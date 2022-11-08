Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
Brother Martin erases Woodlawn's big start with 45 unanswered points
It couldn’t have been a better start for Woodlawn. The Panthers scored 20 points on three consecutive drives in the first quarter to stun Brother Martin out of the gate in the teams’ opening-round playoff matchup. Brother Martin wasn't stunned for long. A quick-strike touchdown for the Crusaders...
NOLA.com
Northshore rallies for its first playoff win since 1986
Things were looking bleak for 13th-seeded Northshore as the fourth quarter began. The Panthers couldn’t get much going on offense, and they trailed crosstown rival and No. 20 Salmen in the first round of the Division I nonselect playoffs. Then, as they had all game, Northshore turned to its...
NOLA.com
Slidell earns dominating 55-22 first-round playoff win over Hammond
After its eight-game win streak was snapped in the regular season finale, seventh-seeded Slidell was looking to start a new streak on Nov. 11. District 6-5A foe Hammond stood in the way as the Tigers opened the Division I nonselect playoffs at home. Slidell made it look easy as the...
NOLA.com
Dabe: Here’s what goes into the ticket cost for a high school football playoff game
Chalmette High School athletic director David Brossette thought for most of Saturday that his school’s football team would open the playoffs this week at East St. John. Only later, when he received a text message as he watched the LSU football game against Alabama, did he learn that something changed.
NOLA.com
Famous New Orleans names, rising stars win Louisiana restaurant industry awards; see full list
Recognition for hospitality sector pros usually comes from outside, be it from the media, some Internet accolade or a people’s choice award. This week, the Louisiana Restaurant Association brought back its own awards, and these are different because they come from peers in the business honoring their own. Many...
NOLA.com
MacKenzie Scott donates $7 million to FirstLine Schools in New Orleans
MacKenzie Scott, the philanthropist and ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated $7 million to FirstLine Schools, the largest donation in the charter organization's 24-year history. "It's game-changing," FirstLine Schools CEO Sabrina Pence said Thursday. "It really allows us to think big." Pence said that school leaders, board members...
NOLA.com
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Nov. 11-13
It's a fall festival of ... festivals and much more as the New Orleans area celebrates seafood, music, heritage, art, veterans and good times. Music, swamp tours, kayak adventures, art and more are all additions to the great Louisiana cuisine found at the annual JEAN LAFITTE SEAFOOD FESTIVAL in this Jefferson Parish community. It all happens at the Auditorium and Grounds at 4953 City Park Drive in Jean Lafitte. Friday music starts at 5 p.m. to 11:15 p.m., Saturday noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday noon to 9:15 p.m. Tickets start at $10 per day. Get more information on the festival here.
NOLA.com
Teenager arrested in double shooting on Bourbon Street, New Orleans police say
A teenager was arrested Thursday in a double shooting on Bourbon Street, the New Orleans Police Department said. The 16-year-old, whose name was not released because of his age, was arrested in St. Charles Parish and booked with aggravated battery by shooting and being a juvenile in posssession of a gun.
NOLA.com
Man yanked from SUV, shot, carjacked in Village de l'Est, police say
Three people sitting in a car were carjacked Saturday night in Village de l'Est, and one of them was shot, New Orleans police said. Police responded to the carjacking in the 5100 block of Cannes Street at around 11:57 p.m. Saturday. A 40-year-old man, a 57-year-old woman and a 33-year-old woman were sitting in a gray 2005 Honda Pilot when an armed man pulled the 40-year-old man out of the vehicle and shot him, police said. The gunman ordered the women out of the Honda; they complied, and the suspect fled in the vehicle, police said.
NOLA.com
New Orleans police made 33 gun arrests on Bourbon Street over Halloween weekend
New Orleans police removed 37 guns from the streets over Halloween weekend. The vast majority of the gun-related arrests — 33 of 39 — happened on Bourbon Street between Oct. 28 and Oct. 31, police said. NOPD Capt. Hans Ganthier said the haul represents a "significant" increase compared...
