Antiepileptic prescriptions are on the rise in nursing homes, while those for antipsychotic and opioid drugs are declining, according to a new analysis of federal data. Investigators tracked prescriptions among more than 970,000 long-stay nursing facility residents with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias from 2015 to 2019. They examined antiepileptic prescription rates, and followed trends for certain drugs, including the antiepileptics valproic acid and gabapentin, as well as antipsychotics and opioids. Data came from Minimum Data Set and Medicare records, including Part D pharmacy claims.

2 DAYS AGO