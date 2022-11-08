ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss

Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

Is Josh Boyer to Blame for Miami Dolphins Defensive Struggles?

It doesn’t make sense to me. The Dolphins strength on the defensive side of the ball is simply too good to be playing at this type of level. The type of level that I’m referring to is being ran over by two teams that have less wins combined than the Miami Dolphins. The Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears were allowed to run their full playbook and although Miami was able to come away with a victory, this isn’t the blueprint for success.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Chicago

Bears' Justin Fields Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Justin Fields named NFC offensive player of the week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL named Justin Fields the NFC offensive player of the week after his stellar, multi-record-breaking performance against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Fields turned it up a notch on Sunday. He threw for 123...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Just how fast is Bears QB Justin Fields? This stat shows his elite speed

Bears quarterback Justin Fields had his breakout game in Sunday’s 35-32 loss to the Dolphins, which also happened to be a record-setting afternoon for the second-year QB. Fields made things difficult for the Dolphins defense in Sunday’s game, particularly in the run game. Fields rushed for 178 yards, the most ever by a quarterback in the regular season. He broke the record previously held by Michael Vick.
CHICAGO, IL
Beloit Daily News

COLUMN: Best QB in NFC North? No kidding, it's Bears' Fields

Once again, I could just pile on the Packers. I could. But I won’t. Because I’m bigger than that. Better than that. Stronger than that. Honestly, I just don’t have to do that because I have everything I need. I have an incredible wife, three wonderful children, a nice house, some land, a dog who is kind of a turd but is mostly fine, some cats, a job, a freezer full of frozen pizza, the Taco Bell app, and the best quarterback in the NFC...
CHICAGO, IL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat arena could be in for another name change amid collapse of FTX; Herro, Martin questionable for Thursday

Amid the liquidity issues of cryptocurrency exchange FTX and decision by Binance not to pursue a takeover of FTX, the naming rights of the Miami Heat’s arena have come into question 17 months after the facility formally changed to FTX Arena from AmericanAirlines Arena. The Heat on Wednesday said, “It is far too premature for us to comment,” even as it is possible FTX soon will cease to exist. ...
MIAMI, FL
NFL

Rams QB Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol, status vs. Cardinals in question

A mid-week arrival of symptoms has landed Matthew Stafford in the concussion protocol. Rams head coach Sean McVay announced the news Wednesday, explaining it is the team's understanding Stafford sustained the concussion in Los Angeles' Week 9 loss to Tampa Bay, but didn't exhibit symptoms of a concussion until the team's standard checks with Stafford in the days after the game.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy