Midterm 2022 election results and how they will effect the economy
Marc Cox and Charles Payne, host of Making Money with Charles Payne on Fox Business Network and author of ‘Unstoppable Prosperity,’ discuss the midterm election results and their impact on the economy.
Wall Street is bracing for a potential game changer, but it’s not the election
New York CNN Business — Wall Street is waiting for the results of Tuesday’s midterm election like the rest of the world, but traders say this week’s inflation report may prove to be far more consequential to markets. “Obviously this midterm election — because democracy is on...
Here's who Wall Street thinks will win the midterm elections
Wall Street analysts are betting that Tuesday's midterm elections will flip control of Congress, with potentially significant implications for the U.S. economy. History backs them up: The president's party has lost between 25 and 30 House seats in nearly every modern midterm election. But this year, the economy is playing an outsized role. A recent Gallup poll found that the portion of registered voters calling the economy "extremely important" in who they support at the ballot box is at its second-highest level in two decades.
France 24
US midterm elections: Democrats fare better than expected
The US midterms saw more of a pink wave than a red one as President Joe Biden's Democrats fared better than expected against the Republicans. However, the GOP still looks on track to narrowly win the House of Representatives and block much of Biden's agenda for the last two years of his term. FRANCE 24's Monte Francis breaks down the results so far and explains what they mean for former president Donald Trump's influence on US politics.
Ahead of midterms, New York Times report touts foreigners expressing 'alarm' over GOP making US ‘autocratic’
The New York Times reported on Tuesday that people from the world's other democracies think the GOP and former President Trump are pushing the U.S. away from democracy.
China's Media Reacts to 'Chaos' of U.S. Midterm Election Results
The Chinese press predicted poor results for President Joe Biden's Democratic Party, but early election results were less certain.
msn.com
7 Ways to Cash in on the 2022 Midterm Elections
The 2022 midterm elections are all over except for the counting. Several key states are still tabulating their votes, but it does seem likely that the Republican Party will win back control of, at least, the House of Representatives. That means the country will have a divided government, which is...
BBC
US midterm elections: 'Angry, petrified'... US voters share their fears
More than 100 million Americans are voting in these congressional elections but a majority of them are pessimistic about the direction the country is heading. Why?. The number of dissatisfied voters rose to 85% in the summer, according to an AP/ Norc survey. Both Republicans and Democrats share this gloom but for different reasons.
The interest on some high-yield savings accounts is now higher than mortgage rates
The Fed’s aggressive rate hikes have pushed interest on high-yield savings accounts to new levels.
