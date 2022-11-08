Read full article on original website
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsMiami, FL
The women of Orlando are in trouble. People are changing.Evie M.Orlando, FL
Dad hits back at online trolls who criticized his daughters’ homecoming dresses as 'provocative' and 'inappropriate'Aabha GopanOrlando, FL
This Winter Park urban legend absolutely blew my mindEvie M.Winter Park, FL
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
UCF cross country finishes season with new personal bests
UCF cross country ended its season on Friday at the NCAA South Regionals with six new personal best 6K times. "I'm very proud of how this team bounced back from a disappointing conference race," coach Bryan Jackson told UCF Athletics. UCF concluded its season at the NCAA regionals on Friday...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
UCF College of Medicine inspires students, shares big plans for Lake Nona campus
Dr. Deborah German, the vice president for health affairs and dean of UCF College of Medicine, inspired UCF pre-med students to dream big during National Career Development Month. The Dean spoke to students Tuesday about her journey and founding the College of Medicine at UCF. "If someone had come to...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
UCF men's basketball gets the win as injury troubles continue for FSU
The UCF men's basketball team took advantage of an injury-riddled Florida State team as dominant rebounding carried the Knights to victory. The Knights (1-1) beat the Seminoles (0-2) 68-54 after another nightmare night for FSU as another player went down with an injury. For UCF, it would be the opposite as the Knights returned a couple of players and once again received strong performances from their younger players.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
UCF volleyball sweeps rival USF for the second time this season
The War on I-4 continued as UCF volleyball traveled to USF and left with a 3-0 sweep, bringing its total straight wins to 20 against its arch-rival. Todd Dagenais, the head coach for UCF volleyball, said the team was excited to face its rival again but knew players had to be cautious.
Missing California girl found dead in wooded area
Authorities say a missing 16-year-old California girl has been found dead in a wooded area less than a mile from the where she was last seen.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
UCF football prepares for ranked matchup at Tulane
No. 22 UCF football heads to New Orleans on Saturday to take on No. 17 Tulane in a pivotal American Athletic Conference showdown. Tulane stands atop the AAC with an undefeated conference record. UCF trails closely behind with a 4-1 conference record, and the winner of this game will have an inside track to the conference championship. This crucial matchup will take place on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2.
San Bernardino Votes to Secede from California, Form 'Empire' State
The county said it wasn't getting its "fair share" of state funding.
California Inflation Relief: Here’s When You’ll Get Paid in November
To help California residents battle inflation, the state started sending Middle-Class Tax Refund (MCTR) payments early October. However, some residents are still waiting for the one-time payments, and...
California hit by rain, snow, tornado on Election Day
LOS ANGELES (AP) — One person died and two others were missing in a raging stream channel as a powerful storm pounded California with rain and snow Tuesday, raising fears of flash flooding and concerns that the weather could keep people from Election Day voting. The current in a canal in Ontario, a city in Southern California, swept six people away, killing one, the Ontario Fire Department said. Firefighters were able to pull three others from the water, and they have been hospitalized. Crews continued searching for those missing amid the downpour, the department said. Some of the heaviest rain is expected later Tuesday in Orange County, which is holding several very close U.S. House races that could determine which party controls Congress.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Fraternity partners with STEP@UCF, AcroYoga to raise funds for service dog training
For the first time since COVID, Pi Kappa Phi along with the Service-Dog Training and Education Program at UCF and the AcroYoga club held an event called "Yoga with a Future Service Dog" Monday. Izayha Collado-Woods, Pi Kappa Phi’s director of philanthropy, played a big role in setting up the...
These 37 California restaurants just got Michelin recognition
Three dozen restaurants around California have been added to the delicious and prestigious pages of the official Michelin Guide.
spectrumnews1.com
A strong storm system will impact Southern California
Southern California's first widespread rain event of the season has arrived. The first wave of rain will be light and scattered on Monday. On Tuesday, the moderate to heavy rain bands will move from the northwest to the southeast throughout the day. What You Need To Know. Light rain showers...
Snow, Heavy Rain In The Forecast For These Southern California Counties
Here's when it is expected to arrive.
Heavy Rain Floods Streets Near LAX
Westchester, Los Angeles, CA: A storm is drenching the Southland with more downpours expected Tuesday afternoon and into the evening. Key News Network captured the rain on video flooding Aviation Boulevard and West 104th Street at 7:05 a.m. Nov. 8, in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles. The heavy downpour...
mynewsla.com
Rain, Snow Bear Down on Region; Evacuation Warnings Already Issued
A significant storm moved across Southern California Monday, dousing much of the region with light rain overnight and continuing off-and-on through the day, but the forecast of more significant downpours Tuesday has already prompted evacuation orders and warnings due to possible debris flows. “Light showers today and this evening will...
Potent weather system dumps snow across California's Sierra
The second push of a large and potent weather system dumped snow across California's Sierra Nevada Range on Tuesday.
Long Beach issues storm advisory, anticipates coastal flooding
Sand and sandbags are available for Long Beach residents at the Lifeguard Station at 72nd Place and Ocean Boulevard and at four fire stations. The post Long Beach issues storm advisory, anticipates coastal flooding appeared first on Long Beach Post.
2urbangirls.com
Southern California braces for three days of rain, snow
LOS ANGELES – A significant storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. Some light rain was possible after midnight Sunday, and most areas of Los Angeles and Orange County will experience substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they’ll still be intermittent.
KTLA.com
The new Southern California neighborhood where power never goes out
It’s a bright idea for a new neighborhood: What if the power never went out?. At the latest KB Home community in Menifee, they’re putting a new twist on energy efficiency. Each home here is equipped with solar to collect power from the sun and store it in a battery located in the home’s garage.
UPDATE: No winning Powerball ticket; Wednesday night's jackpot grows to an estimated $2.3 billion
SAN FRANCISCO -- There will be an even longer wait for a winner of the record Powerball jackpot after officials announced Tuesday that for a 41st time no one had hit a winning ticket.After an overnight delay in the draw, officials finally released the winning numbers for the record $1.96 billion drawing. They were 10-33-41-47-56-10.Then less than an hour later came word there was no winner in California and 44 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The drama surrounding Monday's draw began moments after Monday's ticket sale window closed. Ticketholders who visited...
