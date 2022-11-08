Read full article on original website
Retired WWE Star Backstage At Raw
A former WWE Superstar who has retired from the ring was backstage at Monday Night Raw in Wilkes-Barre, PA according to a report. Gene Snitsky made his WWE debut in September 2004 in memorable fashion as he took on Kane. Part of Kane’s storyline at the time was that he was with Lita and had gotten her pregnant. As Lita pleaded with Kane not to injure Snitsky, he pushed Kane into Lita and caused her to lose her baby.
Huge Roman Reigns Match Pitched By Ex-WWE Star For WrestleMania
A former WWE Superstar has named a surprising choice that they’d have take on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania. For months now rumours have swirled that WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles will play host to one of the biggest dream matches – and family feuds – of all time with The Rock potentially taking on Roman Reigns to find out who really sits at The Head of the Table.
Ex-Women’s Champion Reveals How Tommy Dreamer Saved Her WWE Career
A former WWE Women’s Champion has explained how Tommy Dreamer saved her wrestling career when she was ready to walk out of WWE before she even began. Mickie James is one of the most highly decorated women’s wrestlers of all time. She captured the WWE Women’s Championship on six occasions as well as holding the TNA Knockouts Title four times. James is currently on ‘The Last Rodeo’ of her career in IMPACT Wrestling where she says she’ll retire after her next loss.
Jim Ross On “Embarrassment To Pro Wrestling” WWE Storyline
AEW announcer Jim Ross has hit out at the WWE storyline from years gone by that he decries as an “embarrassment to pro wrestling.”. Wrestling is filled with storylines from years gone by that are best filed away and never spoken of again. Mae Young and her hand, Trish Stratus barking like a dog, and then of course there’s Katie Vick.
WWE Planning “Craziness” For Survivor Series WarGames
How do you like your WarGames? Crazy? Then you might just be in luck with what WWE has planned for Survivor Series according to a new report. For the first time ever, WWE will be bringing the WarGames match to the main roster. It has been a part of the NXT brand since 2017 starting with just one match, but then it expanded to one men’s and women’s match at WarGames events starting in 2019. That’s what Triple H plans to do at Survivor Series as well.
Former WWE Star Says Relationship With Bret Hart Stopped His Push
A former WWE Intercontinental Champion thinks his push in the company was put on hold after the Montreal Screwjob due to his friendship with Bret Hart. Ken Shamrock enjoyed a successful run in WWE during the Attitude Era winning the Intercontinental Title as well as the WWE Tag Team Championship and the 1998 King of the Ring. But many fans believe the crossover MMA star could have achieved even more.
How Becky Lynch Inspired WWE Star’s Comeback
A recently returned WWE Superstar has discussed how Becky Lynch provided the inspiration for them to return to the company and get back in the ring. Candice LeRae left WWE in May 2022 when her contract expired while she was on maternity leave. She had previously last competed in the ring for the company in July 2021 when she and Indi Hartwell lost the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship.
Ex-WWE Star Admits They Burned Bridges In The Company
A former WWE Superstar has admitted that they “burned their own bridges” in the company and said that they wanted to be WWE Champion. Raven joined WWE in 2000 after a previous run in the company in the early nineties where he was known as Johnny Polo. Following that run, the Raven character was born in ECW to great acclaim before he moved on to spend time in WCW at the height of the Monday Night Wars.
Former AEW Tag Team Champions Will Appear At Wrestle Kingdom 17
AEW will be represented at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom in the Tokyo Dome in 2023 as a pair of former AEW Tag Team Champions will appear on the show. The working relationship between AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling looks set to continue into the new year with former AEW Tag Team Champions FTR set to appear at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4th.
Ric Flair Has Two Choices For Best Three-Match Wrestlers Ever
Ever since World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) held their Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, which featured the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship clash between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul as the main event, the professional wrestling community has been on a buzz, including the “Nature Boy” Ric Flair. Before the...
