats and potentially grab their largest share of the state's congressional delegation in two decades. The closely contested battles include a fight in the Hudson Valley...
wutv29.com
Hochul becomes first woman elected NY governor
NEW YORK (AP) — Democrat Kathy Hochul has become the first woman elected New York governor, winning the office outright that she took over in 2021 when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned. She defeated Republican congressman Lee Zeldin, an ally of Donald Trump who ran a campaign focused on...
wutv29.com
Here's who won House races so far to represent New York State
ALBANY, N.Y. (TND) — Many candidates up for reelection in New York's congressional races prevailed Tuesday. While both sides saw victories, Democratic candidates appear to have been favored as results begin to pour in. Here's a look at who won:. 1st Congressional District. Republican Nicholas LaLota has won New...
wutv29.com
New York State Senate and State Assembly supermajorities on the line in 2022 Election
As the 2022 Election began, the Democratic Party held supermajorities in both the State Senate and State Assembly, hoping to continue that control through the next election. This comes as federally, the Democratic party faced stiff competition from their Republican counterparts in the House of Representatives and the Senate. All...
wutv29.com
Which political newcomer will be the new representative for CNY's NY-22?
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The two candidates running for New York’s 22nd Congressional District seat disagree on nearly everything but have some similarities in their backgrounds. Francis Conole (D) and Brandon Williams (R) are both political newcomers who have never been in office and military veterans with ties to Central New York.
wutv29.com
Hochul attends final rally in her hometown of Buffalo before Election Day
BUFFALO, N.Y. – Governor Kathy Hochul spent her final hours before Election Day rallying supporters in her hometown of Buffalo. With the race against Republican challenger Lee Zeldin closer than expected, Hochul was joined by key Democratic leaders from the region in her last push for votes. "I never...
wutv29.com
Della Pia concedes to Langworthy in race for the 23rd Congressional District
Republican Nick Langworthy won election to U.S. House in New York's 23rd Congressional District, according to the Associated Press. Langworthy, the State GOP Chair, beat out Democratic challenger Max Della Pia to represent the newly redrawn district. He declared victory not too long after the polls closed Tuesday night. During...
wutv29.com
Here's a look at the House results in Pennsylvania, nearly split between parties
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (TND) — As House results come in for Pennsylvania, it appears voters were split going to the polls. Both Republican and Democratic candidates have prevailed. Here's the results currently in:. 2nd Congressional District. Democratic Rep. Brendan Boyle has won reelection to represent Pennsylvania's 2nd Congressional District, according...
wutv29.com
Election Protection Hotline ready to troubleshoot any voting issues New Yorkers may have
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — New York Attorney General Letitia James reminds New Yorkers that the Office of the Attorney General (OAG)'s Election Protection Hotline is available for the November 8, 2022 election. The hotline will be available to troubleshoot and resolve a range of issues encountered by voters,...
wutv29.com
Abbott beats O'Rourke to win third term as Texas governor
(TND) — Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has won reelection for a third term in office over Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke. O’Rourke, who has also sought a Senate seat in the state, outspent Abbott throughout the campaign but was not able to overcome the incumbent’s advantage in a Republican-leaning state. A Democrat has not won the governorship since 1994.
Comments / 1