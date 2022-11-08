ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Brother Martin erases Woodlawn's big start with 45 unanswered points

It couldn’t have been a better start for Woodlawn. The Panthers scored 20 points on three consecutive drives in the first quarter to stun Brother Martin out of the gate in the teams’ opening-round playoff matchup. Brother Martin wasn't stunned for long. A quick-strike touchdown for the Crusaders...
WOODLAWN, IL
NOLA.com

Northshore rallies for its first playoff win since 1986

Things were looking bleak for 13th-seeded Northshore as the fourth quarter began. The Panthers couldn’t get much going on offense, and they trailed crosstown rival and No. 20 Salmen in the first round of the Division I nonselect playoffs. Then, as they had all game, Northshore turned to its...
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

Slidell earns dominating 55-22 first-round playoff win over Hammond

After its eight-game win streak was snapped in the regular season finale, seventh-seeded Slidell was looking to start a new streak on Nov. 11. District 6-5A foe Hammond stood in the way as the Tigers opened the Division I nonselect playoffs at home. Slidell made it look easy as the...
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

MacKenzie Scott donates $7 million to FirstLine Schools in New Orleans

MacKenzie Scott, the philanthropist and ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated $7 million to FirstLine Schools, the largest donation in the charter organization's 24-year history. "It's game-changing," FirstLine Schools CEO Sabrina Pence said Thursday. "It really allows us to think big." Pence said that school leaders, board members...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Nov. 11-13

It's a fall festival of ... festivals and much more as the New Orleans area celebrates seafood, music, heritage, art, veterans and good times. Music, swamp tours, kayak adventures, art and more are all additions to the great Louisiana cuisine found at the annual JEAN LAFITTE SEAFOOD FESTIVAL in this Jefferson Parish community. It all happens at the Auditorium and Grounds at 4953 City Park Drive in Jean Lafitte. Friday music starts at 5 p.m. to 11:15 p.m., Saturday noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday noon to 9:15 p.m. Tickets start at $10 per day. Get more information on the festival here.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man yanked from SUV, shot, carjacked in Village de l'Est, police say

Three people sitting in a car were carjacked Saturday night in Village de l'Est, and one of them was shot, New Orleans police said. Police responded to the carjacking in the 5100 block of Cannes Street at around 11:57 p.m. Saturday. A 40-year-old man, a 57-year-old woman and a 33-year-old woman were sitting in a gray 2005 Honda Pilot when an armed man pulled the 40-year-old man out of the vehicle and shot him, police said. The gunman ordered the women out of the Honda; they complied, and the suspect fled in the vehicle, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Pope John Paul High junior dies after Interstate 12 crash in Slidell

A Pope John Paul High School junior known for his kind nature has died after crashing into an 18-wheeler late Friday on Interstate 12 in Slidell, state police said. Christian Tullis, 16, was driving eastbound on Interstate 12 near Highway 434 just before 11 p.m. Friday when he struck the rear of a 2021 Freightliner 18-wheeler. Tullis, who was driving a 2010 Nissan Titan, was killed not long after impact. The driver of the Freightliner was uninjured.
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

Mother, teen daughter fatally shot in their Hammond home, authorities say

A mother and her teenage daughter were fatally shot at their home in Hammond on Saturday morning, the Tangipahoa Sheriff's office said. Deputies received a call for a shooting at a residence on Stephenson Lane just after 2 a.m. When they arrived, they discovered Brandy Smith, 37, and Raven Smith, 17, suffering from gunshot wounds, Chief Jimmy Travis said.
HAMMOND, LA

