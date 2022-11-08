Read full article on original website
DS' Favourite Ever Soap Storyline - Final Heat
Thanks to everybody who voted in the fourth heat. It was very very close but two storylines going through to the final 10 from that round are Max & Stacey's Affair (Eastenders) and Alan Bradley (Coronation Street. Same rules apply this time, the top two will go through to the...
Emmerdale star warns that episodes are big this Christmas
Emmerdale star Rebecca Sarker who plays Manpreet Sharma has warned us that we are in for a bumpy ride this Christmas. Yeah right, I will believe it when I see it. When Emmerdale bosses and casts say that some big episodes coming up, I don't take them too serious now after that flashforward week and that dreadful storm.
I'm A Celebrity 2022 - Day 5 - November 10 - 9pm - ITV1
Boy George was not too happy at Hancock arriving - https://tellymix.co.uk/reality-tv/642033-im-a-celebritys-boy-george-fumes-as-matt-hancock-joins-camp.html. And in no shock whatsoever, Hancock was voted to do the next BTT which is called Tentacles of Terror, the tease of which will be posted later. Quite a mixed bag inside and outside to Hancock's arrival..... 'nuff said.
Birmingham police find dog dragged by mobility scooter
A dog seen on social media video being dragged behind a woman's mobility scooter is now in the RSPCA's care. The footage, believed to have been recorded in the Erdington area of Birmingham, shows the animal being pulled by a lead attached to the scooter's rear. It also shows the...
John Lewis Christmas advert 2022: Watch the emotional advert
A sure sign that Christmas is here, John Lewis has dropped their new advert for 2022 named 'The Beginner'. This year's song that has got the John Lewis treatment is the Blink-182 classic 'All The Small Things' sung by US artist Mike Geier. Related: All the best Christmas adverts of...
King and Queen Consort to carry out away days to Yorkshire
The King and Queen Consort are to visit Yorkshire next week, when the monarch will unveil a statue of his mother, the late Queen.Charles will spend two days carrying out official engagements, visiting Bradford and Leeds on November 8, and then York and Doncaster on November 9, with Camilla joining him on the second day.The King and Queen Consort will attend a service in York Minster, with the monarch unveiling the Platinum Jubilee tribute to Elizabeth II, crafted by Minster stone mason Richard Bossons.The Archbishop of York will bless the statue.The late Queen chose the final design of the statue...
The Crown season 5 seriously mishandles Princess Diana's car moment
The Crown season five was always going to have a Princess Diana problem. While much of the anticipation surrounding the new series has focused on seeing the well-documented and highly public marriage breakdown between the Waleses, this thread of storytelling has also brought about a series of challenges for the historical drama.
Chris Clenshaw's EastEnders Interview / Preview
What stories were you most excited about telling when you took over?. So many, and there are some that haven't even hit the screen yet. If I must pick one though, it's Lola's brain tumour story. It's such an important issue and Danielle is doing a phenomenal job. I wanted Lola and Jay back together, especially for this story. Although I probably would have found a way to reunite them as I think they're meant to be together. Certainly for this story, as it's an emotional one. And there's a love story at the heart of it.
13 huge Coronation Street spoilers for next week
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Next week on Coronation Street, concern grows for Max as Griff's true motivations become clear. Elsewhere, Yasmeen's decision could have big consequences for Stu and Eliza, while there are two new additions at the solicitor's office. Here's a full collection of 13 big moments coming up.
Escaped Essex serpent gives woman shock in bedroom
A woman was shocked to wake up from a nap and see a snake trying to slither into her room through an open window. She took a photo of it, then ran out of her bedroom in Basildon, Essex, and called the RSPCA. Animal rescue officer Enola Evans searched the...
Should Ravi leave EastEnders?
Is it just me, or does anyone else not like Ravi? I can't stand him, terrible actor/character. He is awful. Anyone else think that he should leave? or am I the only one?. Great actor, fascinating character and for me he has brought the Panesars to life. I hope he sticks around a long time!
Spoilers EE The Slaters vs
The cost of living, thats what I'm assuming from the DS article anyway "facing a challenging winter" I don't think I could sit through another eviction, debt or dodgy money storyline with them. It's been done to death. The Slaters have been turned into the Butchers with their constant money...
2023 Series confirmed with 18 candidates
BBC have conformed the return of the apprentice with 18 Candidates this time. The BBC’s award-winning business show, The Apprentice, will return to our screens for a 17th series in 2023. With more candidates and tasks overseas, as well as in the UK, this series is set to be bigger and better than ever.
Owen - Is he Gullible or a Reality show Genius?
Call me a cynic, but I’m not sure I’m buying Owen’s nice but dim persona. He reeks of agent training - “pretend to be a bit stupid Owen and you’ll be Joey Essex 2.0”. Financially it’s better for Owen to have a defined role...
EastEnders boss confirms new story for the Slater family
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw has teased a tough story ahead for the Slater family. A new storyline will see Stacey and her loved ones hit by a brand new challenge, which will see them struggling through the winter months. In a recent chat with Inside Soap, Clenshaw...
DS's Favourite Xmas Top 5 Hit - ROUND 6
Laurel and Hardy feat. Chill Wills - The Trail of the Lonesome Pine. Everything but the Girl - Missing (Todd Terry Remix) I certainly wouldn't call the DC5 one of my favourite British bands of the sixties, but "Glad All Over" is a terrific track. Half to Isaac Hayes. A...
What The Crown's Princess Diana tapes episode leaves out
The Crown season 5 spoilers follow. Much like in season four, Princess Diana pulls focus throughout the majority of The Crown season five. Part of that is down to Elizabeth Debicki's captivating performance, which might be even better than Emma Corrin's already impressive take on the princess last time round. But a fervent interest in Diana has always been present, long before Netflix said yes to The Crown.
Corrie - Summer (Spoiler)
It has been reported that Summer has a showdown with Mike in Coronation Street Christmas scenes: https://metro.co.uk/2022/11/08/coronation-street-spoilers-new-christmas-scenes-as-summer-ramps-up-risky-baby-plan-17717361/. Summer is such a miserable character, with no redeeming features. I wouldn’t care if she was written out the show for good. Aaron can stay though. Summer is such a miserable character,...
Emmerdale's Moira Dingle to flee from village after Kyle discovery
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Moira Dingle makes a hasty departure from the village next week, realising that she can't cope with the ongoing Kyle Winchester cover-up. Moira was recently shocked as she discovered that her 10-year-old stepson Kyle was responsible for the fatal shooting of Al Chapman. Her husband Cain...
Eastenders - Sam's Ex Don
So has he gone now? what was the point of him, arriving cooking in Kat's kitchen, that stupid thing with the ring and the proposal - what was the point of the whole thing. His scenes were painful to watch, I was cheering Kat on to actually hit him with the bat within about 10 seconds because he was that annoying.