NOLA.com
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Lower 9th Ward convenience store, New Orleans police say
A New Orleans man was arrested shortly after a fatal shooting Thursday at a Lower 9th Ward convenience store. Police said they booked James Spriggens, 34, with second-degree murder. The gunfire was reported to police at 7:48 a.m. at LAxpress, 5104 St. Claude Ave. Police said they found a man...
NOLA.com
Pope John Paul High junior dies after Interstate 12 crash in Slidell
A Pope John Paul High School junior known for his kind nature has died after crashing into an 18-wheeler late Friday on Interstate 12 in Slidell, state police said. Christian Tullis, 16, was driving eastbound on Interstate 12 near Highway 434 just before 11 p.m. Friday when he struck the rear of a 2021 Freightliner 18-wheeler. Tullis, who was driving a 2010 Nissan Titan, was killed not long after impact. The driver of the Freightliner was uninjured.
NOLA.com
Mother, teen daughter fatally shot in their Hammond home, authorities say
A mother and her teenage daughter were fatally shot at their home in Hammond on Saturday morning, the Tangipahoa Sheriff's office said. Deputies received a call for a shooting at a residence on Stephenson Lane just after 2 a.m. When they arrived, they discovered Brandy Smith, 37, and Raven Smith, 17, suffering from gunshot wounds, Chief Jimmy Travis said.
NOLA.com
New Christmas parade in New Orleans combines Mardi Gras floats with Macy’s-style balloons
The new Children's Hospital New Orleans Holiday Parade Dec. 3 will include familiar Carnival-style floats crowded with riders, and — unlike any Crescent City parade in recent memory — hovering helium balloons, a la the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade. At a press conference on Thursday morning at Mardi...
NOLA.com
University Medical Center plans to end dialysis program for undocumented patients
Three times per week, Jaime Deras wakes up around 2:30 a.m. to make the drive from Baton Rouge to University Medical Center in New Orleans for his early-morning appointment. By 5:15 a.m., he’s settled into a padded chair as his blood circulates out and back into a dialysis machine, allowing him to shed extra fluid and waste that's built up.
NOLA.com
Bystander shot on Bourbon Street by group of people arguing, NOPD says
A bystander was shot on Bourbon Street early Friday by a group of people who were arguing, New Orleans police said. The shooting was reported to authorities at 1:07 a.m. at Bourbon and Canal streets (map). The 43-year-old man told police he was walking from Bourbon and was turning onto...
NOLA.com
2 men wanted after off-duty NOPD officer shot in Mid-City; photos released
Authorities released photos of two men they say were involved in the shooting of an off-duty New Orleans police officer last month in Mid-City. They are asking for help identifying and locating the men. The officer was shot in the abdomen during an argument and armed robbery Oct. 12 in...
NOLA.com
New Orleans Fire Department battling 3-alarm blaze at harbor in Pontchartrain Park area
New Orleans firefighters were battling a three-alarm blaze in the Pontchartrain Park area as of 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters did not share the origins of the blaze, which appeared to engulf multiple boats at Seabrook Harbor & Marine, nor did they say whether anyone was injured. This is a developing...
NOLA.com
17-year-old arrested in connection with shooting that killed 2 teens in New Orleans
A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with a 2021 shooting that killed two teens in the St. Bernard area, New Orleans police said late Thursday. The 17-year-old was booked on two counts of second-degree murder, authorities said. He's a minor so his name wasn't released. Authorities say he was...
NOLA.com
Shooting closes westbound West Bank Expressway between Manhattan and Barataria boulevards
A portion of the westbound lanes of the elevated West Bank Expressway are closed as Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies investigate a shooting Friday evening, according to authorities. Update: Driver wounded in shooting on West Bank Expressway, JPSO says. The expressway is closed between Manhattan and Barataria boulevards (map), according...
Comments / 0