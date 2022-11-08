Read full article on original website
Pottsboro sends Kent, Malone to the college ranks
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - The Pottsboro Cardinals are sending two of their best student-athletes on the diamond to the college ranks. Barrett Kent signed his letter of intent to play baseball at Arkansas. Kent has been committed to the Razorbacks for a long time, and has been great on the diamond for the Cardinals.
A+ Athlete: Nick Bullard, Gunter
GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Nick Bullard of Gunter High School. Nick is currently ranked fifth in his class with a GPA of 4.437 and has an ACT score of 33. Nick is also a member of the National Honor Society and is a recipient of the Rural and Small-Town Recognition Award. All while also serving as a volunteer for the local special Olympics and food drives.
First QuikTrip opens in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison drivers now have a new spot to gas up. The QuikTrip gas station off US-75 on FM-120 opened Thursday, located next to McDonald’s. It’s the first QT for Denison and the third for Grayson County. There are two QTs in Sherman.
Durant Veterans Day Parade celebration
Durant, Oklahoma (KXII) - The chants of kids from Rock Creek schools shouting USA were heard all throughout downtown in Durant Veterans Day Parade. First responders, veterans, cheerleaders, and Durant’s marching band were all present to celebrate and honor all those who served and sacrificed their lives for this country.
Stolen pick-up truck
Missing engagement ring found in tornado debris, man proposes on the spot. A Texas man proposes to his girlfriend after finding missing engagement ring in tornado debris. More than 70 homes were destroyed or majorly damaged in Lamar County during storms Friday evening.
Ardmore nurse practitioner delivers neighbors’ baby in Love County pasture
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore nurse practitioner got the knock of a lifetime on her door at home in rural Love County Monday when a couple who lives nearby showed up at her doorstep while the woman was in labor. When Whitney and Kyle Hayes left for the...
Grand jury indicts Sherman man for murder
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County Grand Jury indicted a Sherman man for murder, in the shooting death of his neighbor. 43-year-old Dennis Lee Bowles is accused of shooting 32-year-old Justin Newby four times at Newby’s home on the 800 block of East Scott Street back in August.
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Texas Friday, NWS says
DALLAS - The severe weather that dumped rain across the Dallas-Fort Worth area Friday was also responsible for at least nine tornadoes in Texas. The National Weather Service spent the weekend surveying damage in Lamar and Henderson Counties. They determined at an EF-3 tornado with winds up to 160 miles...
Watch: Dangerous tornadoes captured on camera tearing through Texas
Tornadoes were seen near the towns of Sulphur Springs, Miller Grove, Athens and New Boston, Texas.
Greenville, Sulphur Springs, Bonham voters all reject school district bond proposals
Voters in Northeast Texas rejected bond proposals presented by some of the region’s largest school districts in the Nov. 8 elections. In Greenville, a bond package was defeated by 140 votes out of 8,920 votes cast. The $136.5 million package would have paid for a new middle school and a new early childhood center.
Austin College professor representing Texoma at United Nations Climate Change Conference
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Austin College professor Dr. David Baker is just hours away from getting on a plane to head to the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference in Egypt. “The UN embraces many voices,” said Dr. Baker. “They don’t just want the heads of state to determine the...
Obituary – Cecil Walker
A visitation for Cecil Walker, age 62, of Sulphur Springs will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 9, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home, 876 Wildcat Way, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482. Honorary pallbearers are Michael Brown, Johnny McCann, Carl McCann, Kolby Clayton, and Doug Anderson. Cecil passed away Sunday morning, November 6, 2022, at his residence.
Owner offering reward for stolen pickup used in burglary spree
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - This white 1986 Ford-250 has been a special part of the Cheek family for nearly 34 years. “Seven, eight years ago, dad came to me and said, ‘hey you can have my truck’ and I said, ‘hey that’s great, it’s a family heirloom.’ So, I pulled it out the pasture,” Jamie Cheek said.
3 adults, 3 children injured after crash in Grayson County
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Five people were taken to the hospital, and one person was flown after a crash in Grayson County. The Texas Department of Public Safety said it happened on FM-121 near Bethel Cannon Rd. at approximately 2:14 p.m. on Sunday. Troopers said a truck driven by...
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana
"Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. By the end of Election Day, five Texas...
Execution date set for Sherman man convicted of capital murder
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The execution date has been set for a Sherman man convicted of capital murder for deaths of his son, estranged wife, and her daughter back in March of 2004. Andre Lee Thomas is set to be put to death on April 5. This comes after the...
Watch: Devastating damage left behind after tornado slams East Texas town
The small town of Powderly was unrecognizable after a tornado swept through on Friday.
Celina man pleads guilty to capital murder of wife, children
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Celina man pled guilty in Collin County Friday for capital murder, for the shooting deaths of his wife and two children at their home back in February of 2021. The Celina Police Department said Michael Patton pled guilty to capital murder of multiple persons...
Body recovered from Lake Ray Hubbard
DALLAS - A Dallas Fire-Rescue crew was called to Lake Ray Hubbard Monday morning to recover a body. DFR confirmed someone spotted the body around 10:30 a.m. near Interstate 30 and Highway 66. Images from SKY 4 showed police in the area and rescue boats in the water. Police haven’t...
