How Will Roman Reigns Lose The Undisputed Title? Here's The Latest
The latest rumors about Roman Reigns' undisputed title run should give fans an idea of how much longer it may last.
stillrealtous.com
Top WWE Star Reportedly Returning Soon
The Bloodline have been dominating the WWE landscape for some time now, and the group recently set their sights on Sheamus when they assaulted him with a steel chair on SmackDown a few weeks ago. Following the show WWE announced a storyline injury for Sheamus when it was revealed that...
ringsidenews.com
Video Surfaces Of Paul Heyman Falling On His Face After WWE SmackDown
Paul Heyman has been one of the most well-known and established names in the pro wrestling world for decades. There is no one who can doubt him when it comes to his understanding of the business. A video recently surfaced that featured Heyman falling on his face after SmackDown. Ringside...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Confirms Injury & Will Require Surgery
WWE star R-Truth has confirmed that has suffered a torn quad during his match on last week’s WWE NXT show. On the November 1 episode of NXT, Truth took on Grayson Waller in singles action. During the match, Truth attempted a dive to the outside, but his leg gave...
wrestlinginc.com
Samu Warns The Bloodline About Sami Zayn
Sami Zayn has wormed his way into the most successful and prominent faction in WWE's landscape today, The Bloodline. The group is spearheaded by the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and also includes the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman. Former WWF World Tag Team Champion Samu, who is a cousin to Reigns, The Usos, and Sikoa, gave a warning to the entire Bloodline about Zayn.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Retiring Championship Belt?
This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw featured a face to face confrontation between Damage CTRL and Asuka, Alexa Bliss and Bianca Belair. The segment came to an end when Nikki Cross attacked the faces and aligned herself with Damage CTRL. Later in the show Nikki Cross challenged...
tjrwrestling.net
Enzo Amore Explains Who Knew About Infamous MSG Run-In
Former WWE star Enzo Amore has explained who knew what ahead of his and Big Cass’ infamous run in at the G1 Supercard show in Madison Square Garden. At the G1 Supercard show held by NJPW and Ring of Honor in 2019, the headlines were made when former WWE stars Enzo Amore and Big Cass got involved in some physicality with The Briscoes after they had competed in a four-way tag team match for the IWGP and ROH Tag Team Championships.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Returns On Raw To Attack Rhea Ripley
The O.C. has found a solution to its "Rhea Problem" in the form of Mia Yim. During the 11/7 episode of "WWE Raw," Yim shockingly returned to WWE, aligning herself with the stable of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows while confronting Rhea Ripley and the rest of The Judgment Day.
itrwrestling.com
Paul Heyman Claims Brock Lesnar Didn’t Take Former WWE Champion Seriously
Brock Lesnar has wrestled and defeated some of the biggest names that the industry has ever seen. Since The Beast made his debut in 2002 he has gotten the better of the likes of The Rock, Hulk Hogan, John Cena, Roman Reigns and more. However, prior to January 2022, one...
411mania.com
WWE News: Dana Brooke Comments on 24/7 Title Being Tossed in the Trash, Nikki Cross Challenges Anyone to Stop Her, Raw Video Highlights
– As noted, Nikki Cross won the 24/7 title last night on WWE Raw and then promptly threw thew title in the trash. Former champion Dana Brooke was not happy with the development as she noted on Twitter. Dana Brooke wrote, Everything I have worked for & tried to elevate…...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Planning “Craziness” For Survivor Series WarGames
How do you like your WarGames? Crazy? Then you might just be in luck with what WWE has planned for Survivor Series according to a new report. For the first time ever, WWE will be bringing the WarGames match to the main roster. It has been a part of the NXT brand since 2017 starting with just one match, but then it expanded to one men’s and women’s match at WarGames events starting in 2019. That’s what Triple H plans to do at Survivor Series as well.
ringsidenews.com
Jade Cargill Shows Natalya Love After Recent Surgery
Jade Cargill is the longest-reigning TBS Champion, because she’s the only TBS Champion so far. Although Cargill represents AEW proudly, she still has love for women on other rosters. Jade ensures that she cares for everyone too. While her heel character may deny her that approach on television, she...
ringsidenews.com
Mia Yim Blasted For Meaning ‘Absolutely Nothing’ After WWE RAW Return
Mia Yim had a solid gimmick during her time in Triple H’s version of NXT, but none of that mattered after she was called up to the main roster as part of Retribution. She was eventually released from the company last year. Yim came back recently, but Vince Russo was not a fan of her return at all.
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Ross On “Embarrassment To Pro Wrestling” WWE Storyline
AEW announcer Jim Ross has hit out at the WWE storyline from years gone by that he decries as an “embarrassment to pro wrestling.”. Wrestling is filled with storylines from years gone by that are best filed away and never spoken of again. Mae Young and her hand, Trish Stratus barking like a dog, and then of course there’s Katie Vick.
tjrwrestling.net
How Becky Lynch Inspired WWE Star’s Comeback
A recently returned WWE Superstar has discussed how Becky Lynch provided the inspiration for them to return to the company and get back in the ring. Candice LeRae left WWE in May 2022 when her contract expired while she was on maternity leave. She had previously last competed in the ring for the company in July 2021 when she and Indi Hartwell lost the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Reportedly “Very Pleased” With Crown Jewel
An internal memo has provided some insight into WWE’s business partnership leading to their major shows in Saudi Arabia. Crown Jewel was a mostly back-loaded show with most of the card being average, but the final two matches being impressive. Most praise has gone to Logan Paul for doing way better than expected in the ring and for bringing more non-wrestling fans to the show as new viewers.
wrestlinginc.com
Paul Heyman Says WWE Star Has Impacted Brock Lesnar's Psyche
Brock Lesnar has well established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the landscape of mixed martial arts, and professional wrestling. Defeating the likes of John Cena, Roman Reigns and The Rock, Lesnar evidently slayed some of the best performers that WWE has offered him up. However, a bout with "The Almighty" Bobby Lashley had been 20 years in the making.
tjrwrestling.net
“Very Good Chance” Triple H Brings Back Beloved Event
A new report has indicated that there is a strong belief that Triple H is set to bring back a former staple to the WWE calendar. The King of the Ring is a tournament held in WWE that dates back to 1985 when Don Muraco won the inaugural tournament. Between 1993 and 2002 it became a pay-per-view event with the likes of Bret Hart, Kurt Angle, and Brock Lesnar winning the tournament during this time.
