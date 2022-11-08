ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Brian Flores Predicted To Secure Head Coaching Job Again In 2023

In a few days, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be hosting the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium, as both teams hope to get themselves back on track after rough starts to the season. Current Steelers’ Linebackers Coach Brian Flores will be donning the home team’s Black and Gold this Sunday, but next season might find himself in the away team’s ‘Black and Gold’.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Robert Griffin III's Joke About His Wife Going Viral Tonight

The football world is officially done with having to watch subpar Thursday night football matchups. Tonight's contest between the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons has left plenty to be desired. Unfortunately, that's been the case for most of the Thursday night games this season. Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III...
CHARLOTTE, NC
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
atozsports.com

Steelers upset bid vs. Saints just got very real

The Pittsburgh Steelers have struggled mightily since picking up a big season-opening road win against the Cincinnati Bengals. They have lost six of their last seven games, including two straight, but help is on the way. All-Pro edge rusher, T.J. Watt, hasn’t played for the Steelers since injuring his pectoral...
PITTSBURGH, PA
atozsports.com

Bills front office can’t be happy with latest Josh Allen video

The Buffalo Bills have done a very good job keeping things under wraps. Whether it’s injuries, looking into players, or even signing players, they do their best to keep things under wraps. During today’s walkthroughs, Josh Allen wasn’t available to the media. Many local reporters commented on...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what Chiefs expect of WR Kadarius Toney moving forward

The Kansas City Chiefs got a brief taste of their newest offensive weapon in the Week 9 win over the Tennessee Titans. They had a very specific plan for Toney in his first week with the team, but they’re now looking to build on that performance moving forward. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Chiefs HC Andy Reid was asked whether it was reasonable to expect his workload to increase week over week.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WWL-TV

Saints Final Injury Report: 5 starters out, including 2 offensive linemen

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints will be without five starters and could be missing four more as they head into a make or break Week 10 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The Saints will be without running back Mark Ingram (knee), defensive back Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), linebacker...
atozsports.com

Bills star gives message about Josh Allen injury every fan wants to hear

The Buffalo Bills are gearing up for a showdown against the Minnesota Vikings. All eyes are on Buffalo as their star quarterback, Josh Allen, continues to deal with a reported elbow injury. Sean McDermott has given an update that Allen is “day-to-day.”. Similarly, national pundits have discussed that this...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Made Significant Roster Decision

The New Orleans Saints could soon receive a major boost to their offense. According to Nick Underhill of New Orleans Football, the Saints designated left tackle Trevor Penning to return from the injured reserve. That gives the rookie 21 days to practice with the team before they must activate him.
atozsports.com

There’s a move that Bears GM Ryan Poles needs to make this week

There’s a no-brainer move that Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles needs to make. The Los Angeles Chargers released defensive tackle Jerry Tillery this week. Tillery was a first-round selection (No. 28 overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft. According to Pro Football Focus, the Chargers tried to trade Tillery...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Kadarius Toney hops into end zone for first touchdown with Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney scored his first career touchdown in the Week 10 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. After marching down the field in just four plays, the Chiefs busted out some trickery in the red zone on their fifth play. They sent Kadarius Toney in motion across the formation to the short side of the field. Isiah Pacheco goes the opposite direction with Patrick Mahomes looking left. No Jaguars defender goes with Toney, who Mahomes quickly comes back to.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy