A history of Hubig's pies.
Darius Rucker and Foreigner to headline the 2023 Endymion Extravaganza
Celebration in the Oaks' walking tour returns to City Park
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
Black Women-Owned Restaurants that continue to add flavor to New Orleans cuisine
Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Brian Flores Predicted To Secure Head Coaching Job Again In 2023
In a few days, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be hosting the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium, as both teams hope to get themselves back on track after rough starts to the season. Current Steelers’ Linebackers Coach Brian Flores will be donning the home team’s Black and Gold this Sunday, but next season might find himself in the away team’s ‘Black and Gold’.
Colin Cowherd Suggests Tom Brady Will Leave Buccaneers For 1 NFL Team Next Season
Tom Brady is set to be a free agent this upcoming offseason. If he wants to continue his NFL career, Colin Cowherd believes he could sign with a different team in the NFC. On Friday's episode of "The Herd," Cowherd floated the idea of Brady leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to sign with the San Francisco 49ers.
Player abruptly retires from Josh McDaniels’ Raiders midseason at age 28
On Sunday, veteran linebacker Blake Martinez played 68 snaps for the Las Vegas Raiders in the team’s 27-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. On Thursday, he announced on his Instagram that he was retiring from football at the age of 28 “to focus on my family and future passions.”
Legendary Coach Tony Dungy Reveals Surprising Pick For Midseason NFL MVP
Halfway through the NFL season, three players seem to have separated from the pack in the race to win the league MVP award. Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts all have odds of +300 or better, according to the SI Sportsbook, with the next-closest player, Lamar Jackson, at +1100. But a ...
Robert Griffin III's Joke About His Wife Going Viral Tonight
The football world is officially done with having to watch subpar Thursday night football matchups. Tonight's contest between the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons has left plenty to be desired. Unfortunately, that's been the case for most of the Thursday night games this season. Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III...
NFL Fans Hilariously Feel Bad for Al Michaels for Having To Call Another Thursday Night Football Stinker
So far this season, Thursday Night Football has not been fun. Worst of all, poor Al Michaels has had to sit through it all too. The popular NFL broadcaster is a fan favorite. Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit are the duo for Amazon Prime’s presentation and they’ve been doing a lot of work.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Steelers upset bid vs. Saints just got very real
The Pittsburgh Steelers have struggled mightily since picking up a big season-opening road win against the Cincinnati Bengals. They have lost six of their last seven games, including two straight, but help is on the way. All-Pro edge rusher, T.J. Watt, hasn’t played for the Steelers since injuring his pectoral...
Eagles: Nick Sirianni has strong opinion on a possible Frank Reich reunion
The Philadelphia Eagles (8-0) are always looking for ways to improve the team. Even as the NFL’s lone undefeated team, head coach Nick Sirianni left the door open for one former coach to come aboard. The Indianapolis Colts fired head coach/offensive coordinator Frank Reich on Monday. Reich served as...
Bills front office can’t be happy with latest Josh Allen video
The Buffalo Bills have done a very good job keeping things under wraps. Whether it’s injuries, looking into players, or even signing players, they do their best to keep things under wraps. During today’s walkthroughs, Josh Allen wasn’t available to the media. Many local reporters commented on...
Here's what Chiefs expect of WR Kadarius Toney moving forward
The Kansas City Chiefs got a brief taste of their newest offensive weapon in the Week 9 win over the Tennessee Titans. They had a very specific plan for Toney in his first week with the team, but they’re now looking to build on that performance moving forward. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Chiefs HC Andy Reid was asked whether it was reasonable to expect his workload to increase week over week.
Saints Final Injury Report: 5 starters out, including 2 offensive linemen
NEW ORLEANS — The Saints will be without five starters and could be missing four more as they head into a make or break Week 10 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The Saints will be without running back Mark Ingram (knee), defensive back Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), linebacker...
ESPN makes a prediction for the Chiefs that would bode well for their Super Bowl chances
ESPN’s Jason Reid made a prediction for the second half of the Kansas City Chiefs‘ 2022 season that would bode well for the franchise’s Super Bowl hopes. Reid thinks wide receiver Kadarius Toney, a recent addition to Kansas City’s roster (via trade), will lead the Chiefs in receptions of 20 yards or more in the second half of the season.
Steelers fans won’t feel very good after hearing comments from NFL MVP contender
Pittsburgh Steelers fans might be sick to their stomach after hearing recent comments from Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. The former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback, who is a contender for the NFL MVP award this season, told Jason Kelce that he thought he was going to be drafted by Pittsburgh in 2020.
Bills star gives message about Josh Allen injury every fan wants to hear
The Buffalo Bills are gearing up for a showdown against the Minnesota Vikings. All eyes are on Buffalo as their star quarterback, Josh Allen, continues to deal with a reported elbow injury. Sean McDermott has given an update that Allen is “day-to-day.”. Similarly, national pundits have discussed that this...
New Orleans Saints rule 5 players out, 4 others questionable for Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh
The New Orleans Saints ruled five players out and four others as questionable for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Shannon Sharpe Reveals Score Prediction For Cowboys-Packers Game
Fox Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe has named his pick for Sunday's matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers. The former NFL tight end believes the Cowboys will take advantage of the Packers' recent struggles and notch yet another victory on their solid season so far. Sharpe has Dallas...
Saints Reportedly Made Significant Roster Decision
The New Orleans Saints could soon receive a major boost to their offense. According to Nick Underhill of New Orleans Football, the Saints designated left tackle Trevor Penning to return from the injured reserve. That gives the rookie 21 days to practice with the team before they must activate him.
There’s a move that Bears GM Ryan Poles needs to make this week
There’s a no-brainer move that Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles needs to make. The Los Angeles Chargers released defensive tackle Jerry Tillery this week. Tillery was a first-round selection (No. 28 overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft. According to Pro Football Focus, the Chargers tried to trade Tillery...
WATCH: Kadarius Toney hops into end zone for first touchdown with Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney scored his first career touchdown in the Week 10 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. After marching down the field in just four plays, the Chiefs busted out some trickery in the red zone on their fifth play. They sent Kadarius Toney in motion across the formation to the short side of the field. Isiah Pacheco goes the opposite direction with Patrick Mahomes looking left. No Jaguars defender goes with Toney, who Mahomes quickly comes back to.
