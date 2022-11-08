Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Wells Fargo mortgage staff brace for layoffs as U.S. loan volumes collapse
Mortgage volumes at Wells Fargo slowed further in recent weeks, leaving some workers idle and sparking concerns that the lender will need to cut more employees as the U.S. housing slump deepens. The bank had about 18,000 loans in its retail origination pipeline in the early weeks of the fourth...
Credit card balances reach record $866B as consumers battle economic headwinds
Credit card and personal loan balances have reached record highs in recent months as an increasing number of consumers lean on such means to combat growing financial pressures caused by sky-high inflation. According to TransUnion's Quarterly Credit Industry Insights Report (CIIR), bankcard balances rose 19% during the third quarter from...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Borrowers Face Stiffening Headwinds as Interest Rates Spike While Some Lenders Hit Pause Button
The seniors housing industry can’t seem to catch a break in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, says Aron Will of CBRE Capital Markets. While operational performance has improved the past several months due to a gradual rise in occupancy and less reliance on temporary workers, the capital markets have become increasingly difficult to navigate due to a spike in interest rates. This juxtaposition isn’t lost on Will.
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
NASDAQ
3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Dividend stocks' reliable payments and potential for payout growth year after year make them a fantastic source for passive income streams. Unfortunately, not all dividend stocks offer the same level of reliability over the long term. Some stocks are known to cut their dividends when times get tough. Considering we're...
cryptoglobe.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Shares His Crypto Predictions for the Next 5 Years
On Thursday (3 November 2022), Coinbase Global, Inc. released it Q3 2022 financial results, and during the earnings call that followed the release of Coinbase’s Q3 2022 Shareholder Letter, Co-Founder and CEO Brian Armstrong shared his predictions for the next five years. According to the transcript of Coinbase’s Q3...
Vodafone teams up with KKR and GIP in 16 billion euros towers deal
LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Vodafone (VOD.L) has agreed to sell a major stake in its wireless infrastructure company Vantage Towers to GIP and KKR (KKR.N), creating a joint venture that will release proceeds of at least 3.2 billion euros ($3.2 billion) for the telecoms operator to pay down its debt.
Affirm Volumes Soar but Stock Dives as Delinquencies Inch Higher
The buy now, pay later (BNPL) engine may still be firing on most cylinders, but judging by the 15% drubbing Affirm’s stock took after hours Tuesday (Nov. 8), investors are more focused on risks right now than growth. In the case of Affirm specifically, that worry was aimed at the slowdown in Peloton’s sales, a volatile macro backdrop, and an upward trend on delinquencies.
The S&P 500 could plunge another 16% and won't bottom until the Fed starts to cut interest rates, UBS says
The S&P 500 will fall to 3,200 points before it hits a low in Q2 next year, UBS has forecast. US stocks won't recover until the Federal Reserve starts cutting interest rates, the bank said. "The speed of that pivot will drive every asset class next year," UBS strategists said...
I-Bond Rate Is 6.89% for Next Six Months
Though the potential return of U.S. Treasury I-bonds as a long-term investment is no sure thing, Americans are voting for them with their wallets: Billions of dollars of these formerly obscure securities have been sold in 2022, including in a last-minute rush at the end of October to capture them at a rate of 9.62% that knocked the website for TreasuryDirect, the only place these can be bought, offline at times.
TechCrunch
a16z-backed Tellus wants to give you higher yields on your savings
For those looking for a safe place to park their cash and actually earn a decent amount of interest on their savings above the national average APY of just 0.20%, the options are not exactly plentiful. Enter Tellus. The six-year-old fintech startup claims it can offer people yields of 3.85%...
pv-magazine-usa.com
SunPower adds 23k new customers and doubles earnings in record Q3
SunPower, a residential solar development company, added 23,100 customers in the third quarter, while doubling sequential earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization to $33 million. Richmond, California-based SunPower reported on Tuesday a more than 63% year over year increase in financial performance, with Q3 revenue increasing to $470 million...
