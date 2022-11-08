Read full article on original website
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
Is Josh Boyer to Blame for Miami Dolphins Defensive Struggles?
It doesn’t make sense to me. The Dolphins strength on the defensive side of the ball is simply too good to be playing at this type of level. The type of level that I’m referring to is being ran over by two teams that have less wins combined than the Miami Dolphins. The Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears were allowed to run their full playbook and although Miami was able to come away with a victory, this isn’t the blueprint for success.
Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel explains why he told Bears QB Justin Fields to stop running the ball
Bears quarterback Justin Fields made life difficult on the Dolphins in Sunday’s game, where he used his unique skillset to run all over them to the tune of 178 yards, the most ever by a quarterback in the regular season. That included a 61-yard rushing touchdown, that left a...
Bears' Justin Fields Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week
Justin Fields named NFC offensive player of the week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL named Justin Fields the NFC offensive player of the week after his stellar, multi-record-breaking performance against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Fields turned it up a notch on Sunday. He threw for 123...
Just how fast is Bears QB Justin Fields? This stat shows his elite speed
Bears quarterback Justin Fields had his breakout game in Sunday’s 35-32 loss to the Dolphins, which also happened to be a record-setting afternoon for the second-year QB. Fields made things difficult for the Dolphins defense in Sunday’s game, particularly in the run game. Fields rushed for 178 yards, the most ever by a quarterback in the regular season. He broke the record previously held by Michael Vick.
Tua Tagovailoa’s leap has Dolphins eyeing deep playoff run
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A lot of people were shocked when Tyreek Hill, only a few months into his Miami Dolphins tenure, called Tua Tagovailoa the “most accurate” quarterback in the NFL. Maybe he was on to something. At the midway point of the season, the...
COLUMN: Best QB in NFC North? No kidding, it's Bears' Fields
Once again, I could just pile on the Packers. I could. But I won’t. Because I’m bigger than that. Better than that. Stronger than that. Honestly, I just don’t have to do that because I have everything I need. I have an incredible wife, three wonderful children, a nice house, some land, a dog who is kind of a turd but is mostly fine, some cats, a job, a freezer full of frozen pizza, the Taco Bell app, and the best quarterback in the NFC...
This Heat-Jazz Trade Features Kelly Olynyk
The will to win can be an amazing thing in the NBA. Of course, talent matters. In any competition, being at a significant talent disadvantage is likely to lead to a loss. On the other hand, a competition between two comparable talents often boils down to one question: who wants it more?
How avoiding sacks, entrusting QB Justin Fields has injected life into Bears offense
After a home loss on Thursday night to Carson Wentz in Week 6, the Chicago Bears dropped to 2-4 on the season. Aside from a fluky fourth-quarter comeback against Trey Lance and the San Francisco 49ers in a monsoon in Week 1, the Bears had just one win on the season — and that was at home against the lowly Houston Texans.
Tua Tagovailoa climbing Dolphins all-time lists and could break some soon
Marino – 61,361. Tua is closing in on Henne’s hold on 5th place. He currently has 6,447 yard in his career and another 667 yards will move up into 5th with Jay Fiedler likely to fall sometime by mid-season next year. Could Tua make a run for the...
Heat arena could be in for another name change amid collapse of FTX; Herro, Martin questionable for Thursday
Amid the liquidity issues of cryptocurrency exchange FTX and decision by Binance not to pursue a takeover of FTX, the naming rights of the Miami Heat’s arena have come into question 17 months after the facility formally changed to FTX Arena from AmericanAirlines Arena. The Heat on Wednesday said, “It is far too premature for us to comment,” even as it is possible FTX soon will cease to exist. ...
Mike McDaniel detailed his hilarious sideline exchange with Justin Fields and NFL fans loved it
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is truly one of the unique personalities in football. There really isn’t another NFL head coach like him, and the Dolphins have totally embraced that personality in a 6-3 start to the season. McDaniel even had Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields laughing in...
Rams QB Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol, status vs. Cardinals in question
A mid-week arrival of symptoms has landed Matthew Stafford in the concussion protocol. Rams head coach Sean McVay announced the news Wednesday, explaining it is the team's understanding Stafford sustained the concussion in Los Angeles' Week 9 loss to Tampa Bay, but didn't exhibit symptoms of a concussion until the team's standard checks with Stafford in the days after the game.
Dolphins have created an Alabama-like environment for Tua Tagovailoa as Miami unlocks QB's potential
The Dolphins play in Miami Gardens, Florida, but this season it might as well be Tuscaloosa, Alabama. On the field, for Tua Tagovailoa, that is. Given how productive and efficient Tagovailoa was before entering the NFL, attempting to recreate his collegiate environment was worth the difficulty in doing so. And...
The ’72 Dolphins’ 50th anniversary celebration: Five questions with Charlie Babb
To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Dolphins’ Perfect Season, The Miami Herald is running weekly conversations with members of the 1972 team.
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky willing to join Patriots coaching staff for Mac Jones
Few have been on the frontlines defending New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones for as long as ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky. The former NFL quarterback believes there are far greater issues within the offense itself that have forced a regression of the former first-round pick that made the Pro Bowl as a rookie last season.
100 Yards with Francis Mauigoa, one of Miami's 5-star commits in the 2023 recruiting class
100 Yards With Antonio Tripp … 100 Yards with Christopher Johnson … 100 Yards with Frankie Tinilau … 100 Yards with Miami Hurricanes commit Nathaniel “Ray Ray” Joseph … 100 Yards with Hykeem Williams. By way of American Samoa, five-star Miami Hurricanes OL commit...
First look: Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers odds and lines
The Seattle Seahawks (6-3) travel to Munich, Germany, to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network). Below, we look at Seahawks vs. Buccaneers odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. Geno Smith has led the Seahawks to...
Could Tropical Storm Nicole impact Heat-Hornets game Thursday? Here’s the latest
The NBA and Miami Heat continue to monitor Tropical Storm Nicole, but Thursday’s game between the Heat (4-7) and Charlotte Hornets at FTX Arena is scheduled to go on as planned, a league source told the Miami Herald late Wednesday afternoon.
