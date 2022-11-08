ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why the Saints can fix glaring weakness with a simple adjustment

Team effort isn’t hard to come by for the New Orleans Saints. However, consistency can. At 3-6 on the year, the Saints have suffered a consistency issue nearly every week. And to beat the Steelers, who come into Sunday’s matchup at 2-6 coming off a bye week, New Orleans needs to play the most consistent football it ever has. The good news, everybody in the locker room knows that. And a simple adjustment in the effort category can fix that for New Orleans.
Eagles Believe They Can Tackle Scheduling Quirk

There are some reasons that Washington can come into Philadelphia and steal a win, such as a ground attack with a pair of thumpers in Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson, a better quarterback than Carson Wentz in Taylor Heinecke, and a defensive line capable of shutting down the running game.
Cowboys Reveal Huge Injury Update Ahead Of Packers’ Game

The Dallas Cowboys went into their Week 9 bye week with a dominant performance against the Chicago Bears in Week 8, winning 49-29. They are now preparing to head on the road to face off with the Green Bay Packers in Week 10 and some people are wondering if they will have running back Ezekiel Elliott back in the mix for the game.
Eagles fans should feel strongly about the latest update on Jordan Davis’ ankle injury

The Philadelphia Eagles seem to be on track to get one of its key defensive pieces back from injury sooner rather than later. Eagles rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis was spotted outside of the team’s locker room without a walking boot. This might not seem like much on the surface, but it’s crucial that Davis makes his return as soon as possible.
Jimmy Johnson explains why he thinks Eagles are vulnerable

The Philadelphia Eagles have been the best team in football through the first half of the season, but one coaching legend is not quite sold on them. Jimmy Johnson told 105.3 The Fan on Thursday that he believes teams will eventually catch up to the Eagles. He said they “run a different style of offense” that catches teams off-guard when they first face it, but he wonders whether that is sustainable. Johnson also seems to feel that the Dallas Cowboys are the better team.
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Broncos should be embarrassed by what a superstar recently said

The Denver Broncos should be embarrassed by what an NFL superstar recently said regarding the team. So, everyone, for the most part, probably knows what’s going on in terms of the free agent superstar receiver Odell Beckham Jr., which I like to refer to as the OBJ sweepstakes. It has a nice ring to it.
Bills front office can’t be happy with latest Josh Allen video

The Buffalo Bills have done a very good job keeping things under wraps. Whether it’s injuries, looking into players, or even signing players, they do their best to keep things under wraps. During today’s walkthroughs, Josh Allen wasn’t available to the media. Many local reporters commented on...
Bills: Game-changing development has nothing to with Josh Allen

Once more, the health of the Buffalo Bills has been at the forefront of every storyline surrounding the team. This week, they’ll face the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings shorthanded. That includes quarterback Josh Allen, whose status remains questionable and could likely be a game-time decision. The Allen conversation has reached...
Steelers take one big step back after taking a major step forward

The Pittsburgh Steelers catch a huge break this weekend as T.J. Watt finally returns to the playing field. Without him, the team’s pass rush productivity plummeted to become one of the worst units in the NFL. Having him back changes the question for opposing offensive lines as Watt demands...
One Saints’ player was already prepared for what was to come

The New Orleans Saints have dealt with more troubles than almost any team this season. They have dealt with a few different things, but mainly injuries. There was a point during the season when the Saints had the most injuries in the league, and nearly all of them were guys that played valuable snaps.
Bills Announce 2 Key Players Won't Play vs. Vikings

The Buffalo Bills are seriously banged up heading into this Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. On Friday morning, Bills head coach Sean McDermott officially ruled out safety Jordan Poyer and defensive end Greg Rousseau for this weekend. Poyer will miss his second consecutive game with an elbow injury. Rousseau,...