NASDAQ
Top Buys by Top Brass: Executive Chairman Nordhagen's $2M Bet on NSA
A company's own top management tend to have the best inside view into the business, so when company officers make major buys, investors are wise to take notice. Presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So in this series we look at the largest insider buys by the ''top brass'' over the trailing six month period, one of which was a total of $2M by Arlen Dale Nordhagen, Executive Chairman at National Storage Affiliates Trust (Symbol: NSA).
US News and World Report
WeWork Exits 40 U.S. Locations After Tepid Forecast, Shares Slump
(Reuters) -WeWork Inc forecast fourth-quarter revenue below estimates and said it will exit about 40 underperforming U.S. locations, sending shares down over 15%, as the workspace provider deals with high expenses and a strong U.S. dollar. The New York-based company, which offers workstations, private offices and customized floors, had enjoyed...
swineweb.com
Tyson Foods Stock Drops 3% In Latest Headache For Recently Arrested CFO
Shares of Tyson Foods dipped Wednesday after Bank of America downgraded its outlook for the meat processing giant, worsening an already no good, very bad week for its new finance chief who was arrested Sunday in a viral drunken incident. Key Facts. Tyson shares fell 3.1% to $65.62 in early...
TechCrunch
Ordergroove picks up $100M to grow e-commerce subscriptions as a service
Subscriptions are the core of what Ordergroove does right now, so the plan is to build out more services that enhance that, said Greg Alvo, the company’s founder and CEO, in an interview. That will include bringing on more services to enhance “prepay” subscriptions (essentially offering discounts to pre-buy items or services that you will redeem at some point in the future, such as a regular morning coffee at a local cafe), and also more analytics to give more insights into buying patterns to Ordergroove’s customers. The focus is not subscriptions per se, he said, “It’s lifetime value.”
US News and World Report
India's Zomato Posts Smaller Net Loss as Online Orders Jump
BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian food delivery firm Zomato Ltd on Thursday reported a narrower loss for the second quarter thanks to a rise in volumes and value of online orders. Adjusted core loss, excluding figures for its recently acquired quick-commerce business Blinkit, narrowed to 600 million Indian rupees ($7.37 million) from 3.1 billion rupees.
Applovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP) EBITDA Increases
Applovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP) stock rose 15.57% (As on November 10, 11:22:38 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company misses the profit and revenue estimates for the third quarter of FY 22. For 3Q22, the Software Platform revenue was up 59% year-over-year to $307 million with growth in both the number of installs, as well as price per install. The Apps segment declined 24% to $407 million as the company continues to optimize the portfolio of apps to drive higher cash flow. Net Income improved to $24 million from $0.1 million for a net margin of 3%. Software Platform business grew Adjusted EBITDA 46% year-over-year to $190 million, representing a 62% segment Adjusted EBITDA margin. For the Apps segment, Adjusted EBITDA increased 12% year-over-year to $67 million with a 17% Adjusted EBITDA margin up from an 11% margin a year ago. The company had $944 million of cash and cash equivalents at the end of 3Q22, and of the previously approved $750 million stock repurchase program the company have over $400 million of capacity remaining. Software Platform Enterprise Clients (SPEC) grew 84% to 538. NDBRR3 was 166%.
Atkore is the Growth Stock of the Week
Atkore (ATKR) is one of the top GARP stocks in the market as it has a P/E of 4 and has grown its earnings by nearly 4 times over the...
Coupang Builds Momentum With ‘Milestone’ Q3 Profit
South Korean eCommerce platform Coupang reported its first-ever profit Wednesday (Nov. 9), a landmark the company attributed to its investments in technology. “We achieved another milestone this quarter, delivering record net income of $91 million across the entire business,” said Coupang Chief Financial Officer Gaurav Anand in a news release. “Much of the recent improvement has been the result of investments in technology, infrastructure, supply chain optimization, and process innovation.”
Comments / 0