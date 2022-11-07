ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

CBS News

Here's who Wall Street thinks will win the midterm elections

Wall Street analysts are betting that Tuesday's midterm elections will flip control of Congress, with potentially significant implications for the U.S. economy. History backs them up: The president's party has lost between 25 and 30 House seats in nearly every modern midterm election. But this year, the economy is playing an outsized role. A recent Gallup poll found that the portion of registered voters calling the economy "extremely important" in who they support at the ballot box is at its second-highest level in two decades.
France 24

US midterm elections: Democrats fare better than expected

The US midterms saw more of a pink wave than a red one as President Joe Biden's Democrats fared better than expected against the Republicans. However, the GOP still looks on track to narrowly win the House of Representatives and block much of Biden's agenda for the last two years of his term. FRANCE 24's Monte Francis breaks down the results so far and explains what they mean for former president Donald Trump's influence on US politics.
msn.com

7 Ways to Cash in on the 2022 Midterm Elections

The 2022 midterm elections are all over except for the counting. Several key states are still tabulating their votes, but it does seem likely that the Republican Party will win back control of, at least, the House of Representatives. That means the country will have a divided government, which is...
BBC

US midterm elections: 'Angry, petrified'... US voters share their fears

More than 100 million Americans are voting in these congressional elections but a majority of them are pessimistic about the direction the country is heading. Why?. The number of dissatisfied voters rose to 85% in the summer, according to an AP/ Norc survey. Both Republicans and Democrats share this gloom but for different reasons.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

