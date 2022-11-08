ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

pam
2d ago

I agree! When a Governor said there is no crime in NY is a Governor who is out of touch!!

save our country from the liberals
2d ago

I hoped she would be a moderate, but it turns out she is an extremist and needs to go.

2 On Your Side

James declares victory in NYS Attorney General race

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Incumbent Democrat Letitia James declared victory over Republican Michael Henry in the race for New York attorney general. Around 2 a.m. on Wednesday the Associated Press called the race for James. “We sent a message, a shot across the bow to the most powerful companies and...
NEW YORK STATE
wutv29.com

Hochul becomes first woman elected NY governor

NEW YORK (AP) — Democrat Kathy Hochul has become the first woman elected New York governor, winning the office outright that she took over in 2021 when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned. She defeated Republican congressman Lee Zeldin, an ally of Donald Trump who ran a campaign focused on...
NEW YORK STATE
thecity.nyc

Here’s What Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Win Could Mean for New York Schools

This story was originally published by Chalkbeat. Sign up for their newsletters at ckbe.at/newsletters. Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, who led the state as students returned to schools full time after COVID-related closures, won New York’s governor’s race on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press. In a race that...
NEW YORK STATE
iheart.com

Lonsberry: THE DEMOCRATS RAN THE TABLE

In a stunning repudiation of the Republican Party and its candidates, the Democratic Party ran the table in statewide New York offices and in Monroe County. The best Republican campaign in years fell flat on its face. A once-in-a-generation convergence of issues and circumstances gave New York Republicans a path to victory in spite of a two-to-one enrollment disadvantage.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
Cleveland Jewish News

New York Governor Kathy Hochul sees her support plummet among Orthodox Jews

One could circle Brooklyn’s Edward R. Murrow High School for blocks on Tuesday. There were no political activists handing out campaign material. A truck with inaudible speakers passed the school’s polling place once in a four-hour window. Neighborhood residents could be forgiven for not realizing an election was taking place.
BROOKLYN, NY
WNYT

James elected to second term as New York state attorney general

New York Attorney General Letitia James has won a second term in a race that pit her against a lesser-known Republican lawyer. The Democrat was opposed by Queens commercial litigator Michael Henry. Henry was endorsed by various police unions but was seen as facing long odds in a state where...
wutv29.com

Abortion rights are a hot topic as New Yorkers head into the voting booth

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Abortion remains a hot-button political topic – with many of New York’s Democratic candidates using it to rally their supporters, in spite of the fact that access is protected here in New York. Democratic incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul and Republican Gubernatorial candidate...
ALABAMA STATE
13 WHAM

Here's who won House races so far to represent New York State

ALBANY, N.Y. (TND) — Many candidates up for reelection in New York's congressional races prevailed Tuesday. While both sides saw victories, Democratic candidates appear to have been favored as results begin to pour in. Here's a look at who won:. 1st Congressional District. Republican Nicholas LaLota has won New...
Gotham Gazette

New York Voters Approve $4.2 Billion Environmental Bond Act

Voters across New York have approved $4.2 billion in state borrowing proposed by Governor Kathy Hochul and the State Legislature to pay for major projects environmentalists say are key to developing a more robust response to climate change and pollution. In numbers sure to shift as more votes are counted,...
NEW YORK STATE
wutv29.com

Abbott beats O'Rourke to win third term as Texas governor

(TND) — Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has won reelection for a third term in office over Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke. O’Rourke, who has also sought a Senate seat in the state, outspent Abbott throughout the campaign but was not able to overcome the incumbent’s advantage in a Republican-leaning state. A Democrat has not won the governorship since 1994.
TEXAS STATE
NEWS10 ABC

New York: What to expect on election night

Ever-blue New York has twice as many registered Democrats as Republicans and has turned less friendly for Republicans over the past decade, thanks in part to upstate population loss and a decrease in New Yorkers identifying as Republicans. Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election decisively in the state. Democrats control the governor’s office and enjoy supermajorities in both chambers of the state Legislature.
NEW YORK STATE

