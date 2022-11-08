Read full article on original website
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
Aquarian Era Is More Than A New Age Shop, It’s Hope For The East BayVince MartellacciConcord, CA
Here is Why It Can Rain With Frogs and FishesAndrei TapalagaSan Francisco, CA
Bank of America Closes Several Locations in 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
She Was Pregnant With Her First Child When This Promising Young California Woman VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Daily Californian
Water rights: Drought, water scarcity in Berkeley
In part two of this series, we’ll be bringing it home to Berkeley and the surrounding Alameda County, our home that has quite a history of droughts and differing claims on water resources. As I write, a lovely rainy day has enveloped Berkeley. The sky is gray, making the...
Daily Californian
Berkeley rent board candidates respond to current vote counts
Vote counts are still ongoing for Berkeley rent board. Currently eight candidates are seeking election to five open seats. Soli Alpert leads the race with 15.99% of the vote, followed by Nathan Mizell, who has 13.86% of the vote as of press time. Stefan Elgstrand is close behind with 13.04% of the vote and Carole Marasovic is in fourth with 12.35% of the vote. Vanessa Danielle Marrero rounds off the top five with 12.31% of the vote. However, Ida Martinac, Wendy Saenz Hood and Negeene Mosaed are close behind with 11.34%, 10.77% and 10.35% of counted votes respectively.
Daily Californian
Strike for change with UC graduate students
United Auto Workers, a labor union representing workers in the United States and Canada, will be going on a statewide strike beginning Nov. 14 at the 10 UC campuses to protest graduate student wages, workload and overall working conditions. Undergraduates can participate in a number of ways to use their...
Daily Californian
Impressions of a French major: A personal essay
Last semester, while walking to my French class, I ran into one of my classmates, a senior who, like me, was a French major. We began to chat about the class, the department and how we felt in general about our major. “I’m shocked that they’re even giving me a degree,” she said, “because I don’t speak French. Not really. I don’t care anymore.”
Daily Californian
Free weekend activities to try in Berkeley
There are so many fun activities in Berkeley, but some can get a little pricey. It can be hard to think of fun activities that aren’t expensive. Luckily for you, we’ve done some brainstorming and some research. Here are a few fun activities that won’t even cost you a penny!
Daily Californian
Madhavi Dandu to be director of UC Global Health Institute
Madhavi Dandu, a professor at the University of California, San Francisco, was named the director of the UC Global Health Institute, or UCGHI. The UCGHI is a UC-wide initiative that encourages global health research, education and collaboration to advance the university’s global health agenda, according to a press release from the UC Office of the President, or UCOP. The institute has been furthering global health research and initiatives for the past 13 years, and recently joined with UCOP as an institute in the UC Health Division Office.
Daily Californian
Ways to find peace when you're overwhelmed
The most shocking thing about coming to UC Berkeley was finding out that “midterm week” was actually a season that starts on week three and never really ends. Projects, tests and group work have piled up, and finals are somehow just around the corner. If you have found...
Daily Californian
Cal looks to conclude season with a win at home against No. 5 ranked Cardinal
All things must come to an end and that is true too for the Cal men’s soccer team this weekend as it concludes its season against rival Stanford. The Bears, currently sitting at 3-7-6, will have one last chance to salvage one more win after a tough season. With...
Daily Californian
Bears brawl with Broncos for first round of NCAA tournament
After finishing the Pac-12 season with a bang and tying 1-1 with Bay Area rival and Pac-12 Champion, Stanford, the Bears move on to face old and new opponents in the NCAA Tournament to determine the Division I women’s national champion. With a conference record of 5-3-3, the Bears broke through the top four threshold for the first time since 2015 as Cal finished the season ranked fourth in the Pac-12.
