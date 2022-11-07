Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fugitive Bookkeeper Apprehended After 8 Years, Sentenced to Federal PrisonTaxBuzzIndianapolis, IN
Ex-Husband Kills Former Wife's New Husband At Her Mother's Funeral In IndianapolisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In DecemberBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Related
NFL Analysis Network
NFL Analyst Rips The Colts For Hiring Jeff Saturday As Coach
The Indianapolis Colts surprised a lot of people when they fired head coach Frank Reich on Monday afternoon. Reich was in his fifth season as head coach, going 40-33-1 during his tenure with the team. When looking at the quarterback situation that he dealt with, as Reich had a different starting quarterback each season in Week 1, it makes that record even more impressive.
Jim Irsay making his plan for Indianapolis Colts very clear
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is making his plan for his team very clear. Irsay received all sorts of criticism and questions on Monday after he made Jeff Saturday the team’s interim head coach. Saturday does not have any experience as a coach at the college or pro level.
atozsports.com
A Colts’ legend just laughed in the team’s face
The Indianapolis Colts just made one of the most surprising, odd decisions that a team has made in recent memory. After firing head coach Frank Reich, they named Jeff Saturday as their interim HC. At the surface, it makes some sense. Saturday is close with Colts’ GM Jim Irsay, and...
Frank Reich: ‘I gave my heart and soul to the job’
"I gave my heart and soul to the job, to the guys, to everything I did there," said Frank Reich after being fire by the Indianapolis Colts.
'A total stab in the dark': National media on Colts firing Frank Reich, hiring Jeff Saturday
No, you didn't dream it: The Colts really did fire head coach Frank Reich on Monday and hire Jeff Saturday to be his interim replacement. We had plenty of coverage around here, but this story made waves nationally. Here's what national media is saying about the state of the franchise.
Tony Dungy Disagrees With Colts’ Firing Frank Reich, QB Situation
The former Indianapolis coach explained what he thinks the team should have done regarding its coach and quarterbacks.
Myles Colvin Signs National Letter of Intent With Purdue Basketball
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Myles Colvin, a four-star guard out of Heritage Christian High School in Indianapolis, officially signed his national letter of intent with the Purdue basketball program on Wednesday. Colvin is the son of former Boilermaker football star Rosevelt Colvin and the younger brother of Raven Colvin,...
Coach TV: Mike Woodson updates Jackson-Davis' injury, talks Kentucky series, previews Bethune-Cookman
Watch and read what Indiana head coach Mike Woodson had to say Wednesday ahead of the Hoosiers' home game against Bethune-Cookman on Thursday night. "Well, (John) Cal(ipari) and I are very good friends. We've been very good friends for very many years, back when both of us were in the NBA and he's had a long run at the college level. We've always shared ideas of basketball from an X's and O's standpoint over the years. So, my thing is I can't say a whole lot until there's a contract inked, but, yes, I would love to see the game back in play. I know he's for it and I'm for it, too. So until a contract is executed, it's kind of a moot point right now. But we're hoping something in the near future will be executed, then we can really talk about the series once it's done. But right now, it's still in the talking stages."
Sporting News
Who is Parks Frazier? Meet new Colts coach Jeff Saturday's 30-year-old play-caller
The Colts are one of the NFL's most endearing dumpster fires in 2022, and that's not something that will change over the course of the next eight weeks. Eyebrows were raised when the Colts announced that former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday would be taking over the headset and playsheet for the remainder of the 2022 season, but the weirdness of the arranged marriage doesn't end there.
profootballnetwork.com
The Indianapolis Colts Have Waved the White Flag
The Indianapolis Colts made a surprise move and hired Jeff Saturday as their head coach. Given how Indy’s season has turned out so far, they seem to be looking ahead to April and the NFL Draft. You can view the clip above and the full episode on the PFN...
Comments / 1