Gunther Names WWE Legend He Would Love To Face
Gunther wants to chop a WWE legend’s chest in at WrestleMania. With Survivor Series right around the corner, Gunther believes he will play an important role on that show as Intercontinental Champion. And ahead of that event, he was interviewed on Steve Fall’s Ten Count YouTube Show. Several...
Familiar AEW Voice On The Masked Singer
Fans of AEW and The Masked Singer may have noticed a crossover on the signing show with a voice that is very recognisable to wrestling fans. The Masked Singer is a show where celebrities don a costume and sing their hearts out while a panel of judges try and guess who the celebrities are each week. The loser of each episode is then revealed to the public. But those watching episode 7 of season 8 in the US might not have to rack their brains too hard to find the identity of one contestant.
Ex-IC Champion Says “Trust Was Kinda Broken” In WWE
Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ken Shamrock has talked about why he left the company when he did while explaining that he felt like the trust was broken. Ken Shamrock is one of the most well-known fighters from the early days of the UFC in the 1990s. In 1997, he made his WWE debut as the referee of the WrestleMania 13 classic between Bret Hart and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. After that, Shamrock became a regular part of the WWE roster until late 1999.
Braun Strowman Has Backstage Heat After Social Media Comments
On World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Television, we’ve seen the “Monster of all Monsters” Braun Strowman have several feuds, with the latest being against the “Nigerian Giant” Omos. However, it appears that Strowman has heat in real life, and it’s happening backstage with other talent.
WWE Hall Of Famer Is “Walking Heat”
A wrestling veteran thinks one WWE Hall of Famer will have no trouble in his new role in the company due to them being “walking heat.”. JBL has returned to WWE screens in recent weeks as the manager of Baron Corbin on Raw. Since the former WWE Champion paired up with Corbin, the star has picked up wins over the likes of Dolph Ziggler and Johnny Gargano.
Two Major NXT Title Matches Announced For November 15 Episode
The WWE NXT brand continues to feature title matches on its television show with two major title matches announced for next week. On the November 15th episode of NXT, Bron Breakker and Mandy Rose will each have very difficult title defenses. Breakker will have to put his NXT Championship on...
AEW Star “Frustrated” The Pizza Guy Got On TV
The “Pizza Guy” Luigi Primo appearing on AEW TV has led to some frustrations for a wrestler who doesn’t get very much time. Anthony Ogogo is an AEW wrestler who has had a big-time feud with Cody Rhodes leading to a match at Double or Nothing 2021, which was won by Cody. Other than that, he hasn’t made much of an impact in his AEW career. Prior to becoming a professional wrestler, Agogo won a bronze medal in boxing in the 2012 Summer Olympics.
Renee Paquette On MJF’s Impression Of Jon Moxley
Renee Paquette made her opinion known on MJF impersonating her husband Jon Moxley ahead of AEW Full Gear!. On the October 26th episode of AEW Dynamite, newly-signed broadcaster Renee Paquette was tasked with interviewing Maxwell Jacob Friedman ahead of his upcoming AEW World Championship match with her husband Jon Moxley at AEW Full Gear. During the interview, MJF broke into a hilarious impression of Moxley, impersonating both his mannerisms and speech patterns before calling his future opponent “mid” and taking William Regal to task for his comments about the young star.
Bret Hart Almost Returned To WWE For WrestleMania 22 Match
A former WWE writer has detailed how plans were in place for Bret Hart to return to WWE and compete at WrestleMania 22. Bret Hart infamously split with WWE following the Montreal Screwjob that took place at Survivor Series 1997. The Hitman moved on to WWE before having to step away from the ring due to concussion issues following a stray kick from Goldberg in a match.
WWE Gives Biggest Indication Yet That The 24/7 Title Has Been Retired
If there was any indication that the 24/7 Title is dead, look no further than on WWE’s own website. The 24/7 title was created in 2019 as a sort of PG/less-violent version of the Attitude Era’s Hardcore Championship. As it24/7 titles name implied, the 24/7 title could be won and lost anytime, anyplace, anywhere.
