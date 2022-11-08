Read full article on original website
Related
McKnight's
Antiepileptic drug prescriptions increasing in nursing homes: study
Antiepileptic prescriptions are on the rise in nursing homes, while those for antipsychotic and opioid drugs are declining, according to a new analysis of federal data. Investigators tracked prescriptions among more than 970,000 long-stay nursing facility residents with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias from 2015 to 2019. They examined antiepileptic prescription rates, and followed trends for certain drugs, including the antiepileptics valproic acid and gabapentin, as well as antipsychotics and opioids. Data came from Minimum Data Set and Medicare records, including Part D pharmacy claims.
McKnight's
Nursing homes owner disputes misappropriation charges as state launches receivership effort
A Minnesota lawyer and nursing home president is defending his company against a receivership effort, following allegations that three facilities used residents’ personal funds for operating expenses. State officials in late October petitioned a local court to take over three Minneapolis-area facilities citing a pattern of “failing to pay...
McKnight's
Nursing shortage is affecting patient care, nurses charge in poll
The nursing shortage is taking a toll on patients, according to a recent poll by nurse staffing platform Connectrn. In a survey last month of 1,000 nurses, 9 out of 10 respondents said they felt the quality of care is suffering due to staffing shortages. More than half said their patients have suffered because they have too much on their plates.
McKnight's
New insurance frontier may be opening to well-positioned providers
Some 81% of long-stay nursing home residents are dually eligible for Medicaid and Medicare coverage, yet the facilities they call home have rarely played a role in providing their health insurance. But analysts at healthcare research and consulting firm ATI and the SNP Alliance say an approaching regulatory transition presents...
McKnight's
Making sense of the data deluge
My happy place is standing in front of nursing home providers and honoring them through education. Shining a loving light on these special people and honoring their commitment to better care feeds my soul. So when Moshe Kelman asked me to present at his provider organization’s annual educational/holiday conference, I gleefully accepted.
McKnight's
In fight over healthcare worker minimum wage, one voice is notably absent
While several healthcare groups are fighting the state’s planned $15 an hour minimum wage for direct care workers in Medicaid-funded programs, the state’s largest nursing home association is not among them. The Florida Health Care Association is not involved in a challenge filed in administrative court last week,...
McKnight's
November 2022
Skilled nursing providers in late October began grappling with major changes to rules governing their everyday operations, with new surveyor guidance that went live Oct. 24. Promoting a return to normalcy where pandemic conditions allow, a top Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services official said that nursing homes will not return to stringent isolation policies used during...
Comments / 0